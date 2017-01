IDW Transformers: Most Epic Battles Paperback Online Listing, featuring Budiansky, Furman, Mantlo

Saturday, January 21st, 2017 7:32AM CST

1,655

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

The most epic battles in Transformers history! This collection of the best vintage bang-ups and brawls from the Generation 1 era is the perfect companion for fans of the Robots in Disguise. See who wins when Optimus Prime and the Decepticons face off with ramifications stretching from Earth to Cybertron!



Product Details



Series: Transformers

Paperback: 152 pages

Publisher: IDW Publishing (June 13, 2017)

Language: English

ISBN-10: 1684050758

ISBN-13: 978-1684050758

Credit(s): Amazon

And finally, the last June 2017 listing found over on online retailer Amazon.com , brings us a dive back into some classics, with some Bob Budiansky, Simon Furman and Bill Mantlo Transformers stories inTransformers: Most Epic Battles TPB! Check out the cover and more information below.