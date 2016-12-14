In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm

AutoArtBotX wrote: Sometimes when I see a repaint/retool of a figure from Takara Tomy, I have this "Oh my gosh that is a million times better!" reaction. This, not so much. Now the difference between the TItans return Blaster and Takara/Tomy Legends Blaster are much more drastic than this.

In general that's happening a lot with the Titans Return figures. A few exceptions to the rule like Blurr aside, Takara's takes are either barely different; or are only drastically different due to representing a different version of the character rather than just being better - ie Takara's Brainstorm is very different to SDCC Brainstorm, but you can't really say one's better than the other when one's a very good representation of Headmasters Brainstorm and the other is a very good representation of MTMTE Brainstorm.