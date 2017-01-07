Imaginarium Art Grimlock and Sharkticon Statues Renders
Sunday, January 15th, 2017 6:12PM CSTCategory: Collectables
Posted by: Va'al Views: 7,955
Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply
Most Popular Transformers News
Leader Class Transformers: The Last Knight Shadow Spark Optimus Prime and Bumblebee Masterpiece42,795 views
Most Recent Transformers News
Robots in Disguise Activator Combiners Strongarm with Trickout and Bumblebee with StuntwingPosted 5 hours ago
TFsource News! MP-38, Sovereign, Eligos, Carnage, Hanzo, Mentarazor, Grassor, Voltron & More!Posted 7 hours ago
Posted by Microraptor on January 15th, 2017 @ 6:50pm CST
Posted by griftimus prime on January 15th, 2017 @ 8:08pm CST
Posted by MGrotusque on January 15th, 2017 @ 9:03pm CST
So much more interesting than a cliche power pose.
Posted by Alpha Dominus on January 15th, 2017 @ 10:02pm CST
Posted by DeathReviews on January 15th, 2017 @ 10:28pm CST
Posted by MegaDump on January 16th, 2017 @ 1:33am CST