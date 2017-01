In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Legends Roadburn

Sunday, January 1st, 2017 5:34AM CST

Credit(s): SunSon Son

After the reveal of Transformers Titans Return Roadburn (definitely not the Throttlebot Chase) the other day, we now have a selection of in-hand images courtesy of fellow robot fan SunSon Son on Facebook - check them out mirrored below, and check out the figure's intended name..!