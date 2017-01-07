Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

IDW Transformers: Most Epic Battles Paperback Online Listing, featuring Budiansky, Furman, Mantlo

IDW Transformers: Most Epic Battles Paperback Online Listing, featuring Budiansky, Furman, Mantlo

Saturday, January 21st, 2017 7:32AM CST

Category: Comic Book News
Posted by: Va'al   Views: 1,655

And finally, the last June 2017 listing found over on online retailer Amazon.com, brings us a dive back into some classics, with some Bob Budiansky, Simon Furman and Bill Mantlo Transformers stories in
Transformers: Most Epic Battles TPB! Check out the cover and more information below.




The most epic battles in Transformers history! This collection of the best vintage bang-ups and brawls from the Generation 1 era is the perfect companion for fans of the Robots in Disguise. See who wins when Optimus Prime and the Decepticons face off with ramifications stretching from Earth to Cybertron!

Product Details

Series: Transformers
Paperback: 152 pages
Publisher: IDW Publishing (June 13, 2017)
Language: English
ISBN-10: 1684050758
ISBN-13: 978-1684050758
Credit(s): Amazon
