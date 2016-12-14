In-Hand Images of e-Hobby Exclusive Combobat
Tuesday, December 20th, 2016 1:49PM CST
Category: Toy News
Via fellow Transformers fan, and regular toy photographer Tagoal
, we have a small series of in.hand image for the e-Hobby exclusive deluxe figure Convobat! Using the Titans Return Mindwipe
mold, with the Titan Master Infinitus
head, and with added Ape-X Armor drone (from Apeface) and an extra Megalligator Headmaster (from Nucleon
), you can check out this Beast Wars
Optimus Primal homage below!
Credit(s): Tagoal
Re: In-Hand Images of e-Hobby Exclusive Combobat (1848095)
Posted by Nik Hero
on December 20th, 2016 @ 2:18pm CST
Freaking beautiful! I am so glad they included the faction stickers for both deluxes, although Optimus Primal's chest is technically a Maximal symbol itself.
Re: In-Hand Images of e-Hobby Exclusive Combobat (1848100)
Posted by Cheetron
on December 20th, 2016 @ 2:52pm CST
I love him! Wish I could afford him. I hear my wallet crying right now
Re: In-Hand Images of e-Hobby Exclusive Combobat (1848112)
Posted by Sabrblade
on December 20th, 2016 @ 3:14pm CST
Re: In-Hand Images of e-Hobby Exclusive Combobat (1848120)
Posted by Dr Va'al
on December 20th, 2016 @ 3:27pm CST
Re: In-Hand Images of e-Hobby Exclusive Combobat (1848126)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit
on December 20th, 2016 @ 3:44pm CST
Who's a good three-headed doggy? Yes you are, you all are
Re: In-Hand Images of e-Hobby Exclusive Combobat (1848127)
Posted by Sabrblade
on December 20th, 2016 @ 3:50pm CST
At one point, Bruticus's deco switches to resemble that of BM Cerberus, which I think there might be something more to than a mere color change. As Megalligator refers to the "Spark Circuit" in (The) Bruticus's chest, perhaps that is similar to the Spark Engines of Car Robots that enabled the color-changing Power Up of the 3 Car Robo Brothers to occur. The guy's even got a flaming aura around himself when the color change happens as well.
Re: In-Hand Images of e-Hobby Exclusive Combobat (1848136)
Posted by Randomhero
on December 20th, 2016 @ 4:16pm CST
JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:Who's a good three-headed doggy? Yes you are, you all are
I believe it's Bruticus
Re: In-Hand Images of e-Hobby Exclusive Combobat (1848139)
Posted by Nik Hero
on December 20th, 2016 @ 4:25pm CST
I have to buy Magna Convoy to see the end of this story? Boo!
Re: In-Hand Images of e-Hobby Exclusive Combobat (1848150)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit
on December 20th, 2016 @ 4:56pm CST
In case you're curious, the three Transtectors Megaligator manupulates are those of Hardhead, Brainstorm and Galvatron.
Pretty clever in making Bruticus an amalgam of three of Straxus' clones.
Re: In-Hand Images of e-Hobby Exclusive Combobat (1848157)
Posted by Black Bumblebee
on December 20th, 2016 @ 6:01pm CST
Nice nod to War Within on that cover