In-Hand Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Shadow Spark Optimus Prime

Thursday, January 12th, 2017 1:40PM CST

You can check out the in-hand images of the figure below, which include a couple of comparisons. Let us know what you think in the comments section below!



































Thanks to Weibo user NOTRAB we now have some in-hand image of the upcoming leader class Shadow Spark Optimus Prime! Shadow Spark Prime uses the Hasbro leader class Prime mold without the augmentations to the arms and chest, meaning this figure's sculpting is still inaccurate to the movie. The figure does come with numerous new paint details that show scorching from heat and battle damage. The figure also has purple eyes, just like in the end of the trailer.

See, for this toyline, I am suffering from a few things. For one thing, I really want to see what the Masterpieces look like. I will buy all 3 if they are amazing. If they can pull off a masterpiece knight Prime, I will get it instead of any other toy. Same with the Bee and the potential Barricade. As for the regular toys, unless they slam a new Crosshairs, Drift, and Hound out of the park, I'll avoid them as I already have versions of them.



I'm really hoping for a Knight MP. I really want it
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 12th, 2017 @ 1:42pm CST

I want a Knight MP as well. There is one thing I would like to point out about the "in hand" images you posted. Those are hand painted, like most tfs introduced at shows. A lot of that paint will be molded plastic instead, as can be seen in the promotional images.
Posted by william-james88 on January 12th, 2017 @ 1:57pm CST

I don't hold much hope in anything 'good' from the movie5 line. The bay verse toys seem to have gotten progressively less good with each successive film. I got a few from movie1, a couple from movie2, I think only 1 from movie3, and 2 from movie4 - Snarl and Evasion Optimus. And I freely admit evasion Optimus was pretty good.
Posted by DeathReviews on January 12th, 2017 @ 2:12pm CST

Quantumhawk, a retired Allspark staff, has found a price tag for the upcoming Voyager Class toys from Transformers: The Last Knight. There is a significant price increase with the price being $29.99. We also learn the DPCI number, which is 087-06-7326. You can use this number at customer service if ever you want to know if there is any stock in the store. While we don't know how premature this price tag is, it does mean that Target is getting ready for the Last Knight figures so they mght be coming sooner than we think.
Posted by william-james88 on January 12th, 2017 @ 2:30pm CST

william-james88 wrote: Quantumhawk, a retired Allspark staff, has found a price tag for the upcoming Voyager Class toys from Transformers: The Last Knight. There is a significant price increase with the price being $29.99. We also learn the DPCI number, which is 087-06-7326. You can use this number at customer service if ever you want to know if there is any stock in the store. While we don't know how premature this price tag is, it does mean that Target is getting ready for the Last Knight figures so they mght be coming sooner than we think.

This is most certainly the tag for the Premier Edition Optimus Prime which isn't unusual to have a higher price than the rest of the line. We're still many months away from release, which will likely have a street date attached (late April, early May?) rather than just randomly showing up like other TF lines.



This is most certainly the tag for the Premier Edition Optimus Prime which isn't unusual to have a higher price than the rest of the line. We're still many months away from release, which will likely have a street date attached (late April, early May?) rather than just randomly showing up like other TF lines.
Posted by Emerje on January 12th, 2017 @ 3:02pm CST

https://mobile.twitter.com/Peaugh/media This a tweet from peaugh himself a couple days ago
Posted by Randomhero on January 12th, 2017 @ 3:13pm CST

Given that the only Voyager figure shown so far looks like a decent size and great deco, with a reasonably good robot and vehicle mode.... I'm not thrilled with a $30 price point. I'll have to be more selective about what I get. But I won't regret paying that if they're all high quality, like the Voyager Optimus seems to be.
Posted by Bounti76 on January 12th, 2017 @ 3:19pm CST

Randomhero wrote: This a tweet from peaugh himself a couple days ago



https://mobile.twitter.com/Peaugh/media

You should have reported it then.
Posted by william-james88 on January 12th, 2017 @ 3:23pm CST

the target near me has been charging $30 for voyagers since AoE, id wait to see what walmarts price will be before we start to freak out. But with that said i wouldnt be at all surprised if hasblow does another price hike, they always seem to come around when the new movie stuff shows up.
Posted by Megatron Wolf on January 12th, 2017 @ 6:22pm CST

Man, $30 for a movie Voyager? Fuck that. Glad I don't collect movie toys anymore.
Posted by Dagon on January 12th, 2017 @ 10:09pm CST

$30 voyagers? I guess I won't getting any.
Posted by omega666 on January 12th, 2017 @ 10:13pm CST

...does this mean TF prices are going up again ??? I'm just now becoming okay w/ the 15$ Deluxes and 25$ Voyagers. Of course, the only movie toy I own is the SS Camaro Bumblebee for AOE and I didn't actually buy that one. I mainly buy Generations toys, so I don't know if prices are different.
Posted by Nexus Knight on January 13th, 2017 @ 12:42am CST

I need this... It's everything I've always wanted. And that Barricade, if we are getting it. But man, would I love a Masterpiece Blackout... He was our introduction to this universe, after all, and what a badass he was... Til he got shot in the crotch, of course.
Posted by Braker on January 13th, 2017 @ 2:02am CST

That voyager looks nice. I was wanting a voyager of this version of Prime for AOE, but the only one was that strange one with the huge backpack and trailer gimmick. Glad to see my patience is paying off. But.... I'm not paying 30 quid for it. So I'll get it when it goes on sale for something stupidly cheap, like all the wave 1 voyagers end up doing.



And unless we get an MP Barricade, I think that'll be all I get in terms of movie toys.
Posted by Insurgent on January 13th, 2017 @ 5:18am CST

Shadow Spark Optimus Prime looks good...in robot mode. In vehicle mode he looks like a badly-painted custom.



Regarding the prices, bear in mind that in this country, Deluxes are now £20 and Voyagers £30, so you guys can consider yourselves lucky. Especially as this price hike means that the prices over here are almost certainly going up too.
Posted by Black Hat on January 13th, 2017 @ 7:17am CST

Hasbro Pulse has released some information about the upcoming Movie Masterpiece Bumblebee figure! The press release contains mostly information that we knew about previously, but is still here to give you a little more in-depth information on the upcoming Masterpiece. Read up on the release below, and let us know what you think in the comments section below.

3 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE BUMBLEBEE MASTERPIECE FIGURE

The news has broken, and the excitement is spilling out in waves. The Masterpiece Bumblebee figure will soon be available, and we assume you—the fans, collectors, and more—have some questions. As a preemptive strike, here are 3 things to know about this monumental action figure!

So…when exactly CAN we get it? And what will it cost me?

Short answer: Soon! Longer answer: The Masterpiece Bumblebee figure was created for ages 8 and up, and is slated for release in summer 2017. It has an MSRP of $79.99.

Is this modeled after the TF 5 Bumblebee, an earlier incarnation, or something different all together?

This Masterpiece Bumblebee figure is based on the first Transformers live action movie using some die-cast parts to commemorate the film's 10th anniversary.

Timeout. Does it convert?

Does it ever! Much like in the first Transformers live action movie, Bumblebee converts from his dynamic, Autobot scout form into a 2006 Chevy Camaro concept car. The figure also has a whopping 33 points of articulation, making it a collectable, and versatile figure. The design premise allows fans to articulate the figure into all sorts of movie-accurate poses!

Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 13th, 2017 @ 2:29pm CST

D-Maximus_Prime wrote:

Short answer: Soon! Longer answer: The Masterpiece Bumblebee figure was created for ages 8 and up, and is slated for release in summer 2017. It has an MSRP of $79.99.

This bit makes me laugh. Yes, that's right, give your $80 Masterpiece figure to your 8 year old.
Posted by Kurona on January 13th, 2017 @ 2:51pm CST

I'm still really stoked for an MP Bumblebee. I will get this thing, That is fact.



Although, seeing as how he is based on his first movie body, I imagine that means Prime will also be based on his first movie self, either as another release of the RotF leader or as a new figure similar to it. If that happens, no thanks, I'm good. I still want a really good knight Prime, but if it is his first movie self, at least it definitely saves me some money for a potential really good Barricade (if that is him) Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 13th, 2017 @ 3:00pm CST