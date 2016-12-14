In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG-35 Super Ginrai
Posted by Kurona on January 4th, 2017 @ 10:21am CST
The arms at least are undoubtedly better on Takara's in every single way (wrist swivels!!), but it's really starting to feel like Godbomber is less an optional accessory to make Ginrai cooler and more a necessity to make it look good in the first place.
Posted by omega666 on January 4th, 2017 @ 10:23am CST
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on January 4th, 2017 @ 10:43am CST
Kurona wrote:Execute me for hearsay, but awesome combined mode aside; I honestly prefer Hasbro's PM OP to this. The feet on Takara's are really starting to kill it for me, the different Titan Master is redundant and just makes the eyes look a little weird inside the helmet... and honestly, I really prefer the updated design on PM OP to the accurate chest on this one. It's just starting to look off.
The arms at least are undoubtedly better on Takara's in every single way (wrist swivels!!), but it's really starting to feel like Godbomber is less an optional accessory to make Ginrai cooler and more a necessity to make it look good in the first place.
I disagree. The chest here is far superior to the cluttered Hasbro one yet I don't like the Godbomber combined mode at all (or the Godbomber figure on it's own... just bleh). The feet I was put off by at first but I'm fine with that now and like the extra height. Should have had red eyes though like the original toy. The cab itself too looks a lot better than Hasbro's attempt.
Also the lil Titans look SO much better when properly coloured. Most of Hasbro's ones look so lazy and crappy like they just didn't care.
Posted by Overcracker on January 4th, 2017 @ 10:45am CST
Cannot wait to get it next to Magnus. Already have a special setup ready for him.