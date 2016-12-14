Images of Die Cast Bonus Figure for Hasbro Rerelease of Masterpiece Soundwave
Sunday, December 25th, 2016 1:22PM CSTCategory: Toy News
Posted by: william-james88 Views: 3,166
Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply
Most Popular Transformers News
In-Package Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai, LG36 Soundwave, LG37 Ravage, LG38 Laserbeak, LG39 Brainstorm23,976 views
Platinum Edition Year of the Rooster Optimus Prime Listed on Walmart.ca with new Images19,505 views
IDW Transformers Comics for March 2017: Revolutionaries, Ongoings, Hearts of Steel, More19,022 views
Most Recent Transformers News
Official Images of Transformers: Robots in Disguise One-Step Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, DriftPosted 6 hours ago
Posted by Deathsaurus1 on December 25th, 2016 @ 2:59pm CST
Hahaha I'm tempted by the new box
I have discovered a new finding at Ross but Idk how to post news, or is there a forum member I send the images too?
Posted by -Kanrabat- on December 25th, 2016 @ 4:09pm CST
Paid mine a fortune via a trade but it was well worth it.