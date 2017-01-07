Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #7 Lafuente and Tramontano Cover Variants

Transformers News: IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #7 Lafuente and Tramontano Cover Variants

Monday, January 16th, 2017 1:46AM CST

Category: Comic Book News
Posted by: Va'al   Views: 5,195

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

In some additional comics news this new week, we have an early look at two variant covers for the upcoming issue #7 of IDW's Transformers: Till All Are One, via Previews World. The art shows Windblade confronting a Titan brain - if you've been following the series, you may have ideas about whose - in Joana Lafuente's incentive that mirrors the Optimus Prime #3 and Lost Light #2 ones seen previously, and a mugshot of convict Chromia in the Priscilla Tramontano subscription variant. Check them both out below!

Transformers News: IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #7 Lafuente and Tramontano Cover Variants

Transformers News: IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #7 Lafuente and Tramontano Cover Variants
Credit(s): Previews World
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists

Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers Collectors Club 2014 Figure Subscription 2.0 Fisitron Unopened New - Time Remaining: 3 days 19 hours 33 minutes 14 seconds
transformers collectors club fisitron - Time Remaining: 5 days 4 hours 50 minutes 26 seconds
TRANSFORMERS COLLECTORS CLUB Jackpot TFCC Timelines Sealed Autobot Decepticon - Time Remaining: 6 days 5 hours 29 minutes 36 seconds
Transformers Collectors Club TFCC 1.0 Scourge Nemesis Prime MIB UNUSED - Time Remaining: 6 days 6 hours 9 minutes 54 seconds
Transformers Timelines TCC TFSS 2.0 Rewind Eject - Time Remaining: 9 days 1 hour 12 minutes 54 seconds
HASBRO--TRANSFORMERS TIMELINES--FISITRON FIGURE (LOOK) CLUB EXCLUSIVE - Time Remaining: 9 days 7 hours 20 minutes 53 seconds
Transformers TFCC Club Exclusive Scourge 2013 TFSS MIB Unused - Time Remaining: 10 days 3 hours 4 minutes 36 seconds
HASBRO--TRANSFORMERS TIMELINES--CIRCUIT FIGURE (LOOK) CLUB EXCLUSIVE - Time Remaining: 10 days 5 hours 30 minutes 59 seconds
Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #163 - Through The Space Hole
Twincast / Podcast #163:
"Through The Space Hole"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 7th, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

4,252 pages were recently viewed by 637 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.02439 seconds and was viewed 10 times on Monday, January 16th 2017 8:24pm CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.