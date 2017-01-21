In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain
Friday, January 27th, 2017 9:46AM CSTCategory: Toy News
Posted by: Va'al Views: 6,227
Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply
Most Popular Transformers News
List of all Transformers Toy Assortments to be Released in the First 2 Quarters of 2017: Movie, RID, Trypticon and More30,239 views
Takara Transformers Legends Individual Headmasters Chromedome, Hardhead, Brainstorm and More20,307 views
Most Recent Transformers News
Transformers: The Last Knight Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet In-Stock at Hasbro Toy ShopPosted 6 hours ago
Screenrant List - "Transformers - 15 Reasons Lost Light is the Greatest Story in the Franchise"Posted 6 hours ago
TFsource News! FP Comera / Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!Posted 9 hours ago
Posted by Sigma Magnus on January 27th, 2017 @ 9:48am CST
Posted by fenrir72 on January 27th, 2017 @ 10:02am CST
Sigma Magnus wrote:Huh. Looks a lot lighter than it did before...
Its the lighting and the camera + your monitor. Similar phenomena with Wolfmanjake's TL images of SW. His is kind of dark blue when in reality it is more lighter.
Posted by RodimusConvoy13 on January 27th, 2017 @ 10:06am CST
Posted by william-james88 on January 27th, 2017 @ 10:11am CST
Posted by Kyleor on January 27th, 2017 @ 10:26am CST
Posted by william-james88 on January 27th, 2017 @ 10:34am CST
Kyleor wrote:Hmmm.....I like the plastic colors on both, but I think both will benefit greatly from the Reprolabels/Toyhax sticker set.
I looked into those but all they do is add distracting 80s sticker detail. It ends up looking more jarring. I lwas like when reprolabels add to the toy and blend with the design, those dont.
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on January 27th, 2017 @ 11:31am CST
Posted by frogbat on January 27th, 2017 @ 1:10pm CST
He's a great figure, at times the train mode feels like a stick and the shuttle a bit squashed but he's definitely a good representation of the character especially in robot mode. The transformation is super fun too, which always helps my level of enjoyment I get from a figure...
Posted by Black Hat on January 27th, 2017 @ 5:04pm CST
william-james88 wrote:Kyleor wrote:Hmmm.....I like the plastic colors on both, but I think both will benefit greatly from the Reprolabels/Toyhax sticker set.
I looked into those but all they do is add distracting 80s sticker detail. It ends up looking more jarring. I lwas like when reprolabels add to the toy and blend with the design, those dont.
Funny, I actually don't like using stickers for adding actual detail/colour breakup to a figure- mainly because they're very fragile and often look very jarring. For insignias, text or other details that I have no chance of painting on myself, though, I'll take a sticker (though I'd prefer waterslide decals if I'm honest). I'm also quite fond of the bizarre "technicolour technology" detailing of 80s stickers.
I will say though, for all the TR figures so far I've gotten (Hardhead, Skullcruncher and Skytread) I've been painting details on. The sculpts are gorgeous, the paintwork...not so much. When I'm done picking every single panel line out in Tamiya Purple I might post them here.
Posted by Sabrblade on January 27th, 2017 @ 6:25pm CST
william-james88 wrote:What they did for the noggins of Legends and TR Galvatron, however, is amazing. Better than any other 3rd party upgrade option, IMHO.Kyleor wrote:Hmmm.....I like the plastic colors on both, but I think both will benefit greatly from the Reprolabels/Toyhax sticker set.
I looked into those but all they do is add distracting 80s sticker detail. It ends up looking more jarring. I lwas like when reprolabels add to the toy and blend with the design, those dont.
Posted by fenrir72 on January 27th, 2017 @ 8:47pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:william-james88 wrote:What they did for the noggins of Legends and TR Galvatron, however, is amazing. Better than any other 3rd party upgrade option, IMHO.Kyleor wrote:Hmmm.....I like the plastic colors on both, but I think both will benefit greatly from the Reprolabels/Toyhax sticker set.
I looked into those but all they do is add distracting 80s sticker detail. It ends up looking more jarring. I lwas like when reprolabels add to the toy and blend with the design, those dont.
This. At first look it looked oversized to one but its only an optical illusion. Just the right size and almost Studio OX like.