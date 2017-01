Images for Transformers: Rescue Bots Arctic Rescue Boulder, Bumblebee Rock Rescue Team

Thursday, January 12th, 2017 4:59PM CST

7,721

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Credit(s): eBay

Via a couple of eBay listings - which have now ended, just so we're clear - we have news of two new Transformers Rescue Bots play sets that had gone unnoticed until now. Specifically, we're talking about the Arctic Rescue Boulder and Bumblebee Rock Rescue Team , which appear to be redesigns/redecos of the two characters with a specific emergency theme to them, and an added combiner play pattern for the other elements of the set. Check out the images below!