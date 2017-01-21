Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

iTunes Preview of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #7

Transformers News: iTunes Preview of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #7

Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 11:50AM CST

Category: Comic Book News
Posted by: Va'al   Views: 1,131

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

We've seen some early looks at the variant covers, but thanks to iTunes, we now also have a three-page preview of the upcoming IDW Publishing Transformers: Till All Are One #7! Check out the three pages below, and head back in a couple of weeks for more material on the book.

PEACE IN OUR TIME! STARSCREAM and WINDBLADE have given everything to bring together CYBERTRON’s Lost Colonies into a Council Of Worlds. But when the increasingly brutal tactics of STARSCREAM’s secret police increase tension among the former DECEPTICONS… how long can the Council maintain this fragile peace?


Transformers News: iTunes Preview of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #7

Transformers News: iTunes Preview of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #7

Transformers News: iTunes Preview of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #7
Credit(s): iTunes
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: iTunes Preview of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #7 (1854220)
Posted by Bounti76 on January 24th, 2017 @ 12:45pm CST
So, wait..... IDW's own website stated that TAAO #7 wouldn't be coming out until February 22nd. Just checked it again, and now it says #8 is coming out on the 22nd (and also doesn't list #7). Does that mean we get two issues of TAAO before the scheduled break in March? IDW, you so crazy!
Re: iTunes Preview of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #7 (1854222)
Posted by Va'al on January 24th, 2017 @ 12:50pm CST
Bounti76 wrote:So, wait..... IDW's own website stated that TAAO #7 wouldn't be coming out until February 22nd. Just checked it again, and now it says #8 is coming out on the 22nd (and also doesn't list #7). Does that mean we get two issues of TAAO before the scheduled break in March? IDW, you so crazy!


In IDW's schedule we (DO NOT) trust.
Re: iTunes Preview of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #7 (1854224)
Posted by o.supreme on January 24th, 2017 @ 12:53pm CST
I thought we would get #7 end of January, February was TAAO's "off" Month, and it was returning in March with #8?
Re: iTunes Preview of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #7 (1854228)
Posted by ScottyP on January 24th, 2017 @ 1:08pm CST
This preview averages 3 fantastic Starscream facial expressions per page. Excellent.
Re: iTunes Preview of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #7 (1854232)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 24th, 2017 @ 1:20pm CST
I think they also used the wrong synopsis for this issue as well

Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers TFCC Club Exclusive Scourge 2013 TFSS MIB Unused - Time Remaining: 10 days 3 hours 4 minutes 36 seconds
HASBRO--TRANSFORMERS TIMELINES--CIRCUIT FIGURE (LOOK) CLUB EXCLUSIVE - Time Remaining: 10 days 5 hours 30 minutes 59 seconds
Transformers Collectors Club exclusive BREAKDOWN Deluxe boxed CHUG Classics - Time Remaining: 11 days 8 hours 42 minutes 7 seconds
Transformers TFCC CLUB SUBSCRIPTION TFSS CARZAP AUTOBOT FOWARD PATROL FIGURE - Time Remaining: 13 days 38 minutes 48 seconds
Transformers 2012 Subscription Figure Circuit by Hasbro - Time Remaining: 13 days 6 hours 47 minutes 42 seconds
Transformers 2012 Subscription Figure Scourge by Hasbro - Time Remaining: 14 days 1 hour 4 minutes 58 seconds
2016 Transformers TFCC Subscription Service 4.0 Pretender Bludgeon - Time Remaining: 15 days 2 hours 54 minutes 25 seconds
10421 Transformers Collector Club TFCC 2013 Botcon exclusive Breakdown - Time Remaining: 16 days 9 hours 51 minutes 40 seconds
Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #164 - Getaway Was Right
Twincast / Podcast #164:
"Getaway Was Right"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 21st, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

9,608 pages were recently viewed by 746 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.02743 seconds and was viewed 94 times on Tuesday, January 24th 2017 1:30pm CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.