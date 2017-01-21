iTunes Preview of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #7

Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 11:50AM CST

1,131

View Discussion

PEACE IN OUR TIME! STARSCREAM and WINDBLADE have given everything to bring together CYBERTRON’s Lost Colonies into a Council Of Worlds. But when the increasingly brutal tactics of STARSCREAM’s secret police increase tension among the former DECEPTICONS… how long can the Council maintain this fragile peace?

List of all Transformers Toy Assortments to be Released in the First 2 Quarters of 2017: Movie, RID, Trypticon and More Posted 3 hours ago

So, wait..... IDW's own website stated that TAAO #7 wouldn't be coming out until February 22nd. Just checked it again, and now it says #8 is coming out on the 22nd (and also doesn't list #7). Does that mean we get two issues of TAAO before the scheduled break in March? IDW, you so crazy!