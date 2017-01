IDW Transformers Spotlight 50% Sale on ComiXology.com

Friday, January 27th, 2017 12:15PM CST

Credit(s): comixology

Carytheone has informed us that there is a week-end sale on Comixology for all the Transformers Spotlight issues from IDW. They are $0.99 each. You can buy them in trade as well, where each trade is also 50% off. So, for those that haven't read them yet, can any fan tell us which are worth getting? What's your favourite spotlight issue? The sale ends January 30th.