Imaginarium Art Grimlock and Sharkticon Statues Renders

Imaginarium Art Grimlock and Sharkticon Statues Renders

Sunday, January 15th, 2017 6:12PM CST

Category: Collectables
Posted by: Va'al   Views: 7,955

After the Sharkticon renders, Imaginarium art has shared on their Facebook page a look at their upcoming licensed statues of the little pests from Quintessa, and the Dinobot leader Grimlock - check out the image below, which also includes Wheelie, as they recreate the scene from the animated movie!

Transformers News: Imaginarium Art Grimlock and Sharkticon Statues Renders
Credit(s): Imaginarium Art
Re: Imaginarium Art Grimlock and Sharkticon Statues Renders (1852515)
Posted by Microraptor on January 15th, 2017 @ 6:50pm CST
Dinos and sharks are the two best things, so this is automatically pretty sweet. It's nice to have dioramas as opposed to the same OP statue 12 different times.
Re: Imaginarium Art Grimlock and Sharkticon Statues Renders (1852534)
Posted by griftimus prime on January 15th, 2017 @ 8:08pm CST
very cool looking. how big will this be?
Re: Imaginarium Art Grimlock and Sharkticon Statues Renders (1852550)
Posted by MGrotusque on January 15th, 2017 @ 9:03pm CST
Yeah this is pretty slick. Lots of action and your eye moves all around the statue being that there's lots to take in.

So much more interesting than a cliche power pose.
Re: Imaginarium Art Grimlock and Sharkticon Statues Renders (1852564)
Posted by Alpha Dominus on January 15th, 2017 @ 10:02pm CST
Gorgeous hi poly render. Even that Wheelie is lookin' pretty heroic up there. Can't wait to see it from different angles.
Re: Imaginarium Art Grimlock and Sharkticon Statues Renders (1852567)
Posted by DeathReviews on January 15th, 2017 @ 10:28pm CST
What the.... Wheelie? Noooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!
Re: Imaginarium Art Grimlock and Sharkticon Statues Renders (1852584)
Posted by MegaDump on January 16th, 2017 @ 1:33am CST
Since when are those "little pests" from Junkion?
Re: Imaginarium Art Grimlock and Sharkticon Statues Renders (1852589)
Posted by Va'al on January 16th, 2017 @ 2:12am CST
MegaDump wrote:Since when are those "little pests" from Junkion?


Since Va'al works on multiple timezones and articles at the same time - editing! #-o

