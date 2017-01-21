Leaked Designs for Transformers: The Last Knight Turbo Change Hound and Barricade

thedistinctroom wrote: Oh wow! Bumblebee has so many paint apps. I'm spellbound. In 5 years time from now, I'll bet that there will be absolutely no paint apps at all! Yay! Way to go, .

The problem is that Bee has many parts made of translucent plastic, on several parts of his body. Note how Berserker, who doesn't have translucent plastic, and Barricade, who has it all on a couple of pieces, have substantially more paint apps and color variance. Not to mention the detail-swallowing nature of that yellow plastic.