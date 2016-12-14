Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Chicago Cubs World Series 2016 8-Disc Collector's Edition Set from Shout! Factory

In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm

Sunday, December 25th, 2016 11:46AM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: Dr Va'al   Views: 2,896

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

We have a bunch of new news about the Takara Tomy Transformers Legends toyline, too. First up, via fellow Seibertronian fenrir72 - sourced from Transformers fans Oscar Fung and Kenny Tse on Facebook - we have in hand images of Headmaster LG-39 Brainstorm, which differs from the Titans Return release in a number of points. Check it out below!

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm
Credit(s): Oscar Fung, Kenny Tse
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm (1848770)
Posted by Dr Va'al on December 25th, 2016 @ 11:51am CST
The second Takara Tomy Transformers Legends piece of news today is an image from the official Twitter account - shared by our own Cyberpath - showing the differences between the Hasbro and Takara versions of Leader class Soundwave, other than the omnipresent red vs yellow visor. Check it out below!

Re: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm (1848775)
Posted by Sabrblade on December 25th, 2016 @ 12:11pm CST
The new facesculpt on Brainstorm looks so crisp and clear. A sharp-looking retool, if I do say so myself.
Re: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm (1848791)
Posted by AutoArtBotX on December 25th, 2016 @ 1:53pm CST
Sometimes when I see a repaint/retool of a figure from Takara Tomy, I have this "Oh my gosh that is a million times better!" reaction. This, not so much. Now the difference between the TItans return Blaster and Takara/Tomy Legends Blaster are much more drastic than this.
Re: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm (1848800)
Posted by Kurona on December 25th, 2016 @ 3:34pm CST
AutoArtBotX wrote:Sometimes when I see a repaint/retool of a figure from Takara Tomy, I have this "Oh my gosh that is a million times better!" reaction. This, not so much. Now the difference between the TItans return Blaster and Takara/Tomy Legends Blaster are much more drastic than this.

In general that's happening a lot with the Titans Return figures. A few exceptions to the rule like Blurr aside, Takara's takes are either barely different; or are only drastically different due to representing a different version of the character rather than just being better - ie Takara's Brainstorm is very different to SDCC Brainstorm, but you can't really say one's better than the other when one's a very good representation of Headmasters Brainstorm and the other is a very good representation of MTMTE Brainstorm.

Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers Takara Tomy Binaltech BT18 E Hobby Exclusive Clear Mirage - Time Remaining: 18 days 22 hours 4 minutes 20 seconds
TRANSFORMERS CONSTRUCTICON DEVASTATOR ROTF 2009 Hasbro New in Sealed Box MINT - Time Remaining: 19 days 1 hour 50 minutes 31 seconds
Transformers Titanium Series Die Cast Jetfire Sealed - Time Remaining: 18 days 11 hours 51 minutes 54 seconds
Transformers Titanium Series Die Cast Scourge Sealed - Time Remaining: 18 days 11 hours 24 minutes 28 seconds
Transformers Titanium Series Die Cast Starscream Sealed - Time Remaining: 18 days 11 hours 25 minutes 38 seconds
Transformers Titanium Series Die Cast Ultra Magnus Sealed - Time Remaining: 18 days 11 hours 27 minutes 31 seconds
Transformers Beast Wars S-2 Moon Rabbit Japanese Action Figure 100% Complete - Time Remaining: 25 days 3 hours 14 minutes 45 seconds
Takara Tomy Transformers Animated Voyager class TA-07 Starscream MISB Gundam - Time Remaining: 18 days 17 hours 20 minutes 27 seconds
Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #162 - 2016 Year In Review
Twincast / Podcast #162:
"2016 Year In Review"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Wednesday, December 14th, 2016
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

7,171 pages were recently viewed by 565 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.03451 seconds and was viewed 32 times on Sunday, December 25th 2016 5:57pm CST

© 2016 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.