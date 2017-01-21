iTunes Preview of IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #7
PEACE IN OUR TIME! STARSCREAM and WINDBLADE have given everything to bring together CYBERTRON’s Lost Colonies into a Council Of Worlds. But when the increasingly brutal tactics of STARSCREAM’s secret police increase tension among the former DECEPTICONS… how long can the Council maintain this fragile peace?
Bounti76 wrote:So, wait..... IDW's own website stated that TAAO #7 wouldn't be coming out until February 22nd. Just checked it again, and now it says #8 is coming out on the 22nd (and also doesn't list #7). Does that mean we get two issues of TAAO before the scheduled break in March? IDW, you so crazy!
In IDW's schedule we (DO NOT) trust.
