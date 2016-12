Images of Die Cast Bonus Figure for Hasbro Rerelease of Masterpiece Soundwave

Sunday, December 25th, 2016 1:22PM CST

Credit(s): robot kingdom

The Hasbro reissue of Masterpiece Soundwave is now released and we finally have a look at the die cast bonus it comes with. It is a small die cast model of Soundwave in alt mode. It is very small, only 3 centimeters in length. We have very detailed pictures below, that come from Robot Kingdom . Let us know if you are using this chance to finally own this amazing toy. You can always view the gallery of the toy here