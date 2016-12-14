In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG-35 Super Ginrai

Wednesday, January 4th, 2017 10:11AM CST

1,521

Execute me for hearsay, but awesome combined mode aside; I honestly prefer Hasbro's PM OP to this. The feet on Takara's are really starting to kill it for me, the different Titan Master is redundant and just makes the eyes look a little weird inside the helmet... and honestly, I really prefer the updated design on PM OP to the accurate chest on this one. It's just starting to look off.

The arms at least are undoubtedly better on Takara's in every single way (wrist swivels!!), but it's really starting to feel like Godbomber is less an optional accessory to make Ginrai cooler and more a necessity to make it look good in the first place.