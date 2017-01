In-Hand - TakaraTomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-10K Convoy BAPE Black Camo Version

Monday, January 2nd, 2017 10:09PM CST

1,011

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Credit(s): A Bathing Ape

With maybe the fastest solicit-to-release MP ever, the (hopefully) final BAPE MP-10 has hit the streets. The Transformers Masterpiece MP-10K Convoy BAPE Black Camo Version was released today, exclusively to A Bathing Ape stores in Japan, and upon tradition he is once again in extremely limited numbers. Some of the lucky recipients snapped some pics for your viewing pleasure which you can see below (with minimal scrolling effort!). Log in and let us know what this means to you, and stay tuned to Seibertron.com: home for the best Galleries and Conversation around!