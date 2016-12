In-Package Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai, LG36 Soundwave, LG37 Ravage, LG38 Laserbeak, LG39 Brainstorm

Wednesday, December 21st, 2016 2:45PM CST

Via site sponsor RobotKingdom and their Facebook page , we have a new look at packaging shots of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai, LG36 Soundwave, LG37 Ravage, LG38 Laserbeak, and LG39 Brainstorm - coming after the recent TF_pr images, too - and you can check out all of them mirrored below!

If Takara had designed the mini-vehicle as specific companions from the outset -I get the impression they might have considered that such a vehicle might make a nice replacement part for any Transformer that uses a body part removal like Blurr and Brainstorm do. I can see that little vehicle fitting into the nose of the vehicle instead of the shield if that had been designed specifically for it.



Which as it isn't it possibly can't. (I don't know I can't check as I don't own that mould yet)

Posted by RAR on December 21st, 2016 @ 5:27pm CST