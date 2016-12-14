Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

John Barber, Chris Mowry Attending IDW Signing Party in San Diego Comic Art Gallery

Transformers News: John Barber, Chris Mowry Attending IDW Signing Party in San Diego Comic Art Gallery

Wednesday, January 4th, 2017

In other comics news across the pond, the San Diego Comic Art Gallery is hosting a free signing session with a number of IDW Publishing creators, this Friday 6th January, 6.30-8pm. From Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to My Little Pony, Locke & Key to V-Wars, Godzilla to Transformers, and ROM to Jem, featuring writer John Barber (Revolution, Transformers, Optimus Prime) and Chris Mowry (letterer on regular Transformers titles), plus variant a guests artists from across the stables. Check it out below!

It’s the largest IDW signing event ever! Come one, come all to the IDW CREATOR SIGNING PARTY, January 6th from 6:30pm-8:00pm at the San Diego Comic Art Gallery! Meet some of your favorite IDW artists, writers and creators, get some autographs and check out the debut of our newest exhibit The Art of Gabriel Rodriguez GR!


Transformers News: John Barber, Chris Mowry Attending IDW Signing Party in San Diego Comic Art Gallery
Credit(s): IDW
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists

