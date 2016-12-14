Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Chicago Cubs World Series 2016 8-Disc Collector's Edition Set from Shout! Factory

In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock

Friday, December 30th, 2016 12:47PM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: Dr Va'al   Views: 2,016

After the first couple of reveals of upcoming Transformers Titans Return Kup with Titan Master Flintlock a little while ago, we know have a full pictorial review via fellow fansite BWTF. Check out a selection of them below, as we get to see the gun accessories, vehicle mode, robot mode, and some comparisons with previous figures of the character!

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock
Credit(s): BWTF
Re: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock (1849655)
Posted by deliciouspeter on December 30th, 2016 @ 12:57pm CST
Looks good.
Re: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock (1849658)
Posted by Nik Hero on December 30th, 2016 @ 1:20pm CST
I wish they'd used a lighter grey.
Re: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock (1849660)
Posted by Sigma Magnus on December 30th, 2016 @ 1:23pm CST
Looks to be a rather interesting transformation.
Re: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock (1849661)
Posted by steals_your_goats on December 30th, 2016 @ 1:24pm CST
My only real problem with this mold is the arms. The rest of him looks so bulky and kick ass and then he has noodle arms. You can't be intimidating with noodle arms.
Re: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock (1849662)
Posted by SillySpringer on December 30th, 2016 @ 1:29pm CST
Something about him just... puts me off. Hmm...

steals_your_goats wrote:My only real problem with this mold is the arms. The rest of him looks so bulky and kick ass and then he has noodle arms. You can't be intimidating with noodle arms.


Oh yeah. That and the color are it.
Re: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock (1849664)
Posted by steals_your_goats on December 30th, 2016 @ 1:40pm CST
SillySpringer wrote:Something about him just... puts me off. Hmm...

steals_your_goats wrote:My only real problem with this mold is the arms. The rest of him looks so bulky and kick ass and then he has noodle arms. You can't be intimidating with noodle arms.


Oh yeah. That and the color are it.

The colors are odd but I still think it works. It's just those damn arms
Re: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock (1849665)
Posted by SillySpringer on December 30th, 2016 @ 1:43pm CST
steals_your_goats wrote:
SillySpringer wrote:Something about him just... puts me off. Hmm...

steals_your_goats wrote:My only real problem with this mold is the arms. The rest of him looks so bulky and kick ass and then he has noodle arms. You can't be intimidating with noodle arms.


Oh yeah. That and the color are it.

The colors are odd but I still think it works. It's just those damn arms


I think it's the combinations that makes it so bad. If it was either darker colors or thicker arms it would look decent. The bright teal skinny arms just looks weird.
Re: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock (1849666)
Posted by Kurona on December 30th, 2016 @ 1:44pm CST
Yeah, I'm kinda sharing that sentiment. This review makes the colours look far better than they did before - a similar kind of effect to Victorion; having it in-hand is much better than photos suggest - but those arms are missing a bit of bulk. If they were a bit bulkier I'd say, funnily enough, that this would make an excellent Ironhide and Ratchet. I've said it before but the more I look, the more the details match up... not saying it will happen, but goddamn I'd love if it did.
Re: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock (1849667)
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on December 30th, 2016 @ 1:44pm CST
I don't like the arms or torso much but the vehicle looks like chunky fun and I like that you can store the guns on the back of robot mode.
Re: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock (1849668)
Posted by Relic0037 on December 30th, 2016 @ 1:46pm CST
SillySpringer wrote:Something about him just... puts me off. Hmm...

steals_your_goats wrote:My only real problem with this mold is the arms. The rest of him looks so bulky and kick ass and then he has noodle arms. You can't be intimidating with noodle arms.


Oh yeah. That and the color are it.



Time to wait and see what :TAKARATOMY: does with him. Their paint jobs on Blurr & Scourge made a world of difference....but I don't see them changing his arms.
Re: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Kup with Flintlock (1849670)
Posted by MrBlack on December 30th, 2016 @ 1:48pm CST
The proportions look fine to me. Kup has never been super bulky in any incarnation.

The colors look better here than they did in the first shots. I'm sure Takara will come out with something more cartoon accurate, but I'm actually digging the Marvel comic vibe of this deco.

