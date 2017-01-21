Kabam! Transformers Forged to Fight Game Updates

Shauyaun wrote:

F2F has been updated and here are the changes plus some info about "battle center" "alliance HQ" & "away missions"The overall look of the game has changedThe first thing that has changed is the app iconHere's the old oneAnd the new oneThe next thing is the title screenOldNewthe baseBotsBeforeAfterBattle center(the central structure)Alliance HQ(the yellow structure on the right)Away missions(the shuttle)This is what it said before the updateNow you go in select a missionSelect botsAnd they leave in the shuttleAnd clam prizes once they have returned