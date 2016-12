IDW Weekend Sale on ComiXology: Reign of Starscream, Last Stand of the Wreckers, Revolution

Friday, December 23rd, 2016 3:54PM CST

Transformers: Reign of Starscream Collected Edition @ $3.99

Transformers: Last Stand of the Wreckers Collected Edition @ $3.99



Revolution #1 @ $.99 with Revolution #00 being free.

In other comics news, we heard fromthat IDW Publishing is having a minor sale over on ComiXology, with a couple of titles that might grab your Transformers interest:Check them out at this link, if so, and join the conversation in the Energon Pub!