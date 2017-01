iTunes Preview of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #7

Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 11:50AM CST

PEACE IN OUR TIME! STARSCREAM and WINDBLADE have given everything to bring together CYBERTRON’s Lost Colonies into a Council Of Worlds. But when the increasingly brutal tactics of STARSCREAM’s secret police increase tension among the former DECEPTICONS… how long can the Council maintain this fragile peace?

Credit(s): iTunes

We've seen some early looks at the variant covers , but thanks to iTunes , we now also have a three-page preview of the upcoming IDW Publishing Transformers: Till All Are One #7! Check out the three pages below, and head back in a couple of weeks for more material on the book.