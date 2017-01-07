Images of Titans Return Sixshot Showing Flying Wolf Mode and Connection to Other Bases
Posted by griftimus prime on January 15th, 2017 @ 10:56am CST
Posted by Cobotron on January 15th, 2017 @ 11:09am CST
Posted by frogbat on January 15th, 2017 @ 12:17pm CST
Tho I must admit that the interconnecting Ramps do not work as well as I'd have hoped. The original micro master bases had better connections... at times it feels like if they can't better the original g1 designs they shouldn't bother...
Posted by william-james88 on January 15th, 2017 @ 1:18pm CST
frogbat wrote:.. at times it feels like if they can't better the original g1 designs they shouldn't bother...
Do you feel that way about TR fort max as well?
Posted by Hellscream9999 on January 15th, 2017 @ 1:34pm CST
Emerje wrote:But those aren't stock photos, they're CG which is about as early in the production process as you can get next to sketches. That's why I'm saying there must have been a conscious decision at some point to flip them.
It had to be intentional, I can't believe both companies made the same mistakes over the course of a year without catching it.
Emerje
You mean like how a couple companies totally didn't screw up the onslaught molds' knee's across several iterations
Stuff like this can totally happen and not get fixed
Posted by Randomhero on January 15th, 2017 @ 1:35pm CST
griftimus prime wrote:never going to use six or any of those others as a base.
i think its fun
just got soundwave too to add to my metropolis
Posted by Moonshot on January 15th, 2017 @ 3:01pm CST
JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:Emerje wrote:Don't know, both Go Shooter and Loudmouth, and Bullhorn and Terri-Bull are assembled the same way. Looking at more of my TMs it seems there is no rule about which side of the leg the mold marks can be on. Just another weird nuance with TM assembly I guess. Maybe at some point it was decided the details looked better on the top of the larger head? Just seems strange that both Hasbro and Takara Tomy would get it wrong on the same figures.
Emerje
Compared to stock photos, they're reversed. Figures can be misassembled from the first iteration on, and be kept as standard for later releases.
Well I can confirm that either Hasbro Stylor or Takara Stylor(I know its Chromedome) has backwards upper legs as they are both turned a diff way. I have both Chromedomes and just checked.
Posted by Moonshot on January 15th, 2017 @ 3:04pm CST
Posted by SillySpringer on January 15th, 2017 @ 3:30pm CST
Posted by Sabrblade on January 15th, 2017 @ 3:37pm CST
Posted by Emerje on January 15th, 2017 @ 4:20pm CST
Hellscream9999 wrote:Emerje wrote:But those aren't stock photos, they're CG which is about as early in the production process as you can get next to sketches. That's why I'm saying there must have been a conscious decision at some point to flip them.
It had to be intentional, I can't believe both companies made the same mistakes over the course of a year without catching it.
Emerje
You mean like how a couple companies totally didn't screw up the onslaught molds' knee's across several iterations
Stuff like this can totally happen and not get fixed
Unless I'm mistaken, only Hasbro had that error and it was on two of the nine total uses of the mold between both companies. Typically only one company or the other makes errors like this, not both. When both do the same thing it becomes more intentional.
Emerje
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 15th, 2017 @ 4:29pm CST
Emerje wrote:Hellscream9999 wrote:Emerje wrote:But those aren't stock photos, they're CG which is about as early in the production process as you can get next to sketches. That's why I'm saying there must have been a conscious decision at some point to flip them.
It had to be intentional, I can't believe both companies made the same mistakes over the course of a year without catching it.
Emerje
You mean like how a couple companies totally didn't screw up the onslaught molds' knee's across several iterations
Stuff like this can totally happen and not get fixed
Unless I'm mistaken, only Hasbro had that error and it was on two of the nine total uses of the mold between both companies. Typically only one company or the other makes errors like this, not both. When both do the same thing it becomes more intentional.
Emerje
Except it's not the company that makes the error: it's the factories, which are shared between TakaraTomy and Hasbro.
Posted by Sigma Magnus on January 15th, 2017 @ 5:28pm CST
Posted by Emerje on January 15th, 2017 @ 5:59pm CST
JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:Except it's not the company that makes the error: it's the factories, which are shared between TakaraTomy and Hasbro.
But somebody has to make an assembly plan that specifically says which side is the front, otherwise it would be a random problem rather than a consistent one.
Emerje
Posted by Qwan on January 15th, 2017 @ 7:19pm CST
Sigma Magnus wrote:Just curious, any suggestions on who to pair the wave 1 & 2 Titan Masters with? I only have the wave 1-3 Deluxes to choose from, FYI. So far I've only gotten Nightbeat with Blurr and Apeface with Mindwipe.
I've found that color- and theme-wise, Brawn goes well with Hardhead in particular. Clobber can go well with either Chromedome or Twinferno; Loudmouth doesn't go that well with Highbrow in vehicle mode but his head looks really good on him and colors mix well; pretty much anyone goes well with Skullsmasher but Crashbash is probably the best; Terri-bull blends fairly well with Scourge's colors (and makes for a pretty good generically-different Sweep, if you've got more than one Scourge!), or similarly makes quite a good partner for Triggerhappy; and Skytread is harder to place but I tend to put him with Weirdwolf, mostly because they're the two left over.
Once/if you have the Wave 3 TMs, I'd recommend putting Ptero with either Hot Rod or Highbrow (switching Loudmouth to Hot Rod in turn); Sawback with ...? (definitely best with A3 but he's not an option); Fangry with, maybe Skullsmasher?; and definitely Overboard with Getaway (they're different factions, yeah, but they just work so well together!).
Posted by william-james88 on January 15th, 2017 @ 7:40pm CST
Posted by Sigma Magnus on January 15th, 2017 @ 7:42pm CST
Qwan wrote:Sigma Magnus wrote:Just curious, any suggestions on who to pair the wave 1 & 2 Titan Masters with? I only have the wave 1-3 Deluxes to choose from, FYI. So far I've only gotten Nightbeat with Blurr and Apeface with Mindwipe.
I've found that color- and theme-wise, Brawn goes well with Hardhead in particular. Clobber can go well with either Chromedome or Twinferno; Loudmouth doesn't go that well with Highbrow in vehicle mode but his head looks really good on him and colors mix well; pretty much anyone goes well with Skullsmasher but Crashbash is probably the best; Terri-bull blends fairly well with Scourge's colors (and makes for a pretty good generically-different Sweep, if you've got more than one Scourge!), or similarly makes quite a good partner for Triggerhappy; and Skytread is harder to place but I tend to put him with Weirdwolf, mostly because they're the two left over.
Once/if you have the Wave 3 TMs, I'd recommend putting Ptero with either Hot Rod or Highbrow (switching Loudmouth to Hot Rod in turn); Sawback with ...? (definitely best with A3 but he's not an option); Fangry with, maybe Skullsmasher?; and definitely Overboard with Getaway (they're different factions, yeah, but they just work so well together!).
Does that work with the weapon modes, too? (Can't check myself until I get home)
Posted by Sigma Magnus on January 15th, 2017 @ 7:43pm CST
william-james88 wrote:Apeface on mindwipe is amazing!
I know, right? The combined jet mode is really fun, too!
Posted by Qwan on January 15th, 2017 @ 8:09pm CST
Sigma Magnus wrote:Qwan wrote:Sigma Magnus wrote:Just curious, any suggestions on who to pair the wave 1 & 2 Titan Masters with? I only have the wave 1-3 Deluxes to choose from, FYI. So far I've only gotten Nightbeat with Blurr and Apeface with Mindwipe.
[blathering]
Does that work with the weapon modes, too? (Can't check myself until I get home)
Weapon modes are a lot harder to really define as to what works and what doesn't, since they tend to skew toward either the "generic weapon that'd work with anyone" side, or the "that's just a T-rex with a cannon for a butt" side - neither of which tend to work better with specific partners over others. (The only outliers I've found to this are Ptero/Hot Rod (thanks to Animated, energy-bow-type weapons tend to be tied to Hot Rod's character now) and Sawback/A3 (sword-and-shield combo, of course) - but both of those pairs feature a figure you don't have yet, so that's not much help.)
In general though, I've found that while the weapons don't match up so well visually due to the larger area making the color differences more obvious, it doesn't bother me too much since I actually like my weapons to not be the same color as the base figure if possible. Plus if you swap the heads as well, then the 'combined' weapon modes feature a splash of the larger figures' colors, so they tend to always look like they belong that way.
Posted by GalvatronG1 on January 15th, 2017 @ 10:26pm CST