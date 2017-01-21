Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

In-Hand Images of Transformers Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Soundwave

In-Hand Images of Transformers Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Soundwave

Friday, January 27th, 2017 10:29AM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: Va'al   Views: 6,901

Loopaza Mega Store just keeps delivering, as their Facebook page has shared a batch of images for the upcoming Transformers Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Soundwave figure, in the warrior class. The redesigned Decepticon can be seen in the photos mirrored below - check them out and sound off in the Energon Pub!

Hasbro Transformers RID
Combiner Force Soundwave

Robot in Disguise is enter a new Chapter and Sonundwave is about to show up. This Soundwave design is kind of mix between series TF Prime and Video game War for Cybertron. A TFP head with a WFC body.

This warrior class Soundwave is really good, outstanding from the whole RID toy line. It just give you a feeling that TF Prime series is back!

Transformation is pretty details in his class. The way he flip up is quite new and every parts is lock up nicely and clean. Also thanks to the transformation Soundwave have a decent posing ability.

Overall, RID Soundwave shows that he properly the best figure in the whole series and highly recommend to every TF fans even you not enjoy the RID series.


Credit(s): Loopaza Mega Store
Re: In-Hand Images of Transformers Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Soundwave (1855123)
Posted by william-james88 on January 27th, 2017 @ 10:35am CST
A few things I had not noticed yet is how the arms and hands are fully visible in truck mode and how they have hinged flaps which stay in robot mode. But aside fom that he looks good.
Re: In-Hand Images of Transformers Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Soundwave (1855140)
Posted by Kyleor on January 27th, 2017 @ 11:16am CST
It'll be interesting to see Steeljaw and Soundwave side by side, they seem very similar.
Re: In-Hand Images of Transformers Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Soundwave (1855178)
Posted by SureShot18 on January 27th, 2017 @ 1:42pm CST
Something's looked off about this guy in my opinion but I couldn't put my finger on it. I think I've got it now, the chest sticks out a little too far. I don't know if anybody else feels that way. I
Edit: I've just noticed that he's got some light piping. I must be starved from light piping because I actually got excited when I saw it.
Re: In-Hand Images of Transformers Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Soundwave (1855181)
Posted by RAR on January 27th, 2017 @ 2:06pm CST
Am I crazy or are the windows smaller on the Warrior Class one that they are on the Activator one ?

---

Oh an mild off-topic Rant alert/

"Activator" now there is a term they've used before on multiple lines - just like they over used 'Titan' too.

I dislike that they do that it's just another layer of added confusion for new collectors who start with a current line and then work backwards to the previous ones.
Re: In-Hand Images of Transformers Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Soundwave (1855228)
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 27th, 2017 @ 3:42pm CST
Btw i'm glad they thought to include the fanmode boombox ;)

[quote] Hasbro Transformers RID
Combiner Force Soundwave

Robot in Disguise is enter a new Chapter and Sonundwave is about to show up. This Soundwave design is kind of mix between series TF Prime and Video game War for Cybertron. A TFP head with a WFC body.

This warrior class Soundwave is really good, outstanding from the whole RID toy line. It just give you a feeling that TF Prime series is back!

Transformation is pretty details in his class. The way he flip up is quite new and every parts is lock up nicely and clean. Also thanks to the transformation Soundwave have a decent posing ability.

Overall, RID Soundwave shows that he properly the best figure in the whole series and highly recommend to every TF fans even you not enjoy the RID series.




















[/quote]

Btw i'm glad they thought to include the fanmode boombox ;)
Re: In-Hand Images of Transformers Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Soundwave (1855231)
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 27th, 2017 @ 4:12pm CST
RAR wrote:I'm going to wait and see what happens at Toyfair before getting to worried about the lack of Ratchet and Bisk Warrior Class - fortunately it's likely (possibly even confirmed) that Legion Bisk is to be repacked in a later wave so I won't hopefully miss out on him.

It would be nice if Hasbro put in that little extra effort or made a gift set of something so they can do things like the other blue and sandy deco characters they've missed and maybe if they are really feeling generous make a new chest for Legion Bisk so he can be turned into a little Thermidor.

I'm a little concerned that the line might end before the chance of a Bisk and Ratchet Warrior Repack is even raised.
If I see no listings of future wave packing show them then I will jump on an ebay or Amazon listing or see if any of the online retailers have any left same with scatter spike - even if I would have liked her more with a new head the pair is a pair worth completing.

I really wish Hasbro would show some imagination with their flanker sub-brands though it's so tedious to get (insert sub-title here) Bumblebee or Sideswipe so much. there are some of these gimics that would be nice with a Decepticon.

I would have appreciated it if they'd done what they did with CrazyBolt (still can't find him) and Overload and put random Decepticons in their sublines. Especially that digger one. Groundpounder/Groundshaker ground-whatever he's called would benefit from a bigger toy.

Activators Springload would likely work too.
I'd like more of the RID Decepticons if for no other reason than that they are NEW CHARACTERS !!!
----

Out of curiosity which Decepticon do you folks think really seem to be a noticeable lack so far ?


God i hope this doesn't set back the release of Warrior Class Thermidor :(
coz i prefer that mold in those colours
Re: In-Hand Images of Transformers Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Soundwave (1855232)
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 27th, 2017 @ 4:15pm CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:Considering season 3 is supposed to have Cybertron in it with Prime, Cyclonus, and the such, I imagine Jazz will be making a return. He's sorta the RiD version of Wheeljack


Whaa :shock: we're getting a Cyclonus?

tell me it's not gonna be a combiner like the CW one >:oP
Re: In-Hand Images of Transformers Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Soundwave (1855236)
Posted by PrymeStriker on January 27th, 2017 @ 4:33pm CST
Stuartmaximus wrote:
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:Considering season 3 is supposed to have Cybertron in it with Prime, Cyclonus, and the such, I imagine Jazz will be making a return. He's sorta the RiD version of Wheeljack


Whaa :shock: we're getting a Cyclonus?

tell me it's not gonna be a combiner like the CW one >:oP


Re: In-Hand Images of Transformers Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Soundwave (1855245)
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 27th, 2017 @ 5:11pm CST
PrymeStriker wrote:
Stuartmaximus wrote:
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:Considering season 3 is supposed to have Cybertron in it with Prime, Cyclonus, and the such, I imagine Jazz will be making a return. He's sorta the RiD version of Wheeljack


Whaa :shock: we're getting a Cyclonus?

tell me it's not gonna be a combiner like the CW one >:oP




Ah right, thanks ;)^

that one looks Legion Class, i hope they do a bigger scale version
Re: In-Hand Images of Transformers Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Soundwave (1855246)
Posted by Kurona on January 27th, 2017 @ 5:18pm CST
I'm not entirely sure about Soundwave, honestly. Ever since it was first revealed I've had the same feeling - it's a friggin' awesome design that pays homage to most major Soundwaves in the franchise's history... but then they plonk TFP Soundwave's head on it.
And I of course get why they did since it's the same character, and I do like the head design... but my god, it is so unfitting. TFP Soundwave's head design is made specifically for a much more slender and angular aesthetic like, well, TFP Soundwave; it doesn't work on something so blocky and bulky.
I don't mean to sound geewunner-ish but the design would have benefited so much from having a head design much more similar to G1 Soundwave's. This is just too jarring a contrast for me.
Re: In-Hand Images of Transformers Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Soundwave (1855256)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 27th, 2017 @ 6:06pm CST
Kurona wrote:I'm not entirely sure about Soundwave, honestly. Ever since it was first revealed I've had the same feeling - it's a friggin' awesome design that pays homage to most major Soundwaves in the franchise's history... but then they plonk TFP Soundwave's head on it.
And I of course get why they did since it's the same character, and I do like the head design... but my god, it is so unfitting. TFP Soundwave's head design is made specifically for a much more slender and angular aesthetic like, well, TFP Soundwave; it doesn't work on something so blocky and bulky.
I don't mean to sound geewunner-ish but the design would have benefited so much from having a head design much more similar to G1 Soundwave's. This is just too jarring a contrast for me.
Just imagine it as Prime Soundwave wearing a big bulky exosuit over his slender body, using his cables to manipulate any parts his arms and legs can't normally reach due to the awkward proportions of the suit. 8-}
Re: In-Hand Images of Transformers Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Soundwave (1855275)
Posted by Cobotron on January 27th, 2017 @ 7:42pm CST
:shock: So Soundwave's entire face is light piped?..... :michaelbay:

