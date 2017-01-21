Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain

Friday, January 27th, 2017 9:46AM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: Va'al   Views: 6,227

Via usual suspect and toy photographer tagoal on Twitter, we have some in-hand images of the Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain, in all three modes and including a comparison shot with the Titans Return version of the same toy, too! Check them out below, and let us know what you think in the Energon Pub.

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain
Credit(s): Tagoal
Re: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain (1855109)
Posted by Sigma Magnus on January 27th, 2017 @ 9:48am CST
Huh. Looks a lot lighter than it did before...
Re: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain (1855114)
Posted by fenrir72 on January 27th, 2017 @ 10:02am CST
Sigma Magnus wrote:Huh. Looks a lot lighter than it did before...


Its the lighting and the camera + your monitor. Similar phenomena with Wolfmanjake's TL images of SW. His is kind of dark blue when in reality it is more lighter.
Re: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain (1855115)
Posted by RodimusConvoy13 on January 27th, 2017 @ 10:06am CST
They're both so good looking, each in their own way.
Re: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain (1855117)
Posted by william-james88 on January 27th, 2017 @ 10:11am CST
Yeah they both look great, I feel both companies went all out on this deco and design, kudos to both of them to give us fun and viable options. We can actually choose which we preffer without one being superior to the other.
Re: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain (1855120)
Posted by Kyleor on January 27th, 2017 @ 10:26am CST
Hmmm.....I like the plastic colors on both, but I think both will benefit greatly from the Reprolabels/Toyhax sticker set.
Re: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain (1855122)
Posted by william-james88 on January 27th, 2017 @ 10:34am CST
Kyleor wrote:Hmmm.....I like the plastic colors on both, but I think both will benefit greatly from the Reprolabels/Toyhax sticker set.

I looked into those but all they do is add distracting 80s sticker detail. It ends up looking more jarring. I lwas like when reprolabels add to the toy and blend with the design, those dont.
Re: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain (1855142)
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on January 27th, 2017 @ 11:31am CST
Hm yeah. Not for me but it looks great for fans of Astrotrain whether you prefer G1 toy or G1 cartoon colours both look well done.
Re: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain (1855170)
Posted by frogbat on January 27th, 2017 @ 1:10pm CST
I have the hasbro tr version and he definitely isn't as light as those pix som I'm guessing Takara's version is indeed darker than these pix show

He's a great figure, at times the train mode feels like a stick and the shuttle a bit squashed but he's definitely a good representation of the character especially in robot mode. The transformation is super fun too, which always helps my level of enjoyment I get from a figure...
Re: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain (1855243)
Posted by Black Hat on January 27th, 2017 @ 5:04pm CST
william-james88 wrote:
Kyleor wrote:Hmmm.....I like the plastic colors on both, but I think both will benefit greatly from the Reprolabels/Toyhax sticker set.

I looked into those but all they do is add distracting 80s sticker detail. It ends up looking more jarring. I lwas like when reprolabels add to the toy and blend with the design, those dont.

Funny, I actually don't like using stickers for adding actual detail/colour breakup to a figure- mainly because they're very fragile and often look very jarring. For insignias, text or other details that I have no chance of painting on myself, though, I'll take a sticker (though I'd prefer waterslide decals if I'm honest). I'm also quite fond of the bizarre "technicolour technology" detailing of 80s stickers. :lol:

I will say though, for all the TR figures so far I've gotten (Hardhead, Skullcruncher and Skytread) I've been painting details on. The sculpts are gorgeous, the paintwork...not so much. When I'm done picking every single panel line out in Tamiya Purple I might post them here.
Re: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain (1855261)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 27th, 2017 @ 6:25pm CST
william-james88 wrote:
Kyleor wrote:Hmmm.....I like the plastic colors on both, but I think both will benefit greatly from the Reprolabels/Toyhax sticker set.

I looked into those but all they do is add distracting 80s sticker detail. It ends up looking more jarring. I lwas like when reprolabels add to the toy and blend with the design, those dont.
What they did for the noggins of Legends and TR Galvatron, however, is amazing. Better than any other 3rd party upgrade option, IMHO.
Re: In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain (1855293)
Posted by fenrir72 on January 27th, 2017 @ 8:47pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:
william-james88 wrote:
Kyleor wrote:Hmmm.....I like the plastic colors on both, but I think both will benefit greatly from the Reprolabels/Toyhax sticker set.

I looked into those but all they do is add distracting 80s sticker detail. It ends up looking more jarring. I lwas like when reprolabels add to the toy and blend with the design, those dont.
What they did for the noggins of Legends and TR Galvatron, however, is amazing. Better than any other 3rd party upgrade option, IMHO.


This. ;)^ At first look it looked oversized to one but its only an optical illusion. Just the right size and almost Studio OX like.

