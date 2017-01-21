In-Hand Images of Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia

Saturday, January 28th, 2017 3:14AM CST

I still want that torso fembot. Not bothered about the rest, but Megatronia does look nicer than the rather bland looking Victorian.

Megaempress looks great, it's a shame she's not sold individually. I still don't like the orangey-pink on Lunaclub, but overall the set looks a lot better than Victorion. If the price drops on Kapow Toys I'll get one.

I really love the concept of a R63 Megatron. However, I don't like the rainbow-colored combiner. So for me, my Hasbro Victorion is the superior set.



I just love combiners with a uniform color scheme. Devastator, Victorion, and Computron are the champions. Bruticus and Defensor are not perfect, but the members don't clash too much with each others. But Megatronia, Liokaiser, Optimus Maximus, Galvatronus, and the likes, I really don't apreciate.



Still, if one like the colors and don't own the Victorion original, Megatronia WILL be a solid purchase.