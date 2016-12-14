Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Images of Die Cast Bonus Figure for Hasbro Rerelease of Masterpiece Soundwave

Sunday, December 25th, 2016 1:22PM CST

Category: Toy News
The Hasbro reissue of Masterpiece Soundwave is now released and we finally have a look at the die cast bonus it comes with. It is a small die cast model of Soundwave in alt mode. It is very small, only 3 centimeters in length. We have very detailed pictures below, that come from Robot Kingdom. Let us know if you are using this chance to finally own this amazing toy. You can always view the gallery of the toy here.

Credit(s): robot kingdom
Re: Images of Die Cast Bonus Figure for Hasbro Rerelease of Masterpiece Soundwave (1848798)
Posted by Deathsaurus1 on December 25th, 2016 @ 2:59pm CST
So this is an Asian reissue?
Hahaha I'm tempted by the new box


I have discovered a new finding at Ross but Idk how to post news, or is there a forum member I send the images too?
Re: Images of Die Cast Bonus Figure for Hasbro Rerelease of Masterpiece Soundwave (1848804)
Posted by -Kanrabat- on December 25th, 2016 @ 4:09pm CST
Double post asside, it's nice to see people having a second chance at that marvelous set.

Paid mine a fortune via a trade but it was well worth it.

