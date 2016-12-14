In-Hand Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends Soundwave, Ravage, Laserbeak

Thursday, December 29th, 2016 1:31PM CST

Credit(s): Tagoal

Via usual toy photography suspect tagoal on Twitter, we have some in-hand images of the Takara Tomy Legends version of the Transformers Titans Return leader class LG36 Soundwave, with LG37 Ravage and LG38 Laserbeak cassetticons (plus Headmasters accompanying them), and a couple of comparisons with the Hasbro release of the three. Check them all out mirrored below!