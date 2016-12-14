In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock
Posted by deliciouspeter on December 30th, 2016 @ 12:57pm CST
Posted by Nik Hero on December 30th, 2016 @ 1:20pm CST
Posted by Sigma Magnus on December 30th, 2016 @ 1:23pm CST
Posted by steals_your_goats on December 30th, 2016 @ 1:24pm CST
Posted by SillySpringer on December 30th, 2016 @ 1:29pm CST
steals_your_goats wrote:My only real problem with this mold is the arms. The rest of him looks so bulky and kick ass and then he has noodle arms. You can't be intimidating with noodle arms.
Oh yeah. That and the color are it.
Posted by steals_your_goats on December 30th, 2016 @ 1:40pm CST
SillySpringer wrote:Something about him just... puts me off. Hmm...
steals_your_goats wrote:My only real problem with this mold is the arms. The rest of him looks so bulky and kick ass and then he has noodle arms. You can't be intimidating with noodle arms.
Oh yeah. That and the color are it.
The colors are odd but I still think it works. It's just those damn arms
Posted by SillySpringer on December 30th, 2016 @ 1:43pm CST
steals_your_goats wrote:SillySpringer wrote:Something about him just... puts me off. Hmm...
steals_your_goats wrote:My only real problem with this mold is the arms. The rest of him looks so bulky and kick ass and then he has noodle arms. You can't be intimidating with noodle arms.
Oh yeah. That and the color are it.
The colors are odd but I still think it works. It's just those damn arms
I think it's the combinations that makes it so bad. If it was either darker colors or thicker arms it would look decent. The bright teal skinny arms just looks weird.
Posted by Kurona on December 30th, 2016 @ 1:44pm CST
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on December 30th, 2016 @ 1:44pm CST
Posted by Relic0037 on December 30th, 2016 @ 1:46pm CST
SillySpringer wrote:Something about him just... puts me off. Hmm...
steals_your_goats wrote:My only real problem with this mold is the arms. The rest of him looks so bulky and kick ass and then he has noodle arms. You can't be intimidating with noodle arms.
Oh yeah. That and the color are it.
Time to wait and see what does with him. Their paint jobs on Blurr & Scourge made a world of difference....but I don't see them changing his arms.
Posted by MrBlack on December 30th, 2016 @ 1:48pm CST
The colors look better here than they did in the first shots. I'm sure Takara will come out with something more cartoon accurate, but I'm actually digging the Marvel comic vibe of this deco.