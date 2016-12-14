Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG-35 Super Ginrai

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG-35 Super Ginrai

Wednesday, January 4th, 2017 10:11AM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: Va'al   Views: 1,521

Courtesy of user akaolu from TFND.net, we have a full batch of in-hand images of the recently released Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG-35 Super Ginrai - the Japanese release of Hasbro's Powermaster Optimus Prime from Titans Return. We get to see the different modes, the Titan Master integration, some poses, accessories and Check out a selection below!

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG-35 Super Ginrai

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG-35 Super Ginrai

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG-35 Super Ginrai

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG-35 Super Ginrai

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG-35 Super Ginrai

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG-35 Super Ginrai

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG-35 Super Ginrai

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG-35 Super Ginrai

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG-35 Super Ginrai

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG-35 Super Ginrai

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG-35 Super Ginrai
Credit(s): TFND.net
Re: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG-35 Super Ginrai (1850428)
Posted by Kurona on January 4th, 2017 @ 10:21am CST
Execute me for hearsay, but awesome combined mode aside; I honestly prefer Hasbro's PM OP to this. The feet on Takara's are really starting to kill it for me, the different Titan Master is redundant and just makes the eyes look a little weird inside the helmet... and honestly, I really prefer the updated design on PM OP to the accurate chest on this one. It's just starting to look off.
The arms at least are undoubtedly better on Takara's in every single way (wrist swivels!!), but it's really starting to feel like Godbomber is less an optional accessory to make Ginrai cooler and more a necessity to make it look good in the first place.
Re: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG-35 Super Ginrai (1850429)
Posted by omega666 on January 4th, 2017 @ 10:23am CST
That looks SO much better than Hasbro's.
Re: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG-35 Super Ginrai (1850432)
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on January 4th, 2017 @ 10:43am CST
Kurona wrote:Execute me for hearsay, but awesome combined mode aside; I honestly prefer Hasbro's PM OP to this. The feet on Takara's are really starting to kill it for me, the different Titan Master is redundant and just makes the eyes look a little weird inside the helmet... and honestly, I really prefer the updated design on PM OP to the accurate chest on this one. It's just starting to look off.
The arms at least are undoubtedly better on Takara's in every single way (wrist swivels!!), but it's really starting to feel like Godbomber is less an optional accessory to make Ginrai cooler and more a necessity to make it look good in the first place.



I disagree. The chest here is far superior to the cluttered Hasbro one yet I don't like the Godbomber combined mode at all (or the Godbomber figure on it's own... just bleh). The feet I was put off by at first but I'm fine with that now and like the extra height. Should have had red eyes though like the original toy. The cab itself too looks a lot better than Hasbro's attempt.

Also the lil Titans look SO much better when properly coloured. Most of Hasbro's ones look so lazy and crappy like they just didn't care.
Re: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG-35 Super Ginrai (1850433)
Posted by Overcracker on January 4th, 2017 @ 10:45am CST
Still waiting for mine to get shipped. Shipping got put on hold for the Japanese New Year by Anime Export. Hopefully it will ship tomorrow.

Cannot wait to get it next to Magnus. Already have a special setup ready for him.

