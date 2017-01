Leaked Designs for Transformers: The Last Knight Turbo Change Hound and Barricade

Thursday, January 26th, 2017 12:25PM CST

Thanks to doctor prime and the snakas blog we have some leaked deco sheets of 2 upcoming Last Knight figures. These are two one steps, called Turbo Change this time around and one is Barricade (whos finished toy we already saw in these images ) and the other is Hound sporting a new alt mode. These deco sheets reveal flames on the hood, which can be seen with UV light, with large faction symbols in the center.