Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy

Transformers News: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy

Thursday, January 12th, 2017 11:03AM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: william-james88   Views: 16,240

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Thanks to Dengeki Hobby, we finally know what MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (Legendary Supreme Commander Version) is and looks like. It turns out he is a gorgeous toy based redeco of Masterpiece Optimus Primal. Seriously, words cannot give these picures credit, they must be seen. While the beast mode might suffer simply because we are not used to seeing this colour on that show accurate beast mode sculpt, it makes all the exposed kibble a lot more tolerable and thematic. This also gives hope to Shockwave fans that Takara is willing to give toy specific decos. Also it now removes all logic from the MP numbering since this is the same character. It includes new accessories that are mainly callbacks to his original toy such as a brand new skull flail, a Double Blade, a weapon rack for attaching the Double Blade to the figure in either mode, and a Beast Mask based on the original toy's Mutant Head. That extra accessory to hold the two swords in either mode will make use of the mysterious port on his back meaning that the mold was designed to interact with this extra accessory all along. This deco does have a fictional connection since this is how Beast Convoy looked like in the Beast Wars II movie.

The figure's MSRP is 12960 Yen ($113,64) but it can currently be preordered for lower than that from Japanese retailers for the likes of $90 USD.


Transformers News: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy

Transformers News: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy

Transformers News: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy

Transformers News: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy

Transformers News: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy

Transformers News: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy

Transformers News: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy

Transformers News: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy

Transformers News: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy

Transformers News: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy

Transformers News: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy

Transformers News: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy

Transformers News: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy

Transformers News: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy

Transformers News: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy

Transformers News: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy

Transformers News: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy

Transformers News: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy

Transformers News: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy
Transformers Beast Wars Optimus Primal (Convoy) Gallery

Transformers News: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy
Transformers Beast Wars Optimus Primal (Convoy) Gallery

Transformers News: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy
Credit(s): dengeki hobby
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (1852082)
Posted by Kurona on January 12th, 2017 @ 11:18am CST
The mutant beast head attaches to the back of Primal's head. I'm pretty sure that's accurate to the original toy so that's fun.
Re: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (1852084)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 12th, 2017 @ 11:26am CST
WHEEEEEEE, ID numbering awkwardness aside, this looks really good!

Smile, Convoy! You're a movie star!






Though, ew, that Sourcebook art. :SICK:
Re: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (1852091)
Posted by BluePhirePB on January 12th, 2017 @ 12:32pm CST
Looks cool but I'm cool with my regular Beast Wars MP Primal.
Re: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (1852093)
Posted by Big Grim on January 12th, 2017 @ 12:37pm CST
Compared to the first MP release, this looks remarkably bland to me. Mutant head is a nice touch but nah.
Re: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (1852094)
Posted by Ironhidensh on January 12th, 2017 @ 12:38pm CST
It's a nice option, and a repaint that makes sense, but it would have been nice to sit a bit longer before releasing it. Still, this mold is so darn awesome that I might go on and buy it.
Re: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (1852095)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 12th, 2017 @ 12:39pm CST
A Google translation of the Dengeki Hobby page makes it sound like this figure's deco is first and foremost meant to resemble the character's appearance in the movie, with the specific toy-based attributes added in thanks to the character's movie look using the toy's colors instead of the BW cartoon's colors (but kept the BW cartoon's exposed mouth and chestplate design).

This helps make the MP toy's name make a whole lot more sense since it was in that movie that he was referred to as a Legendary Supreme Commander.
Re: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (1852097)
Posted by Cobotron on January 12th, 2017 @ 12:40pm CST
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! AWESOME!
I like it! Still would have loved some sculpted fur texture, but he may have to be mine.

This is exactly why I decided to wait on the new Megatron. fingers crossed
Re: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (1852101)
Posted by Microraptor on January 12th, 2017 @ 1:07pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:

Though, ew, that Sourcebook art. :SICK:


At least it's not Silverbolt!
Re: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (1852105)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 12th, 2017 @ 1:29pm CST
Wow... that is pretty awesome looking
Re: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (1852113)
Posted by SureShot18 on January 12th, 2017 @ 1:52pm CST
Ooh that's super nice. Now I know I'm not getting this mold because I couldn't decide between the decos. :lol:
Re: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (1852115)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 12th, 2017 @ 1:55pm CST
SureShot18 wrote:Ooh that's super nice. Now I know I'm not getting this mold because I couldn't decide between the decos. :lol:
Re: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (1852126)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 12th, 2017 @ 2:46pm CST

Re: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (1852132)
Posted by Emerje on January 12th, 2017 @ 3:39pm CST
Well, I think I have room on the shelf for another Primal.

Emerje
Re: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (1852135)
Posted by Va'al on January 12th, 2017 @ 4:18pm CST
hooooooo boy
Re: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (1852136)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 12th, 2017 @ 4:25pm CST
The numbering is not odd at all if you think about it. In the main retail line, every retool got a new number, regardless of character, and apparently new accessories make them eligible as well. Compare:

MP-12 Lambor & MP-14 Alert
MP-17 Prowl, MP-18 Streak & MP-19 Smokescreen
MP-20 Wheeljack & MP-23 Exhaust
MP-22 Ultra Magnus & MP-31 Delta Magnus (new face plates and figurine)

And Starscream got two releases based on the same basic mold, yet got two numbers: MP-03 and MP-11.

The sub-numbering is a bit more random and probably impossible to figure out, but they have being more limited runs in common.

That said, can I say I called this one? ;;)
Re: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (1852137)
Posted by Cobotron on January 12th, 2017 @ 4:38pm CST
JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:That said, can I say I called this one? ;;)
Only if you can prove it. [-(

JK :-P
Re: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (1852139)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 12th, 2017 @ 4:45pm CST
JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:And Starscream got two releases based on the same basic mold, yet got two numbers: MP-03 and MP-11.
The numbering logic restarted with MP-10. Remember the same mold was used for the same character with MP-1 and MP-4 as well. But since the MP-10 refresh, every new number has been a mass retail figure of either a new character, a new mold, or both; but never the same character with the same mold up until now.
Re: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (1852145)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 12th, 2017 @ 5:13pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:
JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:And Starscream got two releases based on the same basic mold, yet got two numbers: MP-03 and MP-11.
The numbering logic restarted with MP-10. Remember the same mold was used for the same character with MP-1 and MP-4 as well. But since the MP-10 refresh, every new number has been a mass retail figure of either a new character, a new mold, or both; but never the same character with the same mold up until now.


I don't think character has much to do with it per se.

MP-38 isn't necessarily a straight re-release, depending on how one looks at it. Disregarding the character argument, it's the same basic mold, no retooling, but it's similar to MP-31 Delta Magnus in that he's got new accessories, yet got a new number. They could have just as easily re-released him straight, no alterations, as MP-32+ or something.
Re: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (1852147)
Posted by ScottyP on January 12th, 2017 @ 5:21pm CST
There's no logic to the numbering. You can find something, sure, but I'm pretty sure it just comes down to the arbitrary whim of someone for no really good reason every time.

Anyhow, I think this looks really awesome. Great toy in a fun deco with a bunch of new accessories. Totally in for it and I hope they do the same thing for Cheetor!
Re: Images for Toy Accurate Redeco Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (1852164)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 12th, 2017 @ 6:06pm CST
JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:
Sabrblade wrote:
JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:And Starscream got two releases based on the same basic mold, yet got two numbers: MP-03 and MP-11.
The numbering logic restarted with MP-10. Remember the same mold was used for the same character with MP-1 and MP-4 as well. But since the MP-10 refresh, every new number has been a mass retail figure of either a new character, a new mold, or both; but never the same character with the same mold up until now.


I don't think character has much to do with it per se.

MP-38 isn't necessarily a straight re-release, depending on how one looks at it. Disregarding the character argument, it's the same basic mold, no retooling, but it's similar to MP-31 Delta Magnus in that he's got new accessories, yet got a new number. They could have just as easily re-released him straight, no alterations, as MP-32+ or something.
But Delta Magnus was a new character. He wasn't Ultra Magnus.

It's been like the following (new tooling/accessories or not) ever since MP-10 and MP-11:

MP-12 Lambor - new mold, new character
MP-13 Soundwave w/ Condor - new molds, new characters
MP-14 Alert - old mold, new character
MP-15 Rumble & Jaguar - new molds, new characters
MP-16 Frenzy & Buzzsaw - old molds, new characters
MP-17 Prowl - new mold, new character
MP-18 Streak - old mold, new character
MP-19 Smokescreen - old mold new character
MP-20 Wheeljack - new mold, new character
MP-21 Bumble - new mold, new character
MP-22 Ultra Magnus - new mold, new character
MP-23 Exhaust - old mold, new character
MP-24 Star Saber - new mold, new character
MP-25 Tracks - new mold, new character
MP-26 Road Rage - old mold, new character
MP-27 Ironhide - new mold, new character
MP-28 Hot Rodimus - new mold, new character (for this refresh era, and technically MP-9 was Rodimus Convoy, but regardless, it's a new mold anyway)
MP-29 Destron Laserwave - new mold, new character
MP-30 Ratchet - old mold, new character
MP-31 Delta Magnus - old mold, new character
MP-32 Convoy (Beast Wars) - new mold, new character
MP-33 Inferno - new mold, new character
MP-34 Cheetus - new mold, new character
MP-35 Grapple - old mold, new character
MP-36 Megatron - new mold, new character (again, for this refresh era, and it is a new mold anyway)
MP-37 Artfire w/ Nightstick - one old mold and one new mold, both new characters
MP-38 Convoy (Beast Wars) Legendary Supreme Commander Ver. - old mold, old character

This is the first main line mass retail MP to be an "old mold, old character" case, whereas all previous cases like this, for the refresh era, have instead been exclusives w/ lettered ID numbers. By all reason, this toy ought to be a lettered exclusive instead of a unique-numbered mass retail MP.

Items Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #163 - Through The Space Hole
Twincast / Podcast #163:
"Through The Space Hole"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 7th, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

6,986 pages were recently viewed by 696 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.0407 seconds and was viewed 13 times on Friday, January 13th 2017 3:04pm CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.