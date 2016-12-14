In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock

Friday, December 30th, 2016 12:47PM CST

My only real problem with this mold is the arms. The rest of him looks so bulky and kick ass and then he has noodle arms. You can't be intimidating with noodle arms.

I think it's the combinations that makes it so bad. If it was either darker colors or thicker arms it would look decent. The bright teal skinny arms just looks weird.

Yeah, I'm kinda sharing that sentiment. This review makes the colours look far better than they did before - a similar kind of effect to Victorion; having it in-hand is much better than photos suggest - but those arms are missing a bit of bulk. If they were a bit bulkier I'd say, funnily enough, that this would make an excellent Ironhide and Ratchet. I've said it before but the more I look, the more the details match up... not saying it will happen, but goddamn I'd love if it did.