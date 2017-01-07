Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases

Transformers News: Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases

Sunday, January 15th, 2017 10:36AM CST

Categories: Toy News, Site Articles
Posted by: william-james88   Views: 20,404

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

From the moment he was revealed, there was some confusion over Sixshot's base mode. Since he is a leader under the Titans Returns line, he should connect with the other leader bases, but he only has six modes, as the name implies, so does he have a base mode? Well, for this line, his tank mode serves also as the base mode. It is where you will find the best way to connect him to the other bases and the mode which offers the most Titan Master connection points (when the wings are extended). The wings allow to position the base/tank in different configurations with the bases, and the images below show that. You will also see how you can also get the 7th mode, the flying wolf, which was seen in the Headmasters series.


Transformers News: Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases

Transformers News: Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases

Transformers News: Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases

Transformers News: Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases

Transformers News: Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases

Transformers News: Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases

Transformers News: Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases

Transformers News: Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases

Transformers News: Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases

Transformers News: Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases

Transformers News: Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases

Transformers News: Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases

Transformers News: Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases

Transformers News: Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases

Transformers News: Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases

Transformers News: Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases (1852460)
Posted by griftimus prime on January 15th, 2017 @ 10:56am CST
never going to use six or any of those others as a base.
Re: Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases (1852462)
Posted by Cobotron on January 15th, 2017 @ 11:09am CST
:APPLAUSE: :APPLAUSE: Love that Cyberformed city you've created there Will!
Re: Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases (1852465)
Posted by frogbat on January 15th, 2017 @ 12:17pm CST
Very cool.. as a kid I loved the baseformers and when the the micro masters came out I had a ball building the cities.. these days I have less time and patience but I think when they release trypticon I'll have an autobot vs decepticon base off...

Tho I must admit that the interconnecting Ramps do not work as well as I'd have hoped. The original micro master bases had better connections... at times it feels like if they can't better the original g1 designs they shouldn't bother...
Re: Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases (1852469)
Posted by william-james88 on January 15th, 2017 @ 1:18pm CST
frogbat wrote:.. at times it feels like if they can't better the original g1 designs they shouldn't bother...

Do you feel that way about TR fort max as well?
Re: Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases (1852473)
Posted by Hellscream9999 on January 15th, 2017 @ 1:34pm CST
Emerje wrote:But those aren't stock photos, they're CG which is about as early in the production process as you can get next to sketches. That's why I'm saying there must have been a conscious decision at some point to flip them.

It had to be intentional, I can't believe both companies made the same mistakes over the course of a year without catching it.

Emerje

You mean like how a couple companies totally didn't screw up the onslaught molds' knee's across several iterations :roll:

Stuff like this can totally happen and not get fixed >:oP
Re: Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases (1852474)
Posted by Randomhero on January 15th, 2017 @ 1:35pm CST
griftimus prime wrote:never going to use six or any of those others as a base.



i think its fun


just got soundwave too to add to my metropolis
Re: Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases (1852479)
Posted by Moonshot on January 15th, 2017 @ 3:01pm CST
JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:
Emerje wrote:Don't know, both Go Shooter and Loudmouth, and Bullhorn and Terri-Bull are assembled the same way. Looking at more of my TMs it seems there is no rule about which side of the leg the mold marks can be on. Just another weird nuance with TM assembly I guess. Maybe at some point it was decided the details looked better on the top of the larger head? Just seems strange that both Hasbro and Takara Tomy would get it wrong on the same figures.

Emerje


Compared to stock photos, they're reversed. Figures can be misassembled from the first iteration on, and be kept as standard for later releases.


Well I can confirm that either Hasbro Stylor or Takara Stylor(I know its Chromedome) has backwards upper legs as they are both turned a diff way. I have both Chromedomes and just checked.
Re: Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases (1852480)
Posted by Moonshot on January 15th, 2017 @ 3:04pm CST
Double post, sorry #-o so Prowl gets a punch in the face. Springer REALLY wants the new Kup figure.



If you don't like it, talk to the hand;

Re: Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases (1852485)
Posted by SillySpringer on January 15th, 2017 @ 3:30pm CST
Talk to the hand... :lol: :lol: :lol:
Re: Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases (1852486)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 15th, 2017 @ 3:37pm CST
william-james88 wrote:
I noticed before now that there's a space in the middle of this mode's name. I always thought it was "Wingwolf", but that space now shows otherwise. Go figure.
Re: Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases (1852491)
Posted by Emerje on January 15th, 2017 @ 4:20pm CST
Hellscream9999 wrote:
Emerje wrote:But those aren't stock photos, they're CG which is about as early in the production process as you can get next to sketches. That's why I'm saying there must have been a conscious decision at some point to flip them.

It had to be intentional, I can't believe both companies made the same mistakes over the course of a year without catching it.

Emerje

You mean like how a couple companies totally didn't screw up the onslaught molds' knee's across several iterations :roll:

Stuff like this can totally happen and not get fixed >:oP

Unless I'm mistaken, only Hasbro had that error and it was on two of the nine total uses of the mold between both companies. Typically only one company or the other makes errors like this, not both. When both do the same thing it becomes more intentional.

Emerje
Re: Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases (1852492)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 15th, 2017 @ 4:29pm CST
Emerje wrote:
Hellscream9999 wrote:
Emerje wrote:But those aren't stock photos, they're CG which is about as early in the production process as you can get next to sketches. That's why I'm saying there must have been a conscious decision at some point to flip them.

It had to be intentional, I can't believe both companies made the same mistakes over the course of a year without catching it.

Emerje

You mean like how a couple companies totally didn't screw up the onslaught molds' knee's across several iterations :roll:

Stuff like this can totally happen and not get fixed >:oP

Unless I'm mistaken, only Hasbro had that error and it was on two of the nine total uses of the mold between both companies. Typically only one company or the other makes errors like this, not both. When both do the same thing it becomes more intentional.

Emerje


Except it's not the company that makes the error: it's the factories, which are shared between TakaraTomy and Hasbro.
Re: Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases (1852496)
Posted by Sigma Magnus on January 15th, 2017 @ 5:28pm CST
Just curious, any suggestions on who to pair the wave 1 & 2 Titan Masters with? I only have the wave 1-3 Deluxes to choose from, FYI. So far I've only gotten Nightbeat with Blurr and Apeface with Mindwipe.
Re: Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases (1852505)
Posted by Emerje on January 15th, 2017 @ 5:59pm CST
JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:Except it's not the company that makes the error: it's the factories, which are shared between TakaraTomy and Hasbro.

But somebody has to make an assembly plan that specifically says which side is the front, otherwise it would be a random problem rather than a consistent one.

Emerje
Re: Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases (1852525)
Posted by Qwan on January 15th, 2017 @ 7:19pm CST
Sigma Magnus wrote:Just curious, any suggestions on who to pair the wave 1 & 2 Titan Masters with? I only have the wave 1-3 Deluxes to choose from, FYI. So far I've only gotten Nightbeat with Blurr and Apeface with Mindwipe.

I've found that color- and theme-wise, Brawn goes well with Hardhead in particular. Clobber can go well with either Chromedome or Twinferno; Loudmouth doesn't go that well with Highbrow in vehicle mode but his head looks really good on him and colors mix well; pretty much anyone goes well with Skullsmasher but Crashbash is probably the best; Terri-bull blends fairly well with Scourge's colors (and makes for a pretty good generically-different Sweep, if you've got more than one Scourge!), or similarly makes quite a good partner for Triggerhappy; and Skytread is harder to place but I tend to put him with Weirdwolf, mostly because they're the two left over.

Once/if you have the Wave 3 TMs, I'd recommend putting Ptero with either Hot Rod or Highbrow (switching Loudmouth to Hot Rod in turn); Sawback with ...? (definitely best with A3 but he's not an option); Fangry with, maybe Skullsmasher?; and definitely Overboard with Getaway (they're different factions, yeah, but they just work so well together!).
Re: Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases (1852527)
Posted by william-james88 on January 15th, 2017 @ 7:40pm CST
Apeface on mindwipe is amazing!
Re: Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases (1852528)
Posted by Sigma Magnus on January 15th, 2017 @ 7:42pm CST
Qwan wrote:
Sigma Magnus wrote:Just curious, any suggestions on who to pair the wave 1 & 2 Titan Masters with? I only have the wave 1-3 Deluxes to choose from, FYI. So far I've only gotten Nightbeat with Blurr and Apeface with Mindwipe.

I've found that color- and theme-wise, Brawn goes well with Hardhead in particular. Clobber can go well with either Chromedome or Twinferno; Loudmouth doesn't go that well with Highbrow in vehicle mode but his head looks really good on him and colors mix well; pretty much anyone goes well with Skullsmasher but Crashbash is probably the best; Terri-bull blends fairly well with Scourge's colors (and makes for a pretty good generically-different Sweep, if you've got more than one Scourge!), or similarly makes quite a good partner for Triggerhappy; and Skytread is harder to place but I tend to put him with Weirdwolf, mostly because they're the two left over.

Once/if you have the Wave 3 TMs, I'd recommend putting Ptero with either Hot Rod or Highbrow (switching Loudmouth to Hot Rod in turn); Sawback with ...? (definitely best with A3 but he's not an option); Fangry with, maybe Skullsmasher?; and definitely Overboard with Getaway (they're different factions, yeah, but they just work so well together!).

Does that work with the weapon modes, too? (Can't check myself until I get home)
Re: Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases (1852529)
Posted by Sigma Magnus on January 15th, 2017 @ 7:43pm CST
william-james88 wrote:Apeface on mindwipe is amazing!

I know, right? The combined jet mode is really fun, too!
Re: Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases (1852535)
Posted by Qwan on January 15th, 2017 @ 8:09pm CST
Sigma Magnus wrote:
Qwan wrote:
Sigma Magnus wrote:Just curious, any suggestions on who to pair the wave 1 & 2 Titan Masters with? I only have the wave 1-3 Deluxes to choose from, FYI. So far I've only gotten Nightbeat with Blurr and Apeface with Mindwipe.

[blathering]

Does that work with the weapon modes, too? (Can't check myself until I get home)

Weapon modes are a lot harder to really define as to what works and what doesn't, since they tend to skew toward either the "generic weapon that'd work with anyone" side, or the "that's just a T-rex with a cannon for a butt" side - neither of which tend to work better with specific partners over others. (The only outliers I've found to this are Ptero/Hot Rod (thanks to Animated, energy-bow-type weapons tend to be tied to Hot Rod's character now) and Sawback/A3 (sword-and-shield combo, of course) - but both of those pairs feature a figure you don't have yet, so that's not much help.)

In general though, I've found that while the weapons don't match up so well visually due to the larger area making the color differences more obvious, it doesn't bother me too much since I actually like my weapons to not be the same color as the base figure if possible. Plus if you swap the heads as well, then the 'combined' weapon modes feature a splash of the larger figures' colors, so they tend to always look like they belong that way. ;)^
Re: Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases (1852566)
Posted by GalvatronG1 on January 15th, 2017 @ 10:26pm CST
How wonderous...any one know when sixshot will be shipped by tfsource?

Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers Collectors Club 2014 Figure Subscription 2.0 Fisitron Unopened New - Time Remaining: 3 days 19 hours 33 minutes 14 seconds
transformers collectors club fisitron - Time Remaining: 5 days 4 hours 50 minutes 26 seconds
TRANSFORMERS COLLECTORS CLUB Jackpot TFCC Timelines Sealed Autobot Decepticon - Time Remaining: 6 days 5 hours 29 minutes 36 seconds
Transformers Collectors Club TFCC 1.0 Scourge Nemesis Prime MIB UNUSED - Time Remaining: 6 days 6 hours 9 minutes 54 seconds
Transformers Timelines TCC TFSS 2.0 Rewind Eject - Time Remaining: 9 days 1 hour 12 minutes 54 seconds
HASBRO--TRANSFORMERS TIMELINES--FISITRON FIGURE (LOOK) CLUB EXCLUSIVE - Time Remaining: 9 days 7 hours 20 minutes 53 seconds
Transformers TFCC Club Exclusive Scourge 2013 TFSS MIB Unused - Time Remaining: 10 days 3 hours 4 minutes 36 seconds
HASBRO--TRANSFORMERS TIMELINES--CIRCUIT FIGURE (LOOK) CLUB EXCLUSIVE - Time Remaining: 10 days 5 hours 30 minutes 59 seconds
Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #163 - Through The Space Hole
Twincast / Podcast #163:
"Through The Space Hole"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 7th, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

4,252 pages were recently viewed by 637 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.0399 seconds and was viewed 21 times on Monday, January 16th 2017 8:24pm CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.