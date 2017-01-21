In-Hand Images of Transformers Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Soundwave

Friday, January 27th, 2017 10:29AM CST

6,901

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Hasbro Transformers RID Combiner Force Soundwave Robot in Disguise is enter a new Chapter and Sonundwave is about to show up. This Soundwave design is kind of mix between series TF Prime and Video game War for Cybertron. A TFP head with a WFC body. This warrior class Soundwave is really good, outstanding from the whole RID toy line. It just give you a feeling that TF Prime series is back! Transformation is pretty details in his class. The way he flip up is quite new and every parts is lock up nicely and clean. Also thanks to the transformation Soundwave have a decent posing ability. Overall, RID Soundwave shows that he properly the best figure in the whole series and highly recommend to every TF fans even you not enjoy the RID series.

Something's looked off about this guy in my opinion but I couldn't put my finger on it. I think I've got it now, the chest sticks out a little too far. I don't know if anybody else feels that way. I Edit: I've just noticed that he's got some light piping. I must be starved from light piping because I actually got excited when I saw it.

Am I crazy or are the windows smaller on the Warrior Class one that they are on the Activator one ? --- Oh an mild off-topic Rant alert/ "Activator" now there is a term they've used before on multiple lines - just like they over used 'Titan' too. I dislike that they do that it's just another layer of added confusion for new collectors who start with a current line and then work backwards to the previous ones.

I'm not entirely sure about Soundwave, honestly. Ever since it was first revealed I've had the same feeling - it's a friggin' awesome design that pays homage to most major Soundwaves in the franchise's history... but then they plonk TFP Soundwave's head on it.

And I of course get why they did since it's the same character, and I do like the head design... but my god, it is so unfitting . TFP Soundwave's head design is made specifically for a much more slender and angular aesthetic like, well, TFP Soundwave; it doesn't work on something so blocky and bulky.

I don't mean to sound geewunner-ish but the design would have benefited so much from having a head design much more similar to G1 Soundwave's. This is just too jarring a contrast for me.