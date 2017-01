Imaginarium Art Grimlock and Sharkticon Statues Renders

Sunday, January 15th, 2017 6:12PM CST

Credit(s): Imaginarium Art

After the Sharkticon renders, Imaginarium art has shared on their Facebook page a look at their upcoming licensed statues of the little pests from Quintessa, and the Dinobot leader Grimlock - check out the image below, which also includes Wheelie, as they recreate the scene from the animated movie!