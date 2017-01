Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy

Thursday, January 12th, 2017 11:03AM CST

The mutant beast head attaches to the back of Primal's head. I'm pretty sure that's accurate to the original toy so that's fun. Posted by Kurona on January 12th, 2017 @ 11:18am CST

Smile, Convoy! You're a movie star!













Though, ew, that Sourcebook art. WHEEEEEEE, ID numbering awkwardness aside, this looks really good!Smile, Convoy! You're a movie star!Though, ew, that Sourcebook art. Posted by Sabrblade on January 12th, 2017 @ 11:26am CST

Looks cool but I'm cool with my regular Beast Wars MP Primal. Posted by BluePhirePB on January 12th, 2017 @ 12:32pm CST

Compared to the first MP release, this looks remarkably bland to me. Mutant head is a nice touch but nah. Posted by Big Grim on January 12th, 2017 @ 12:37pm CST

It's a nice option, and a repaint that makes sense, but it would have been nice to sit a bit longer before releasing it. Still, this mold is so darn awesome that I might go on and buy it. Posted by Ironhidensh on January 12th, 2017 @ 12:38pm CST

A Google translation of the Dengeki Hobby page makes it sound like this figure's deco is first and foremost meant to resemble the character's appearance in the movie, with the specific toy-based attributes added in thanks to the character's movie look using the toy's colors instead of the BW cartoon's colors (but kept the BW cartoon's exposed mouth and chestplate design).



This helps make the MP toy's name make a whole lot more sense since it was in that movie that he was referred to as a Legendary Supreme Commander. Posted by Sabrblade on January 12th, 2017 @ 12:39pm CST

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! AWESOME!

I like it! Still would have loved some sculpted fur texture, but he may have to be mine.



This is exactly why I decided to wait on the new Megatron. fingers crossed Posted by Cobotron on January 12th, 2017 @ 12:40pm CST

Sabrblade wrote:



Though, ew, that Sourcebook art.



At least it's not Silverbolt! At least it's not Silverbolt! Posted by Microraptor on January 12th, 2017 @ 1:07pm CST

Wow... that is pretty awesome looking Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 12th, 2017 @ 1:29pm CST

Ooh that's super nice. Now I know I'm not getting this mold because I couldn't decide between the decos. Posted by SureShot18 on January 12th, 2017 @ 1:52pm CST

SureShot18 wrote: Ooh that's super nice. Now I know I'm not getting this mold because I couldn't decide between the decos. Posted by Sabrblade on January 12th, 2017 @ 1:55pm CST

Posted by Sabrblade on January 12th, 2017 @ 2:46pm CST

Well, I think I have room on the shelf for another Primal.



Emerje Posted by Emerje on January 12th, 2017 @ 3:39pm CST

hooooooo boy Posted by Va'al on January 12th, 2017 @ 4:18pm CST

regardless of character , and apparently new accessories make them eligible as well. Compare:



MP-12 Lambor & MP-14 Alert

MP-17 Prowl, MP-18 Streak & MP-19 Smokescreen

MP-20 Wheeljack & MP-23 Exhaust

MP-22 Ultra Magnus & MP-31 Delta Magnus (new face plates and figurine)



And Starscream got two releases based on the same basic mold, yet got two numbers: MP-03 and MP-11.



The sub-numbering is a bit more random and probably impossible to figure out, but they have being more limited runs in common.



That said, can I say I called this one? The numbering is not odd at all if you think about it. In the main retail line, every retool got a new number,, and apparently new accessories make them eligible as well. Compare:MP-12 Lambor & MP-14 AlertMP-17 Prowl, MP-18 Streak & MP-19 SmokescreenMP-20 Wheeljack & MP-23 ExhaustMP-22 Ultra Magnus & MP-31 Delta Magnus (new face plates and figurine)And Starscream got two releases based on the same basic mold, yet got two numbers: MP-03 and MP-11.The sub-numbering is a bit more random and probably impossible to figure out, but they have being more limited runs in common.That said, can I say I called this one? Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 12th, 2017 @ 4:25pm CST

JelZe GoldRabbit wrote: That said, can I say I called this one? Only if you can prove it.



JK Only if you can prove it.JK Posted by Cobotron on January 12th, 2017 @ 4:38pm CST

JelZe GoldRabbit wrote: And Starscream got two releases based on the same basic mold, yet got two numbers: MP-03 and MP-11. The numbering logic restarted with MP-10. Remember the same mold was used for the same character with MP-1 and MP-4 as well. But since the MP-10 refresh, every new number has been a mass retail figure of either a new character, a new mold, or both; but never the same character with the same mold up until now. The numbering logic restarted with MP-10. Remember the same mold was used for the same character with MP-1 and MP-4 as well. But since the MP-10 refresh, every new number has been a mass retail figure of either a new character, a new mold, or both; but never the same character with the same mold up until now. Posted by Sabrblade on January 12th, 2017 @ 4:45pm CST

Sabrblade wrote: JelZe GoldRabbit wrote: And Starscream got two releases based on the same basic mold, yet got two numbers: MP-03 and MP-11. The numbering logic restarted with MP-10. Remember the same mold was used for the same character with MP-1 and MP-4 as well. But since the MP-10 refresh, every new number has been a mass retail figure of either a new character, a new mold, or both; but never the same character with the same mold up until now.



I don't think character has much to do with it per se.



MP-38 isn't necessarily a straight re-release, depending on how one looks at it. Disregarding the character argument, it's the same basic mold, no retooling, but it's similar to MP-31 Delta Magnus in that he's got new accessories, yet got a new number. They could have just as easily re-released him straight, no alterations, as MP-32+ or something. I don't think character has much to do with it per se.MP-38 isn't necessarily a straight re-release, depending on how one looks at it. Disregarding the character argument, it's the same basic mold, no retooling, but it's similar to MP-31 Delta Magnus in that he's got new accessories, yet got a new number. They could have just as easily re-released him straight, no alterations, as MP-32+ or something. Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 12th, 2017 @ 5:13pm CST

There's no logic to the numbering. You can find something , sure, but I'm pretty sure it just comes down to the arbitrary whim of someone for no really good reason every time.



Anyhow, I think this looks really awesome. Great toy in a fun deco with a bunch of new accessories. Totally in for it and I hope they do the same thing for Cheetor! Posted by ScottyP on January 12th, 2017 @ 5:21pm CST