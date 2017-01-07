IDW Transformers: Most Epic Battles Paperback Online Listing, featuring Budiansky, Furman, Mantlo
Saturday, January 21st, 2017 7:32AM CSTCategory: Comic Book News
Posted by: Va'al Views: 1,655
Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply
Transformers: Most Epic Battles TPB! Check out the cover and more information below.
The most epic battles in Transformers history! This collection of the best vintage bang-ups and brawls from the Generation 1 era is the perfect companion for fans of the Robots in Disguise. See who wins when Optimus Prime and the Decepticons face off with ramifications stretching from Earth to Cybertron!
Product Details
Series: Transformers
Paperback: 152 pages
Publisher: IDW Publishing (June 13, 2017)
Language: English
ISBN-10: 1684050758
ISBN-13: 978-1684050758