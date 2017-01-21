In-Hand Images of Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia
Saturday, January 28th, 2017 3:14AM CSTCategory: Toy News
Posted by: Va'al Views: 3,717
Posted by Mechastrike on January 28th, 2017 @ 4:01am CST
Posted by fenrir72 on January 28th, 2017 @ 4:43am CST
Mechastrike wrote:oh japan. some how that art at the end didn't feel right.
Fembots lathering each other?
Posted by Insurgent on January 28th, 2017 @ 5:09am CST
Posted by Munkky on January 28th, 2017 @ 6:42am CST
Posted by WreckerJack on January 28th, 2017 @ 6:57am CST
fenrir72 wrote:Mechastrike wrote:oh japan. some how that art at the end didn't feel right.
Fembots lathering each other?
If you are talking about this - http://takaratomymall.jp/img/goods/4904 ... /comic.pdf
I think you are being really silly. They are just hugging.
But there are some rather...odd poses... as one scrolls through.
I kinda wish I knew what they were saying to see if its just my mind being dirty or not.
But then again it's not as bad as *shudder* kiss players.
Posted by Sabrblade on January 28th, 2017 @ 7:01am CST
WreckerJack wrote:I kinda wish I knew what they were saying to see if its just my mind being dirty or not.http://imgur.com/a/WqIA9
Note: This translation uses the English names instead of the Japanese names.
Posted by Nik Hero on January 28th, 2017 @ 7:11am CST
WreckerJack wrote:fenrir72 wrote:Mechastrike wrote:oh japan. some how that art at the end didn't feel right.
Fembots lathering each other?
If you are talking about this - http://takaratomymall.jp/img/goods/4904 ... /comic.pdf
I think you are being really silly. They are just hugging.
But there are some rather...odd poses... as one scrolls through.
I kinda wish I knew what they were saying to see if its just my mind being dirty or not.
But then again it's not as bad as *shudder* kiss players.
No, he's talking about this:
Posted by -Kanrabat- on January 28th, 2017 @ 7:20am CST
I just love combiners with a uniform color scheme. Devastator, Victorion, and Computron are the champions. Bruticus and Defensor are not perfect, but the members don't clash too much with each others. But Megatronia, Liokaiser, Optimus Maximus, Galvatronus, and the likes, I really don't apreciate.
Still, if one like the colors and don't own the Victorion original, Megatronia WILL be a solid purchase.
Posted by WreckerJack on January 28th, 2017 @ 7:36am CST
Megatronia and her team will be having a meeting with Decepticon HR after this I am sure. Though it is kinda cool that according to the comic that the matrix is the oracle in Japan.
Posted by Sabrblade on January 28th, 2017 @ 7:44am CST
WreckerJack wrote:Though it is kinda cool that according to the comic that the matrix is the oracle in Japan.No, the Oracle and Vector Sigma have access to the Matrix (A.K.A. the Allspark, A.K.A. the Transformers afterlife dimension).
Posted by WreckerJack on January 28th, 2017 @ 7:58am CST
Sabrblade wrote:WreckerJack wrote:Though it is kinda cool that according to the comic that the matrix is the oracle in Japan.No, the Oracle and Vector Sigma have access to the Matrix (A.K.A. the Allspark, A.K.A. the Transformers afterlife dimension).
I really need to brush up on my lore.
Posted by Sabrblade on January 28th, 2017 @ 8:01am CST
WreckerJack wrote:Cliffnotes version - http://tfwiki.net/wiki/Transformer_afterlifeSabrblade wrote:WreckerJack wrote:Though it is kinda cool that according to the comic that the matrix is the oracle in Japan.No, the Oracle and Vector Sigma have access to the Matrix (A.K.A. the Allspark, A.K.A. the Transformers afterlife dimension).
I really need to brush up on my lore.
Posted by Va'al on January 28th, 2017 @ 8:03am CST
WreckerJack wrote:Sabrblade wrote:WreckerJack wrote:Though it is kinda cool that according to the comic that the matrix is the oracle in Japan.No, the Oracle and Vector Sigma have access to the Matrix (A.K.A. the Allspark, A.K.A. the Transformers afterlife dimension).
I really need to brush up on my lore.
Nah, only nerds do that.