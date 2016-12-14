Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
In-Package Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai, LG36 Soundwave, LG37 Ravage, LG38 Laserbeak, LG39 Brainstorm

Transformers News: In-Package Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai, LG36 Soundwave, LG37 Ravage, LG38 Laserbeak, LG39 Brainstorm

Wednesday, December 21st, 2016 2:45PM CST

Posted by: Dr Va'al   Views: 11,560

Via site sponsor RobotKingdom and their Facebook page, we have a new look at packaging shots of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai, LG36 Soundwave, LG37 Ravage, LG38 Laserbeak, and LG39 Brainstorm - coming after the recent TF_pr images, too - and you can check out all of them mirrored below!

Transformers News: In-Package Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai, LG36 Soundwave, LG37 Ravage

Transformers News: In-Package Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai, LG36 Soundwave, LG37 Ravage

Transformers News: In-Package Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai, LG36 Soundwave, LG37 Ravage

Transformers News: In-Package Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai, LG36 Soundwave, LG37 Ravage

Transformers News: In-Package Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai, LG36 Soundwave, LG37 Ravage

Transformers News: In-Package Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai, LG36 Soundwave, LG37 Ravage

Transformers News: In-Package Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai, LG36 Soundwave, LG37 Ravage

Transformers News: In-Package Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai, LG36 Soundwave, LG37 Ravage

Transformers News: In-Package Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai, LG36 Soundwave, LG37 Ravage

Transformers News: In-Package Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai, LG36 Soundwave, LG37 Ravage
Credit(s): Robot Kingdom
Re: In-Package Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai, LG36 Soundwave, LG37 Ravage, LG38 Laserbeak, LG39 Brainstorm (1848284)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on December 21st, 2016 @ 2:52pm CST
And the name for Brainstorm's Partner Drone is, fittingly, Synapse.
Re: In-Package Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai, LG36 Soundwave, LG37 Ravage, LG38 Laserbeak, LG39 Brainstorm (1848290)
Posted by william-james88 on December 21st, 2016 @ 3:24pm CST
Black Hat wrote:Late to the party I know, but I should be getting Legends Arcee for Christmas. Hooray!

Thats amazing, congrats!
Re: In-Package Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai, LG36 Soundwave, LG37 Ravage, LG38 Laserbeak, LG39 Brainstorm (1848291)
Posted by grimdragon2001 on December 21st, 2016 @ 3:27pm CST
ok, so i preordered Ginrai, Laserbeak and Convobat through TFscource, generally how long after the japanese release date do they normally get the Takara releases in?
Re: In-Package Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai, LG36 Soundwave, LG37 Ravage, LG38 Laserbeak, LG39 Brainstorm (1848298)
Posted by william-james88 on December 21st, 2016 @ 4:14pm CST
grimdragon2001 wrote:ok, so i preordered Ginrai, Laserbeak and Convobat through TFscource, generally how long after the japanese release date do they normally get the Takara releases in?

We have seen everything from a few days to over a month.
Re: In-Package Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai, LG36 Soundwave, LG37 Ravage, LG38 Laserbeak, LG39 Brainstorm (1848324)
Posted by RAR on December 21st, 2016 @ 5:27pm CST
If Takara had designed the mini-vehicle as specific companions from the outset -I get the impression they might have considered that such a vehicle might make a nice replacement part for any Transformer that uses a body part removal like Blurr and Brainstorm do. I can see that little vehicle fitting into the nose of the vehicle instead of the shield if that had been designed specifically for it.

Which as it isn't it possibly can't. (I don't know I can't check as I don't own that mould yet)
Re: In-Package Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai, LG36 Soundwave, LG37 Ravage, LG38 Laserbeak, LG39 Brainstorm (1848328)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on December 21st, 2016 @ 5:42pm CST
RAR wrote:If Takara had designed the mini-vehicle as specific companions from the outset -I get the impression they might have considered that such a vehicle might make a nice replacement part for any Transformer that uses a body part removal like Blurr and Brainstorm do. I can see that little vehicle fitting into the nose of the vehicle instead of the shield if that had been designed specifically for it.

Which as it isn't it possibly can't. (I don't know I can't check as I don't own that mould yet)


I wouldn't think so, as the vehicles are themed after specific characters from Wave 2 on (Apeface, Brawn). Wave 1 and its redecos was meant as original characters from the onset, hence the vehicles not matching all the time (the closest is Skytread with the Tank/Jet)

With Brainstorm the Wave 2 set (Rarigo and Synapse) is complete. Next up is wave 3: Pteranodon, Lion, Bug and Werewolf. I could see TakaraTomy being cheeky with calling the Pteranodon "Graphy" ;)
Re: In-Package Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai, LG36 Soundwave, LG37 Ravage, LG38 Laserbeak, LG39 Brainstorm (1848354)
Posted by Ultra Markus on December 21st, 2016 @ 9:08pm CST
it reminds me of how they used to package G1 figures ;)^

