In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock

Friday, December 30th, 2016 12:47PM CST

2,016

Re: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock

Posted by

Looks good. Posted by deliciouspeter on December 30th, 2016 @ 12:57pm CST

Re: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock

Posted by

I wish they'd used a lighter grey. Posted by Nik Hero on December 30th, 2016 @ 1:20pm CST

Re: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock

Posted by

Looks to be a rather interesting transformation. Posted by Sigma Magnus on December 30th, 2016 @ 1:23pm CST

Re: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock

Posted by

My only real problem with this mold is the arms. The rest of him looks so bulky and kick ass and then he has noodle arms. You can't be intimidating with noodle arms. Posted by steals_your_goats on December 30th, 2016 @ 1:24pm CST

Re: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock

Posted by





steals_your_goats wrote: My only real problem with this mold is the arms. The rest of him looks so bulky and kick ass and then he has noodle arms. You can't be intimidating with noodle arms.



Oh yeah. That and the color are it. Posted by SillySpringer on December 30th, 2016 @ 1:29pm CST

Re: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock

Posted by

SillySpringer wrote: Something about him just... puts me off. Hmm...



steals_your_goats wrote: My only real problem with this mold is the arms. The rest of him looks so bulky and kick ass and then he has noodle arms. You can't be intimidating with noodle arms.



Oh yeah. That and the color are it.

The colors are odd but I still think it works. It's just those damn arms Posted by steals_your_goats on December 30th, 2016 @ 1:40pm CST

Re: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock

Posted by

steals_your_goats wrote: SillySpringer wrote: Something about him just... puts me off. Hmm...



steals_your_goats wrote: My only real problem with this mold is the arms. The rest of him looks so bulky and kick ass and then he has noodle arms. You can't be intimidating with noodle arms.



Oh yeah. That and the color are it.

The colors are odd but I still think it works. It's just those damn arms



I think it's the combinations that makes it so bad. If it was either darker colors or thicker arms it would look decent. The bright teal skinny arms just looks weird. Posted by SillySpringer on December 30th, 2016 @ 1:43pm CST

Re: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock

Posted by

Yeah, I'm kinda sharing that sentiment. This review makes the colours look far better than they did before - a similar kind of effect to Victorion; having it in-hand is much better than photos suggest - but those arms are missing a bit of bulk. If they were a bit bulkier I'd say, funnily enough, that this would make an excellent Ironhide and Ratchet. I've said it before but the more I look, the more the details match up... not saying it will happen, but goddamn I'd love if it did. Posted by Kurona on December 30th, 2016 @ 1:44pm CST

Re: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock

Posted by

I don't like the arms or torso much but the vehicle looks like chunky fun and I like that you can store the guns on the back of robot mode. Posted by Carnivius_Prime on December 30th, 2016 @ 1:44pm CST

Re: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock

Posted by

SillySpringer wrote: Something about him just... puts me off. Hmm...



steals_your_goats wrote: My only real problem with this mold is the arms. The rest of him looks so bulky and kick ass and then he has noodle arms. You can't be intimidating with noodle arms.



Oh yeah. That and the color are it.





Time to wait and see what does with him. Their paint jobs on Blurr & Scourge made a world of difference....but I don't see them changing his arms. Posted by Relic0037 on December 30th, 2016 @ 1:46pm CST