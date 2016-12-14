Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Sunday, January 1st, 2017 5:34AM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: Va'al   Views: 565

After the reveal of Transformers Titans Return Roadburn (definitely not the Throttlebot Chase) the other day, we now have a selection of in-hand images courtesy of fellow robot fan SunSon Son on Facebook - check them out mirrored below, and check out the figure's intended name..!

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Legends Roadburn

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Legends Roadburn

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Legends Roadburn

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Legends Roadburn

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Legends Roadburn

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Legends Roadburn

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Legends Roadburn

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Legends Roadburn

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Legends Roadburn

Transformers News: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Legends Roadburn
Credit(s): SunSon Son
Re: In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Legends Roadburn (1849948)
Posted by Whifflefire on January 1st, 2017 @ 5:51am CST
Bring on the Throttlebots But not just all redoes of Bumblebee!

