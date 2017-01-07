Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Sunday, January 15th, 2017 9:43AM CST

Category: Comic Book News
Posted by: william-james88   Views: 9,014

Also thanks to the usual suspects,itunes has provided us with a preview of the IDW's Transformers Optimus Prime issue #3. Below is the description, followed by the preview - more to be expected in the coming weeks!

An uneasy peace between Optimus Prime and the newly arrived Junkions is threatened by Soundwave’s discovery within their massive ship…


Credit(s): iTunes
Re: iTunes Preview for Transformers Optimus Prime 3 (1852487)
Posted by Deadput on January 15th, 2017 @ 3:39pm CST
Am I the only one who really really likes with how Soundwave's character is being used right now?


It's a more realistic and less drastic turn then what Megatron did with Soundwave being forced to work with Prime but slowly becoming actual friends with him.
Re: iTunes Preview for Transformers Optimus Prime 3 (1852543)
Posted by ScottyP on January 15th, 2017 @ 8:42pm CST
Barber's Soundwave is becoming one of the best. Has really stood out as well done since RiD 20-ish and just gets better.

I also really like how he's got a rub sign in the flashback and a full on Decepticon badge in the present day scenes.
Re: iTunes Preview for Transformers Optimus Prime 3 (1852646)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 16th, 2017 @ 11:14am CST
Agreed to both. This Soundwave is probably the best one we've ever had. He's brilliant
Re: iTunes Preview for Transformers Optimus Prime 3 (1852748)
Posted by ScottyP on January 16th, 2017 @ 7:42pm CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:Agreed to both. This Soundwave is probably the best one we've ever had. He's brilliant
Well, don't forget Cybertron's Garry Chalk Soundwave who was a mid-00s raver. We'll always have that and the world is better for it.

