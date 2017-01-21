Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

In-Hand Images of Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia

Saturday, January 28th, 2017 3:14AM CST

We have some new images of the just released Takara Tomy Transformers Unite Warriors exclusive, UW-EX Megatronia, courtesy both of the company's official Twitter account and Taiwanese Facebook user tungyunhsiang, showing off the redeco of the Victorion combiner and her team of Torchbearers/Rust Renegades - both in comparisons with the Hasbro figures and alone. Check them out below!

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia
Credit(s): TF_pr, tungyunhsiang
Re: In-Hand Images of Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia (1855349)
Posted by Mechastrike on January 28th, 2017 @ 4:01am CST
oh japan. some how that art at the end didn't feel right.
Re: In-Hand Images of Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia (1855350)
Posted by fenrir72 on January 28th, 2017 @ 4:43am CST
Mechastrike wrote:oh japan. some how that art at the end didn't feel right.


Fembots lathering each other? 8-}
Re: In-Hand Images of Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia (1855351)
Posted by Insurgent on January 28th, 2017 @ 5:09am CST
I still want that torso fembot. Not bothered about the rest, but Megatronia does look nicer than the rather bland looking Victorian.
Re: In-Hand Images of Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia (1855354)
Posted by Munkky on January 28th, 2017 @ 6:42am CST
Megaempress looks great, it's a shame she's not sold individually. I still don't like the orangey-pink on Lunaclub, but overall the set looks a lot better than Victorion. If the price drops on Kapow Toys I'll get one.
Re: In-Hand Images of Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia (1855355)
Posted by WreckerJack on January 28th, 2017 @ 6:57am CST
fenrir72 wrote:
Mechastrike wrote:oh japan. some how that art at the end didn't feel right.


Fembots lathering each other? 8-}

If you are talking about this - http://takaratomymall.jp/img/goods/4904 ... /comic.pdf

I think you are being really silly. They are just hugging. :roll:

But there are some rather...odd poses... as one scrolls through. :shock:

I kinda wish I knew what they were saying to see if its just my mind being dirty or not. :-?

But then again it's not as bad as *shudder* kiss players. :SICK:
Re: In-Hand Images of Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia (1855356)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 28th, 2017 @ 7:01am CST
WreckerJack wrote:I kinda wish I knew what they were saying to see if its just my mind being dirty or not. :-?
http://imgur.com/a/WqIA9

Note: This translation uses the English names instead of the Japanese names.
Re: In-Hand Images of Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia (1855357)
Posted by Nik Hero on January 28th, 2017 @ 7:11am CST
WreckerJack wrote:
fenrir72 wrote:
Mechastrike wrote:oh japan. some how that art at the end didn't feel right.


Fembots lathering each other? 8-}

If you are talking about this - http://takaratomymall.jp/img/goods/4904 ... /comic.pdf

I think you are being really silly. They are just hugging. :roll:

But there are some rather...odd poses... as one scrolls through. :shock:

I kinda wish I knew what they were saying to see if its just my mind being dirty or not. :-?

But then again it's not as bad as *shudder* kiss players. :SICK:


No, he's talking about this:
Re: In-Hand Images of Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia (1855359)
Posted by -Kanrabat- on January 28th, 2017 @ 7:20am CST
I really love the concept of a R63 Megatron. However, I don't like the rainbow-colored combiner. So for me, my Hasbro Victorion is the superior set.

I just love combiners with a uniform color scheme. Devastator, Victorion, and Computron are the champions. Bruticus and Defensor are not perfect, but the members don't clash too much with each others. But Megatronia, Liokaiser, Optimus Maximus, Galvatronus, and the likes, I really don't apreciate.

Still, if one like the colors and don't own the Victorion original, Megatronia WILL be a solid purchase.
Re: In-Hand Images of Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia (1855362)
Posted by WreckerJack on January 28th, 2017 @ 7:36am CST
Welp. Thanks to this thread I have laughed so hard I had tea come out my nose. Congratulations. >:oP

Megatronia and her team will be having a meeting with Decepticon HR after this I am sure. Though it is kinda cool that according to the comic that the matrix is the oracle in Japan.
Re: In-Hand Images of Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia (1855363)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 28th, 2017 @ 7:44am CST
WreckerJack wrote:Though it is kinda cool that according to the comic that the matrix is the oracle in Japan.
No, the Oracle and Vector Sigma have access to the Matrix (A.K.A. the Allspark, A.K.A. the Transformers afterlife dimension).
Re: In-Hand Images of Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia (1855368)
Posted by WreckerJack on January 28th, 2017 @ 7:58am CST
Sabrblade wrote:
WreckerJack wrote:Though it is kinda cool that according to the comic that the matrix is the oracle in Japan.
No, the Oracle and Vector Sigma have access to the Matrix (A.K.A. the Allspark, A.K.A. the Transformers afterlife dimension).

I really need to brush up on my lore.
Re: In-Hand Images of Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia (1855369)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 28th, 2017 @ 8:01am CST
WreckerJack wrote:
Sabrblade wrote:
WreckerJack wrote:Though it is kinda cool that according to the comic that the matrix is the oracle in Japan.
No, the Oracle and Vector Sigma have access to the Matrix (A.K.A. the Allspark, A.K.A. the Transformers afterlife dimension).

I really need to brush up on my lore.
Cliffnotes version - http://tfwiki.net/wiki/Transformer_afterlife
Re: In-Hand Images of Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia (1855370)
Posted by Va'al on January 28th, 2017 @ 8:03am CST
WreckerJack wrote:
Sabrblade wrote:
WreckerJack wrote:Though it is kinda cool that according to the comic that the matrix is the oracle in Japan.
No, the Oracle and Vector Sigma have access to the Matrix (A.K.A. the Allspark, A.K.A. the Transformers afterlife dimension).

I really need to brush up on my lore.


Nah, only nerds do that. :saint:

