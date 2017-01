iTunes Preview for Transformers Optimus Prime 3

Sunday, January 15th, 2017 9:43AM CST

9,014

An uneasy peace between Optimus Prime and the newly arrived Junkions is threatened by Soundwave’s discovery within their massive ship…

Credit(s): iTunes

Also thanks to the usual suspects, itunes has provided us with a preview of the IDW's Transformers Optimus Prime issue #3. Below is the description, followed by the preview - more to be expected in the coming weeks!