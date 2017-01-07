iTunes Preview for Transformers Optimus Prime 3
Sunday, January 15th, 2017
Posted by: william-james88
An uneasy peace between Optimus Prime and the newly arrived Junkions is threatened by Soundwave’s discovery within their massive ship…
Posted by Deadput on January 15th, 2017 @ 3:39pm CST
It's a more realistic and less drastic turn then what Megatron did with Soundwave being forced to work with Prime but slowly becoming actual friends with him.
Posted by ScottyP on January 15th, 2017 @ 8:42pm CST
I also really like how he's got a rub sign in the flashback and a full on Decepticon badge in the present day scenes.
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 16th, 2017 @ 11:14am CST
Posted by ScottyP on January 16th, 2017 @ 7:42pm CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:Agreed to both. This Soundwave is probably the best one we've ever had. He's brilliantWell, don't forget Cybertron's Garry Chalk Soundwave who was a mid-00s raver. We'll always have that and the world is better for it.