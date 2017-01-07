Images for Transformers: Rescue Bots Arctic Rescue Boulder, Bumblebee Rock Rescue Team

Thursday, January 12th, 2017 4:59PM CST

Just saw these toys in my local target in MA. The gorilla Mini-Con is named Windchill, and the eagle and lion are named Talon and Hunter respectively. Bumblebee gets 2 Mini-Cons, but Windchill is MUCH larger so it evens out. First time I had seen or heard about these. They look pretty sweet!