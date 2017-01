IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #7 Lafuente and Tramontano Cover Variants

Monday, January 16th, 2017 1:46AM CST

Credit(s): Previews World

In some additional comics news this new week, we have an early look at two variant covers for the upcoming issue #7 of IDW's Transformers: Till All Are One, via Previews World . The art shows Windblade confronting a Titan brain - if you've been following the series, you may have ideas about whose - in Joana Lafuente's incentive that mirrors the Optimus Prime #3 and Lost Light #2 ones seen previously, and a mugshot of convict Chromia in the Priscilla Tramontano subscription variant. Check them both out below!