Images for Transformers: Rescue Bots Arctic Rescue Boulder, Bumblebee Rock Rescue Team

Transformers News: Images for Transformers: Rescue Bots Arctic Rescue Boulder, Bumblebee Rock Rescue Team

Thursday, January 12th, 2017 4:59PM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: Va'al   Views: 7,721

Via a couple of eBay listings - which have now ended, just so we're clear - we have news of two new Transformers Rescue Bots play sets that had gone unnoticed until now. Specifically, we're talking about the Arctic Rescue Boulder and Bumblebee Rock Rescue Team, which appear to be redesigns/redecos of the two characters with a specific emergency theme to them, and an added combiner play pattern for the other elements of the set. Check out the images below!

Transformers News: Images for Transformers: Rescue Bots Arctic Rescue Boulder, Bumblebee Rock Rescue Team

Transformers News: Images for Transformers: Rescue Bots Arctic Rescue Boulder, Bumblebee Rock Rescue Team

Transformers News: Images for Transformers: Rescue Bots Arctic Rescue Boulder, Bumblebee Rock Rescue Team

Transformers News: Images for Transformers: Rescue Bots Arctic Rescue Boulder, Bumblebee Rock Rescue Team

Transformers News: Images for Transformers: Rescue Bots Arctic Rescue Boulder, Bumblebee Rock Rescue Team


Transformers News: Images for Transformers: Rescue Bots Arctic Rescue Boulder, Bumblebee Rock Rescue Team

Transformers News: Images for Transformers: Rescue Bots Arctic Rescue Boulder, Bumblebee Rock Rescue Team

Transformers News: Images for Transformers: Rescue Bots Arctic Rescue Boulder, Bumblebee Rock Rescue Team

Transformers News: Images for Transformers: Rescue Bots Arctic Rescue Boulder, Bumblebee Rock Rescue Team
Credit(s): eBay
Re: Images for Transformers: Rescue Bots Arctic Rescue Boulder, Bumblebee Rock Rescue Team (1852160)
Posted by Death-Ray Charles on January 12th, 2017 @ 5:49pm CST
Just saw these toys in my local target in MA. The gorilla Mini-Con is named Windchill, and the eagle and lion are named Talon and Hunter respectively. Bumblebee gets 2 Mini-Cons, but Windchill is MUCH larger so it evens out. First time I had seen or heard about these. They look pretty sweet!
Re: Images for Transformers: Rescue Bots Arctic Rescue Boulder, Bumblebee Rock Rescue Team (1852165)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 12th, 2017 @ 6:08pm CST
Whoa! These are a like a Rescue Bots-ized redux of the DOTM Human Alliance Basics! Cool.
Re: Images for Transformers: Rescue Bots Arctic Rescue Boulder, Bumblebee Rock Rescue Team (1852172)
Posted by Bumblevivisector on January 12th, 2017 @ 7:29pm CST
Oh FINALLY, the toyline gets a griffon! Hooray for more TV references!
Re: Images for Transformers: Rescue Bots Arctic Rescue Boulder, Bumblebee Rock Rescue Team (1852176)
Posted by Va'al on January 12th, 2017 @ 8:53pm CST
Death-Ray Charles wrote:Just saw these toys in my local target in MA. The gorilla Mini-Con is named Windchill, and the eagle and lion are named Talon and Hunter respectively. Bumblebee gets 2 Mini-Cons, but Windchill is MUCH larger so it evens out. First time I had seen or heard about these. They look pretty sweet!


Worth dropping us a line via email with some photos, so we can front page it! :D
Re: Images for Transformers: Rescue Bots Arctic Rescue Boulder, Bumblebee Rock Rescue Team (1852178)
Posted by Zeedust on January 12th, 2017 @ 9:02pm CST
Death-Ray Charles wrote:Just saw these toys in my local target in MA.


Do you remember the price by any chance?

