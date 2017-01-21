List of all Transformers Toy Assortments to be Released in the First 2 Quarters of 2017: Movie, RID, Trypticon and More

Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 10:11AM CST

8,496

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Due January 2017 1. Transformers Rescue Bots Rescan Assorted 2. Transformers Robots in Disguise Legion Assorted 3. Transformers Robots in Disguise 3 Step Changers 4. Transformers Robots in Disguise One Step Changers Assorted 5. Transformers Robots in Disguise Warriors Assorted 6. Transformer Robots in Disguise Warrior Bumblebee 7. Transformer Generations Legends Class Assorted 8. Transformers Generations Titan Masters Assorted 9. Transformers Minicon Battle Pack Assorted 10. Transformers Recue Bots Mini Con Assorted 11. Transformers Recue Bots Adventure Assorted 12. Transformers Recue Bots Bot Headquarters 13. Transformers Generations Deluxe Titans Return Assorted 14. Transformers Generations Voyager Titans Return Assorted 15. Transformers Generations Legends Titans Return Assorted 16. Transformers Generations Leader Titans Return Assorted 17. Transformers Recue Bots Team Assortment 18. Transformers Robots in Disguise Team Combiners 19. Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners 20. Transformers Robots in Disguise Activator Combiner Pack No Release Month Stated Some of the figures with no release dates against them mirror the listings of the January releases. We are unsure why. 1. Transformer Robots in Disguise Warrior Bumblebee 2. Transformer Generations Legends Class Assorted 3. Transformers Generations Titan MAssorted ers Assorted 4. Transformers Minicon Battle Pack Assorted 5. Transformers Recue Bots Mini Con Assorted 6. Transformers Recue Bots Adventure Assorted 7. Transformers Recue Bots Bot Headquarters 8. Transformers Generations Deluxe Titans Return Assorted 9. Transformers Generations Voyager Titans Return Assorted 10. Transformers Generations Legends Titans Return Assorted 11. Transformers Generations Leader Titans Return Assorted 12. Transformers Recue Bots Team Assortment 13. Transformers Robots in Disguise Team Combiners 14. Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners 15. Transformers Robots in Disguise Activator Combiner Pack 16. Transformers Collector 7 Pck 17. Transformers Character N Vehicle Assorted 18. Transformers Recue Bots Bot Tango Bumblebee 19. Transformers Generations Trypticon 20. Transformers Optimus Peek A Bot Rollin Rig 21. Transformers Rubiks April 2017 1. Transformers Recue Bots Bot Tango Bumblebee 2. Transformers Movie 5 First Edition Helmet 3. Transformers Movie 5 Turbo Changer Blind Bag 4. Transformers Movie 5 Turbo Changer 5. Transformers Movie 5 3 Step Turbo Changer 6. Transformers Movie 5 Deluxe 7. Transformers Movie 5 Role Play Helmet 8. Transformers Movie 5 Legion Figure Assorted 9. Transformers Movie 5 Voyager 10. Transformers Movie 5 Leader 11. Transformers Movie 5 Turbo Changer Feature 12. Transformers Movie 5 RC Earth 13. Transformers Movie 5 Power Cube Figures 14. Transformers Movie 5 Power Cube Starter Kit

Interesting news, thank you. But it does seem a bit confusing. For Example- What's the difference between:andUnless there is some other current "Generations" line aside from TR that I am not aware of?? I don't think they would be releasing POTP figures early 2017 before TR ends...?

They're still dragging their feet at retail with the release of Generations TR Wave 3. So lord knows when we'll see wave 4 in the US.



This breakdown of the 1st 2 quarter isn't all that inspiring. Trypticon has me hyped at least but I'm hoping Hastak doesn't screw him up by making his height too small. During NYCC that picture of his leg wasn't much taller than a Leader Class Sixshot while the average CW doesn't even come past Ft Maxx or Metroplex's knee joint.



So Hasbro if you want the inevitable $150+ you'll be charging for this figure, he d@mn well better be worth it!