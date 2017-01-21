Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Kabam! Transformers Forged to Fight Game Updates

Sunday, January 29th, 2017 2:51AM CST

Category: Game News
Posted by: Va'al   Views: 2,574

Fellow Seibertronian Shauyaun has been keeping an eye on the beta of Kabam! games' upcoming mobile game Transformers: Forged to Fight, and has a sizeable update on the graphics and features that seem to suggest the games is closer to a wider release. Check them out below, as he takes us through the updates!

Shauyaun wrote: F2F has been updated and here are the changes plus some info about "battle center" "alliance HQ" & "away missions"

The overall look of the game has changed

The first thing that has changed is the app icon
Here's the old one
Transformers News: Kabam! Transformers Forged to Fight Game Updates
And the new one
Transformers News: Kabam! Transformers Forged to Fight Game Updates
The next thing is the title screen
Old
Transformers News: Kabam! Transformers Forged to Fight Game Updates
New
Transformers News: Kabam! Transformers Forged to Fight Game Updates

the base
Transformers News: Kabam! Transformers Forged to Fight Game Updates
Bots
Before
Transformers News: Kabam! Transformers Forged to Fight Game Updates
After
Transformers News: Kabam! Transformers Forged to Fight Game Updates

Battle center(the central structure)
Transformers News: Kabam! Transformers Forged to Fight Game Updates

Transformers News: Kabam! Transformers Forged to Fight Game Updates


Alliance HQ(the yellow structure on the right)
Transformers News: Kabam! Transformers Forged to Fight Game Updates

Transformers News: Kabam! Transformers Forged to Fight Game Updates


Away missions(the shuttle)
This is what it said before the update
Transformers News: Kabam! Transformers Forged to Fight Game Updates

Transformers News: Kabam! Transformers Forged to Fight Game Updates


Now you go in select a mission
Transformers News: Kabam! Transformers Forged to Fight Game Updates

Select bots
Transformers News: Kabam! Transformers Forged to Fight Game Updates

And they leave in the shuttle
Transformers News: Kabam! Transformers Forged to Fight Game Updates

And clam prizes once they have returned
Transformers News: Kabam! Transformers Forged to Fight Game Updates

Transformers News: Kabam! Transformers Forged to Fight Game Updates
Credit(s): Forged to Fight Bets
