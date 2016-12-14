Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Chicago Cubs World Series 2016 8-Disc Collector's Edition Set from Shout! Factory

In-Hand - TakaraTomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-10K Convoy BAPE Black Camo Version

Transformers News: In-Hand - TakaraTomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-10K Convoy BAPE Black Camo Version

Monday, January 2nd, 2017 10:09PM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: shajaki   Views: 1,011

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

With maybe the fastest solicit-to-release MP ever, the (hopefully) final BAPE MP-10 has hit the streets. The Transformers Masterpiece MP-10K Convoy BAPE Black Camo Version was released today, exclusively to A Bathing Ape stores in Japan, and upon tradition he is once again in extremely limited numbers. Some of the lucky recipients snapped some pics for your viewing pleasure which you can see below (with minimal scrolling effort!). Log in and let us know what this means to you, and stay tuned to Seibertron.com: home for the best Galleries and Conversation around!

Transformers News: In-Hand - TakaraTomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-10K Convoy BAPE Black Camo Version

Transformers News: In-Hand - TakaraTomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-10K Convoy BAPE Black Camo Version

Transformers News: In-Hand - TakaraTomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-10K Convoy BAPE Black Camo Version

Transformers News: In-Hand - TakaraTomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-10K Convoy BAPE Black Camo Version

Transformers News: In-Hand - TakaraTomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-10K Convoy BAPE Black Camo Version

Transformers News: In-Hand - TakaraTomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-10K Convoy BAPE Black Camo Version

Transformers News: In-Hand - TakaraTomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-10K Convoy BAPE Black Camo Version

Transformers News: In-Hand - TakaraTomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-10K Convoy BAPE Black Camo Version

Transformers News: In-Hand - TakaraTomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-10K Convoy BAPE Black Camo Version

Transformers News: In-Hand - TakaraTomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-10K Convoy BAPE Black Camo Version

Transformers News: In-Hand - TakaraTomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-10K Convoy BAPE Black Camo Version

Transformers News: In-Hand - TakaraTomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-10K Convoy BAPE Black Camo Version
Credit(s): A Bathing Ape
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: In-Hand - TakaraTomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-10K Convoy BAPE Black Camo Version (1850194)
Posted by Mkall on January 2nd, 2017 @ 10:41pm CST
Go, go, Convoy Rangers!
Re: In-Hand - TakaraTomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-10K Convoy BAPE Black Camo Version (1850195)
Posted by shajaki on January 2nd, 2017 @ 10:53pm CST
:lol:

Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers G2 1994 BULLETBIKE cardback & bubble EUROPEAN hasbro (empty) - Time Remaining: 28 days 2 hours 52 minutes 8 seconds
Transformers G1 Parts reissue SPIKE GRAND MAXIMUS headmaster (giftset) figure - Time Remaining: 27 days 13 hours 52 minutes 20 seconds
Transformers Cybertron DEFENSE RED ALERT Complete Ultra Class Action Figure - Time Remaining: 26 days 13 hours 8 minutes 44 seconds
Transformers Botcon OTFCC 2004 Sentinel Maximus with Apelinq complete - Time Remaining: 29 days 7 hours 23 minutes 51 seconds
Transformers G1 Parts reissue KIRK headmaster (giftset) figure - Time Remaining: 27 days 12 hours 53 minutes 43 seconds
Transformers Cybertron Runamuck Moc - Time Remaining: 27 days 22 hours 54 minutes 30 seconds
KRE-O Transformers lot Optimus Prime Grimlock Bumblebee Megatron Starscream - Time Remaining: 28 days 9 hours 40 minutes 44 seconds
Transformers Classics HENKEI Dark Skyfire Black Jetfire COMPLETE Japan - Time Remaining: 28 days 1 hour 22 minutes 36 seconds
Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #162 - 2016 Year In Review
Twincast / Podcast #162:
"2016 Year In Review"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Wednesday, December 14th, 2016
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

5,498 pages were recently viewed by 623 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.02982 seconds and was viewed 135 times on Monday, January 2nd 2017 11:08pm CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.