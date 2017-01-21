In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain

william-james88 wrote: Kyleor wrote: Hmmm.....I like the plastic colors on both, but I think both will benefit greatly from the Reprolabels/Toyhax sticker set.

I looked into those but all they do is add distracting 80s sticker detail. It ends up looking more jarring. I lwas like when reprolabels add to the toy and blend with the design, those dont.

Funny, I actually don't like using stickers for adding actual detail/colour breakup to a figure- mainly because they're very fragile and often look very jarring. For insignias, text or other details that I have no chance of painting on myself, though, I'll take a sticker (though I'd prefer waterslide decals if I'm honest). I'm also quite fond of the bizarre "technicolour technology" detailing of 80s stickers.I will say though, for all the TR figures so far I've gotten (Hardhead, Skullcruncher and Skytread) I've been painting details on. The sculpts are gorgeous, the paintwork...not so much. When I'm done picking every single panel line out in Tamiya Purple I might post them here.