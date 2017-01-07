Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy

JelZe GoldRabbit wrote: Sabrblade wrote: JelZe GoldRabbit wrote: And Starscream got two releases based on the same basic mold, yet got two numbers: MP-03 and MP-11. The numbering logic restarted with MP-10. Remember the same mold was used for the same character with MP-1 and MP-4 as well. But since the MP-10 refresh, every new number has been a mass retail figure of either a new character, a new mold, or both; but never the same character with the same mold up until now.



I don't think character has much to do with it per se.



MP-38 isn't necessarily a straight re-release, depending on how one looks at it. Disregarding the character argument, it's the same basic mold, no retooling, but it's similar to MP-31 Delta Magnus in that he's got new accessories, yet got a new number. They could have just as easily re-released him straight, no alterations, as MP-32+ or something.

old mold, old character

But Delta Magnus was a new character. He wasn't Ultra Magnus.It's been like the following (new tooling/accessories or not) ever since MP-10 and MP-11:MP-12 Lambor - new mold, new characterMP-13 Soundwave w/ Condor - new molds, new charactersMP-14 Alert - old mold, new characterMP-15 Rumble & Jaguar - new molds, new charactersMP-16 Frenzy & Buzzsaw - old molds, new charactersMP-17 Prowl - new mold, new characterMP-18 Streak - old mold, new characterMP-19 Smokescreen - old mold new characterMP-20 Wheeljack - new mold, new characterMP-21 Bumble - new mold, new characterMP-22 Ultra Magnus - new mold, new characterMP-23 Exhaust - old mold, new characterMP-24 Star Saber - new mold, new characterMP-25 Tracks - new mold, new characterMP-26 Road Rage - old mold, new characterMP-27 Ironhide - new mold, new characterMP-28 Hot Rodimus - new mold, new character (for this refresh era, and technically MP-9 was Rodimus Convoy, but regardless, it's a new mold anyway)MP-29 Destron Laserwave - new mold, new characterMP-30 Ratchet - old mold, new characterMP-31 Delta Magnus - old mold, new characterMP-32 Convoy (Beast Wars) - new mold, new characterMP-33 Inferno - new mold, new characterMP-34 Cheetus - new mold, new characterMP-35 Grapple - old mold, new characterMP-36 Megatron - new mold, new character (again, for this refresh era, and it is a new mold anyway)MP-37 Artfire w/ Nightstick - one old mold and one new mold, both new charactersMP-38 Convoy (Beast Wars) Legendary Supreme Commander Ver. -This is the first main line mass retail MP to be an "old mold, old character" case, whereas all previous cases like this, for the refresh era, have instead been exclusives w/ lettered ID numbers. By all reason, this toy ought to be a lettered exclusive instead of a unique-numbered mass retail MP.