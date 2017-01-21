Kabam! Transformers Forged to Fight Game Updates
Sunday, January 29th, 2017 2:51AM CSTCategory: Game News
Posted by: Va'al Views: 2,574
Shauyaun wrote: F2F has been updated and here are the changes plus some info about "battle center" "alliance HQ" & "away missions"
The overall look of the game has changed
The first thing that has changed is the app icon
Here's the old one
And the new one
The next thing is the title screen
Old
New
the base
Bots
Before
After
Battle center(the central structure)
Alliance HQ(the yellow structure on the right)
Away missions(the shuttle)
This is what it said before the update
Now you go in select a mission
Select bots
And they leave in the shuttle
And clam prizes once they have returned