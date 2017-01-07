Leader Class Transformers: The Last Knight Shadow Spark Optimus Prime and Bumblebee Masterpiece
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on January 10th, 2017 @ 5:10am CST
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 10th, 2017 @ 5:10am CST
Va'al wrote:Via some internet magicks, and some further digging on online retailer Amazon, the Canada version, we have what appears to be the full list of upcoming figures from the Transformers: The Last Knight movie, due in theaters in Summer 2017. Much like for Age of Extinction, they're all given a nickname (moving away from Rocky and into astronomy), no images, no pricepoint, but a general description and the classes - as you can see in the breakdown below (Legion, Deluxe, and Voyager). What do you think? Which character is which? Does this get some sort of interest ready for the new toyline? Let us know in the Energon Pub!
[quote]General Description
Welcome to the incredible world of Transformers robots. It is a world of high technology, ancient history, and a battle that has spanned the entire galaxy and millions of years. Optimus Prime, leader of the heroic Autobot, battles the tyrant Megatron and his evil Decepticon for the fate of freedom across the universe. There’s a Transformers figure for every kid or collector. From big converting action figures to miniature battling robots to figures that change between modes in 1 step, you can team up with Transformers toys to create your own incredible adventures. Whether you’re defending Earth with the Autobot, or conquering space with the Decepticon, the action is up to you. Transformers is a world-famous entertainment brand with 30 years of history, blockbuster movies, hit television shows and countless OSvels and comic books. With Transformers robot toys, you can create your own chapters in this epic, ongoing story. Transformers and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro. This copy is intended as placeholder text only and is OSt representative of individual items in the line.
Choose your side: Join the mighty Autobot or the destructive Decepticon
Most Transformers toys feature awesome weapons and cool converting features
Collect cool converting characters from the show Transformers: Robots in Disguise
Relive the original adventures with Transformers Generations figures
Deluxes:
Wave 1:
- “Shooting Star” Amazon Canada[/*:m]
- “Gamma Ray” Amazon Canada[/*:m]
- “Mars” Amazon Canada[/*:m]
- “Gas Giant” Amazon Canada[/*:m][/list:u]
Wave 2:
- “Nova” Amazon Canada[/*:m]
- “Comet” Amazon Canada[/*:m]
- “Earth” Amazon Canada[/*:m]
- “Hot Gas” Amazon Canada[/*:m][/list:u]
Wave 3:
- “Zodiac” Amazon Canada[/*:m]
- “Gravity” Amazon Canada[/*:m]
- “Saturn” Amazon Canada[/*:m]
- “Lightning” Amazon Canada[/*:m][/list:u]
Voyagers:
Wave 1:
- “Jupiter” Amazon Canada[/*:m]
- “Lunar Eclipse” Amazon Canada[/*:m][/list:u]
Wave 2:
- “Pluto” Amazon Canada[/*:m]
- “Super Nova” Amazon Canada[/*:m][/list:u]
Wave 3:
- “Gamma Beam Grey” Amazon Canada[/*:m]
- “Sun” Amazon Canada[/*:m][/list:u]
Legion:
Wave 1:
- “Mars” Amazon Canada[/*:m]
- “Lunar Eclipse” Amazon Canada[/*:m]
- “Gas Giant” Amazon Canada[/*:m]
- “Four Moons” Amazon Canada[/*:m][/list:u]
Wave 2:
- “Pluto” Amazon Canada[/*:m]
- “Gravity” Amazon Canada[/*:m]
- “Nova” Amazon Canada[/*:m][/list:u][/quote]
Btw here's some guesswork from the pages of TFW2005 as to who those figs on that list may be
http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/t ... 474/page-3
Posted by PeterPrime on January 10th, 2017 @ 6:21am CST
Posted by EvasionModeBumblebee on January 10th, 2017 @ 6:33am CST
Posted by william-james88 on January 10th, 2017 @ 6:38am CST
PeterPrime wrote:So neither of these two are new molds? Optimus looks like a straight up redeco of TF4 Prime and Bee looks like the older masterpiece from around ROTF.
Its the same toy. I dont know if this means it will be reissued or if its just there for show. Its the same box as the older one too.
Here is our original article on that toy from 2010
http://www.seibertron.com/transformers/ ... bee/20462/
Posted by dragons on January 10th, 2017 @ 6:50am CST
PeterPrime wrote:So neither of these two are new molds? Optimus looks like a straight up redeco of TF4 Prime and Bee looks like the older masterpiece from around ROTF.
I should have known before I clicked article it bee repaints of two
Figures
Posted by Actar on January 10th, 2017 @ 7:16am CST
The box is just a picture of the old "Masterpiece" Movie line with Starscream as the first release. Why is it attached to this figure? I haven't seen the box picture anywhere else, nor have I seen it being referred to by the "MPM-2 monicker" outside of the box.
Posted by Lackadaisical on January 10th, 2017 @ 8:17am CST
The Optimus looked neat and expensive, until the wheels look backpacked... That looks just awful no matter how great the front is.
Posted by Actar on January 10th, 2017 @ 8:43am CST
That's it. I'm buying two.
Posted by Microraptor on January 10th, 2017 @ 8:50am CST
Posted by william-james88 on January 10th, 2017 @ 9:01am CST
Actar wrote:The toy in the picture was mistransformed! The wheels at the side of Bee's legs fold down and sit in his ankles just like in the movie!
That's it. I'm buying two.
Does that mean that is the same toy afterall? And if so, are we to assum they are simply rereleasing him? Could it be that he is just there as a reminder of his previous look?
Posted by Actar on January 10th, 2017 @ 9:05am CST
william-james88 wrote:Does that mean that is the same toy afterall? And if so, are we to assum they are simply rereleasing him? Could it be that he is just there as a reminder of his previous look?
That's it. I'm buying two.
Does that mean that is the same toy afterall? And if so, are we to assum they are simply rereleasing him? Could it be that he is just there as a reminder of his previous look?
No, no. The previous toys had the wheels sit at the side of the ankles as they were attached to them. This one has the wheels fold down from the side of the legs to sit in the ankles, which is a first for any Bumblebee figure.
Compared to this:
The leg transformation is completely different, meaning to say that it's pretty much a completely new figure.
From the press conference/video presentation, it seems that this figure will also feature diecast parts as well.
Posted by william-james88 on January 10th, 2017 @ 9:11am CST
Also, I just wanted to point out that the Optimus redeco makes no sense for this movie line. His body changed at the end of AOE and that is reflected in the leader retool from Takara. This toy, being for The Last Knight should use that mold to at least reflect those changes. It could have beena chance for Hasbro to release that retool. But no, same leader mold again.
Posted by Actar on January 10th, 2017 @ 9:17am CST
william-james88 wrote:Ok, so it has differences from that original mold but it is still based on it right?
It is definitely hard to tell, because it's the same character, but I'm putting my money on a new mold as it doesn't seem to share any parts with the previous figure.
They talk about the figure in this press conference/presentation. It's a new line of Masterpiece movie figures, it's based on the first movie appearance and it seems that the figure will have diecast in it as well.
william-james88 wrote:Also, I just wanted to pint out that the Optimus redeco makes no sense for this movie line. His body changed at the end of AOE and that is reflected in the leader retool from Takara. This toy, being for The Last Knight should use that mold to at least reflect those changes. It could have beena chance for Hasbro to release that retool. But no, same leader mold again.
Agreed 100%. Hopefully this doesn't mean that we won't be getting a new Leader figure down the line.
Posted by Houstonian Prime on January 10th, 2017 @ 9:53am CST
Posted by william-james88 on January 10th, 2017 @ 10:38am CST
Transformers: The Last Knight Premier Edition Leader Shadow Spark Optimus Prime
(Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $69.99/Available: April 2017)
The explosive Transformers saga continues with Transformers: The Last Knight, and this Asia-Edition Premier Edition Leader Class Shadow Spark Optimus Prime figure allows fans to bring the action home with them. The large-scale figure features incredibly intricate space deco and purple eyes inspired by the movie and converts between robot and truck mode in 20 steps. This 9-inch Optimus Prime figure also comes equipped with two space weapons.
Masterpiece Movie Series Bumblebee MPM-3 Figure
(Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $79.99/Available: July 2017)
This premium movie Bumblebee MPM-3 figure from the Transformers Masterpiece series brings the 10th anniversary of the 1st Transformers movie to life with this film-version of the iconic Autobot scout. This figure includes stunning intricate detailing and 33 steps of articulation, as well as a flip-down battle mask and Chevrolet Camaro design. Whether he’s cruising the highway as a slick Chevrolet Camaro or facing Decepticons in battle, Bumblebee is one of the bravest bots in the universe.
Posted by Overcracker on January 10th, 2017 @ 10:41am CST
The back of the figure is near identical. Same backpack, transformation panels, legs etc... all the same. Even the same sword.
I'm calling a slight retool at best:
Posted by william-james88 on January 10th, 2017 @ 10:46am CST
Overcracker wrote:It may just be me, but it totally looks like the Leader Class Age of Extinction Prime with a few changes. Like the chest piece (though it may just be the paint), head, and a few other bits.
Its just a redeco, we wrote as such in the news post.
http://www.seibertron.com/transformers/ ... ece/37095/
Posted by Overcracker on January 10th, 2017 @ 10:48am CST
william-james88 wrote:Its just a redeco, we wrote as such in the news post.

http://www.seibertron.com/transformers/ ... ece/37095/
Its just a redeco, we wrote as such in the news post.
http://www.seibertron.com/transformers/ ... ece/37095/
Missed the news post. Just went for the thread here.
Posted by Sabrblade on January 10th, 2017 @ 10:53am CST