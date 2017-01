John Barber, Chris Mowry Attending IDW Signing Party in San Diego Comic Art Gallery

Wednesday, January 4th, 2017 9:56AM CST

It’s the largest IDW signing event ever! Come one, come all to the IDW CREATOR SIGNING PARTY, January 6th from 6:30pm-8:00pm at the San Diego Comic Art Gallery! Meet some of your favorite IDW artists, writers and creators, get some autographs and check out the debut of our newest exhibit The Art of Gabriel Rodriguez GR!

Credit(s): IDW

