Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy
Thursday, January 12th, 2017 11:03AM CSTCategory: Toy News
Posted by: william-james88 Views: 16,240
The figure's MSRP is 12960 Yen ($113,64) but it can currently be preordered for lower than that from Japanese retailers for the likes of $90 USD.
Transformers Beast Wars Optimus Primal (Convoy) Gallery
Posted by Kurona on January 12th, 2017 @ 11:18am CST
Posted by Sabrblade on January 12th, 2017 @ 11:26am CST
Smile, Convoy! You're a movie star!
Though, ew, that Sourcebook art.
Posted by BluePhirePB on January 12th, 2017 @ 12:32pm CST
Posted by Big Grim on January 12th, 2017 @ 12:37pm CST
Posted by Ironhidensh on January 12th, 2017 @ 12:38pm CST
Posted by Sabrblade on January 12th, 2017 @ 12:39pm CST
This helps make the MP toy's name make a whole lot more sense since it was in that movie that he was referred to as a Legendary Supreme Commander.
Posted by Cobotron on January 12th, 2017 @ 12:40pm CST
I like it! Still would have loved some sculpted fur texture, but he may have to be mine.
This is exactly why I decided to wait on the new Megatron. fingers crossed
Posted by Microraptor on January 12th, 2017 @ 1:07pm CST
At least it's not Silverbolt!
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 12th, 2017 @ 1:29pm CST
Posted by SureShot18 on January 12th, 2017 @ 1:52pm CST
Posted by Sabrblade on January 12th, 2017 @ 1:55pm CST
Posted by Sabrblade on January 12th, 2017 @ 2:46pm CST
Posted by Emerje on January 12th, 2017 @ 3:39pm CST
Posted by Va'al on January 12th, 2017 @ 4:18pm CST
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 12th, 2017 @ 4:25pm CST
MP-12 Lambor & MP-14 Alert
MP-17 Prowl, MP-18 Streak & MP-19 Smokescreen
MP-20 Wheeljack & MP-23 Exhaust
MP-22 Ultra Magnus & MP-31 Delta Magnus (new face plates and figurine)
And Starscream got two releases based on the same basic mold, yet got two numbers: MP-03 and MP-11.
The sub-numbering is a bit more random and probably impossible to figure out, but they have being more limited runs in common.
That said, can I say I called this one?
Posted by Cobotron on January 12th, 2017 @ 4:38pm CST
Posted by Sabrblade on January 12th, 2017 @ 4:45pm CST
JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:And Starscream got two releases based on the same basic mold, yet got two numbers: MP-03 and MP-11.The numbering logic restarted with MP-10. Remember the same mold was used for the same character with MP-1 and MP-4 as well. But since the MP-10 refresh, every new number has been a mass retail figure of either a new character, a new mold, or both; but never the same character with the same mold up until now.
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 12th, 2017 @ 5:13pm CST
I don't think character has much to do with it per se.
MP-38 isn't necessarily a straight re-release, depending on how one looks at it. Disregarding the character argument, it's the same basic mold, no retooling, but it's similar to MP-31 Delta Magnus in that he's got new accessories, yet got a new number. They could have just as easily re-released him straight, no alterations, as MP-32+ or something.
Posted by ScottyP on January 12th, 2017 @ 5:21pm CST
Anyhow, I think this looks really awesome. Great toy in a fun deco with a bunch of new accessories. Totally in for it and I hope they do the same thing for Cheetor!
Posted by Sabrblade on January 12th, 2017 @ 6:06pm CST
It's been like the following (new tooling/accessories or not) ever since MP-10 and MP-11:
MP-12 Lambor - new mold, new character
MP-13 Soundwave w/ Condor - new molds, new characters
MP-14 Alert - old mold, new character
MP-15 Rumble & Jaguar - new molds, new characters
MP-16 Frenzy & Buzzsaw - old molds, new characters
MP-17 Prowl - new mold, new character
MP-18 Streak - old mold, new character
MP-19 Smokescreen - old mold new character
MP-20 Wheeljack - new mold, new character
MP-21 Bumble - new mold, new character
MP-22 Ultra Magnus - new mold, new character
MP-23 Exhaust - old mold, new character
MP-24 Star Saber - new mold, new character
MP-25 Tracks - new mold, new character
MP-26 Road Rage - old mold, new character
MP-27 Ironhide - new mold, new character
MP-28 Hot Rodimus - new mold, new character (for this refresh era, and technically MP-9 was Rodimus Convoy, but regardless, it's a new mold anyway)
MP-29 Destron Laserwave - new mold, new character
MP-30 Ratchet - old mold, new character
MP-31 Delta Magnus - old mold, new character
MP-32 Convoy (Beast Wars) - new mold, new character
MP-33 Inferno - new mold, new character
MP-34 Cheetus - new mold, new character
MP-35 Grapple - old mold, new character
MP-36 Megatron - new mold, new character (again, for this refresh era, and it is a new mold anyway)
MP-37 Artfire w/ Nightstick - one old mold and one new mold, both new characters
MP-38 Convoy (Beast Wars) Legendary Supreme Commander Ver. - old mold, old character
This is the first main line mass retail MP to be an "old mold, old character" case, whereas all previous cases like this, for the refresh era, have instead been exclusives w/ lettered ID numbers. By all reason, this toy ought to be a lettered exclusive instead of a unique-numbered mass retail MP.