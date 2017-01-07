Leader Class Transformers: The Last Knight Shadow Spark Optimus Prime and Bumblebee Masterpiece

I do love that Bumblebee. Posted by Carnivius_Prime on January 10th, 2017 @ 5:10am CST

So neither of these two are new molds? Optimus looks like a straight up redeco of TF4 Prime and Bee looks like the older masterpiece from around ROTF. Posted by PeterPrime on January 10th, 2017 @ 6:21am CST

I think someone left Prime in the toaster a little too long with that shadow spark figure. The leader Bumblebee looks awesome, but it's interesting that they based it off his first movie look instead of his new one. Posted by EvasionModeBumblebee on January 10th, 2017 @ 6:33am CST

Its the same toy. I dont know if this means it will be reissued or if its just there for show. Its the same box as the older one too.



Its the same toy. I dont know if this means it will be reissued or if its just there for show. Its the same box as the older one too.

Here is our original article on that toy from 2010

I should have known before I clicked article it bee repaints of two

Figures I should have known before I clicked article it bee repaints of twoFigures Posted by dragons on January 10th, 2017 @ 6:50am CST

Is it the same toy, though? All other sources point to Bee being a completely new mold, or at least a heavy, HEAVY retool. A longer neck with collar pieces, extra two back wings, no cannon/guns with proper articulated hands, no electronics, etc... Look, the wheels are no longer at the ankles even and the shin guards end at the same length on both sides. None of the parts look to be shared and the angles and contours of all the pieces are different. They'll obviously look similar because they're the same character, but there a ton of minor differences here and there that seem to indicate a completely new figure.



The box is just a picture of the old "Masterpiece" Movie line with Starscream as the first release. Why is it attached to this figure? I haven't seen the box picture anywhere else, nor have I seen it being referred to by the "MPM-2 monicker" outside of the box. Posted by Actar on January 10th, 2017 @ 7:16am CST

That is Battle Ops Bumblebee I think, by the right hand, so not the Leader of hasbro but a bigger fig, not scaled to none other of the movies. Even tough perhaps one of the best BBB around.



The Optimus looked neat and expensive, until the wheels look backpacked... That looks just awful no matter how great the front is. Posted by Lackadaisical on January 10th, 2017 @ 8:17am CST

That's it. I'm buying two. The toy in the picture was mistransformed! The wheels at the side of Bee's legs fold down and sit in his ankles just like in the movie!That's it. I'm buying two. Posted by Actar on January 10th, 2017 @ 8:43am CST

That Bee is beautiful! Posted by Microraptor on January 10th, 2017 @ 8:50am CST

That's it. I'm buying two.

Does that mean that is the same toy afterall? And if so, are we to assum they are simply rereleasing him? Could it be that he is just there as a reminder of his previous look? Does that mean that is the same toy afterall? And if so, are we to assum they are simply rereleasing him? Could it be that he is just there as a reminder of his previous look? Posted by william-james88 on January 10th, 2017 @ 9:01am CST

That's it. I'm buying two.

Does that mean that is the same toy afterall? And if so, are we to assum they are simply rereleasing him? Could it be that he is just there as a reminder of his previous look?



No, no. The previous toys had the wheels sit at the side of the ankles as they were attached to them. This one has the wheels fold down from the side of the legs to sit in the ankles, which is a first for any Bumblebee figure.







Compared to this:







The leg transformation is completely different, meaning to say that it's pretty much a completely new figure.



[facebook]584780378380827[/facebook]



From the press conference/video presentation, it seems that this figure will also feature diecast parts as well. No, no. The previous toys had the wheels sit at the side of the ankles as they were attached to them. This one has the wheels fold down from the side of the legs to sitthe ankles, which is a first for any Bumblebee figure.Compared to this:The leg transformation is completely different, meaning to say that it's pretty much a completely new figure.[facebook]584780378380827[/facebook]From the press conference/video presentation, it seems that this figure will also feature diecast parts as well. Posted by Actar on January 10th, 2017 @ 9:05am CST

Ok, so it has differences from that original mold but it is still based on it right?



Also, I just wanted to point out that the Optimus redeco makes no sense for this movie line. His body changed at the end of AOE and that is reflected in the leader retool from Takara. This toy, being for The Last Knight should use that mold to at least reflect those changes. It could have beena chance for Hasbro to release that retool. But no, same leader mold again. Posted by william-james88 on January 10th, 2017 @ 9:11am CST

It is definitely hard to tell, because it's the same character, but I'm putting my money on a new mold as it doesn't seem to share any parts with the previous figure.



[facebook]584780378380827[/facebook]



They talk about the figure in this press conference/presentation. It's a new line of Masterpiece movie figures, it's based on the first movie appearance and it seems that the figure will have diecast in it as well.



william-james88 wrote: Also, I just wanted to pint out that the Optimus redeco makes no sense for this movie line. His body changed at the end of AOE and that is reflected in the leader retool from Takara. This toy, being for The Last Knight should use that mold to at least reflect those changes. It could have beena chance for Hasbro to release that retool. But no, same leader mold again.



Agreed 100%. Hopefully this doesn't mean that we won't be getting a new Leader figure down the line. It is definitely hard to tell, because it's the same character, but I'm putting my money on a new mold as it doesn't seem to share any parts with the previous figure.[facebook]584780378380827[/facebook]They talk about the figure in this press conference/presentation. It's a new line of Masterpiece movie figures, it's based on the first movie appearance and it seems that the figure will have diecast in it as well.Agreed 100%. Hopefully this doesn't mean that we won't be getting a new Leader figure down the line. Posted by Actar on January 10th, 2017 @ 9:17am CST

I hope this isn't a sign of what's to come from this next movie. Seeing these two makes me a little weary. A simple repaint to AOE Leader Optimus Prime, which in my opinion wasn't a great figure to begin with. Another ROTF/DOTM Bumblebee. I'm really hoping Hot Rod isn't just a repaint of AOE Deluxe Lockdown, and we get a new mold for Deluxe Drift. This style of marketing is pure evil, using people's anticipation as a ploy to dump off some older, less desirable figures; at a much higher price... Posted by Houstonian Prime on January 10th, 2017 @ 9:53am CST

Posted by





Transformers: The Last Knight Premier Edition Leader Shadow Spark Optimus Prime



(Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $69.99/Available: April 2017)



The explosive Transformers saga continues with Transformers: The Last Knight, and this Asia-Edition Premier Edition Leader Class Shadow Spark Optimus Prime figure allows fans to bring the action home with them. The large-scale figure features incredibly intricate space deco and purple eyes inspired by the movie and converts between robot and truck mode in 20 steps. This 9-inch Optimus Prime figure also comes equipped with two space weapons.

















Masterpiece Movie Series Bumblebee MPM-3 Figure



(Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $79.99/Available: July 2017)



This premium movie Bumblebee MPM-3 figure from the Transformers Masterpiece series brings the 10th anniversary of the 1st Transformers movie to life with this film-version of the iconic Autobot scout. This figure includes stunning intricate detailing and 33 steps of articulation, as well as a flip-down battle mask and Chevrolet Camaro design. Whether he’s cruising the highway as a slick Chevrolet Camaro or facing Decepticons in battle, Bumblebee is one of the bravest bots in the universe.







Hasbro just sent us a message confirming what we saw this morning and giving us more detail. As it turns out, that is indeed a new Movie Masterpiece Bumblebee, numbered at MPM-3. It is done to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the first film. More linked to the new film, The Last Knight, is the Leader Optimus Redeco with new weapons. Both seem to be Asian editions so it is currently unkown if they will be sold in the west at big box retail. Below is all the info we have from Hasbro, including the prices and official stock images.(Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $69.99/Available: April 2017)The explosive Transformers saga continues with Transformers: The Last Knight, and this Asia-Edition Premier Edition Leader Class Shadow Spark Optimus Prime figure allows fans to bring the action home with them. The large-scale figure features incredibly intricate space deco and purple eyes inspired by the movie and converts between robot and truck mode in 20 steps. This 9-inch Optimus Prime figure also comes equipped with two space weapons.(Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $79.99/Available: July 2017)This premium movie Bumblebee MPM-3 figure from the Transformers Masterpiece series brings the 10th anniversary of the 1st Transformers movie to life with this film-version of the iconic Autobot scout. This figure includes stunning intricate detailing and 33 steps of articulation, as well as a flip-down battle mask and Chevrolet Camaro design. Whether he’s cruising the highway as a slick Chevrolet Camaro or facing Decepticons in battle, Bumblebee is one of the bravest bots in the universe. Posted by william-james88 on January 10th, 2017 @ 10:38am CST

Posted by





The back of the figure is near identical. Same backpack, transformation panels, legs etc... all the same. Even the same sword.



I'm calling a slight retool at best:

















It may just be me, but it totally looks like the Leader Class Age of Extinction Prime with a few changes. Like the chest piece (though it may just be the paint), head, and a few other bits.The back of the figure is near identical. Same backpack, transformation panels, legs etc... all the same. Even the same sword.I'm calling a slight retool at best: Posted by Overcracker on January 10th, 2017 @ 10:41am CST

Its just a redeco, we wrote as such in the news post.



Its just a redeco, we wrote as such in the news post.

Its just a redeco, we wrote as such in the news post.



http://www.seibertron.com/transformers/ ... ece/37095/



Missed the news post. Just went for the thread here. Missed the news post. Just went for the thread here. Posted by Overcracker on January 10th, 2017 @ 10:48am CST