Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases

Sigma Magnus wrote: Qwan wrote: Sigma Magnus wrote: Just curious, any suggestions on who to pair the wave 1 & 2 Titan Masters with? I only have the wave 1-3 Deluxes to choose from, FYI. So far I've only gotten Nightbeat with Blurr and Apeface with Mindwipe.

[blathering]

Does that work with the weapon modes, too? (Can't check myself until I get home)

Weapon modes are a lot harder to really define as to what works and what doesn't, since they tend to skew toward either the "generic weapon that'd work with anyone" side, or the "that's just a T-rex with a cannon for a butt" side - neither of which tend to work better with specific partners over others. (The only outliers I've found to this are Ptero/Hot Rod (thanks to Animated, energy-bow-type weapons tend to be tied to Hot Rod's character now) and Sawback/A3 (sword-and-shield combo, of course) - but both of those pairs feature a figure you don't have yet, so that's not much help.)In general though, I've found that while the weapons don't match up so well visually due to the larger area making the color differences more obvious, it doesn't bother me too much since I actually like my weapons to not be the same color as the base figure if possible. Plus if you swap the heads as well, then the 'combined' weapon modes feature a splash of the larger figures' colors, so they tend to always look like they belong that way.