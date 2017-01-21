Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

List of all Transformers Toy Assortments to be Released in the First 2 Quarters of 2017: Movie, RID, Trypticon and More

Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 10:11AM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: william-james88   Views: 8,496

Transformerstoys.co.uk obtained a list of all upcoming Transformers toys scheduled for the first two quarters of the year, which will see a UK release. The good news for the UK is that Trypticon is confirmed to be released there, and the good news for us is that he has a planned ship date before the summer. We see that the RID Combiner Team toys should be released shortly and there are several new listings for The Last Knight toyline such as :
• Transformers Movie 5 Turbo Changer Blind Bag
• Transformers Movie 5 Turbo Changer
• Transformers Movie 5 3 Step Turbo Changer
• Transformers Movie 5 Turbo Changer Feature
• Transformers Movie 5 RC Earth

There is also a Transformers Collector 7 Pack (RID one steps?)

Let us know what you think!

Due January 2017

1. Transformers Rescue Bots Rescan Assorted
2. Transformers Robots in Disguise Legion Assorted
3. Transformers Robots in Disguise 3 Step Changers
4. Transformers Robots in Disguise One Step Changers Assorted
5. Transformers Robots in Disguise Warriors Assorted
6. Transformer Robots in Disguise Warrior Bumblebee
7. Transformer Generations Legends Class Assorted
8. Transformers Generations Titan Masters Assorted
9. Transformers Minicon Battle Pack Assorted
10. Transformers Recue Bots Mini Con Assorted
11. Transformers Recue Bots Adventure Assorted
12. Transformers Recue Bots Bot Headquarters
13. Transformers Generations Deluxe Titans Return Assorted
14. Transformers Generations Voyager Titans Return Assorted
15. Transformers Generations Legends Titans Return Assorted
16. Transformers Generations Leader Titans Return Assorted
17. Transformers Recue Bots Team Assortment
18. Transformers Robots in Disguise Team Combiners
19. Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners
20. Transformers Robots in Disguise Activator Combiner Pack

No Release Month Stated
Some of the figures with no release dates against them mirror the listings of the January releases. We are unsure why.

1. Transformer Robots in Disguise Warrior Bumblebee
2. Transformer Generations Legends Class Assorted
3. Transformers Generations Titan MAssorted ers Assorted
4. Transformers Minicon Battle Pack Assorted
5. Transformers Recue Bots Mini Con Assorted
6. Transformers Recue Bots Adventure Assorted
7. Transformers Recue Bots Bot Headquarters
8. Transformers Generations Deluxe Titans Return Assorted
9. Transformers Generations Voyager Titans Return Assorted
10. Transformers Generations Legends Titans Return Assorted
11. Transformers Generations Leader Titans Return Assorted
12. Transformers Recue Bots Team Assortment
13. Transformers Robots in Disguise Team Combiners
14. Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners
15. Transformers Robots in Disguise Activator Combiner Pack
16. Transformers Collector 7 Pck
17. Transformers Character N Vehicle Assorted
18. Transformers Recue Bots Bot Tango Bumblebee
19. Transformers Generations Trypticon
20. Transformers Optimus Peek A Bot Rollin Rig
21. Transformers Rubiks

April 2017

1. Transformers Recue Bots Bot Tango Bumblebee
2. Transformers Movie 5 First Edition Helmet
3. Transformers Movie 5 Turbo Changer Blind Bag
4. Transformers Movie 5 Turbo Changer
5. Transformers Movie 5 3 Step Turbo Changer
6. Transformers Movie 5 Deluxe
7. Transformers Movie 5 Role Play Helmet
8. Transformers Movie 5 Legion Figure Assorted
9. Transformers Movie 5 Voyager
10. Transformers Movie 5 Leader
11. Transformers Movie 5 Turbo Changer Feature
12. Transformers Movie 5 RC Earth
13. Transformers Movie 5 Power Cube Figures
14. Transformers Movie 5 Power Cube Starter Kit
Credit(s): transformerstoys.co.uk
Re: List of all Transformers Toy Assortments to be Released in the First 2 Quarters of 2017: Movie, RID, Trypticon and More (1854197)
Posted by o.supreme on January 24th, 2017 @ 10:38am CST
Interesting news, thank you. But it does seem a bit confusing. For Example- What's the difference between:

william-james88 wrote:
7. Transformer Generations Legends Class Assorted

and
william-james88 wrote:15. Transformers Generations Legends Titans Return Assorted


Unless there is some other current "Generations" line aside from TR that I am not aware of?? I don't think they would be releasing POTP figures early 2017 before TR ends...?
Re: List of all Transformers Toy Assortments to be Released in the First 2 Quarters of 2017: Movie, RID, Trypticon and More (1854200)
Posted by RodimusConvoy13 on January 24th, 2017 @ 10:49am CST
This is more of a list of Toy categories than a list of toys to be released. The headline is a little misleading.
Re: List of all Transformers Toy Assortments to be Released in the First 2 Quarters of 2017: Movie, RID, Trypticon and More (1854201)
Posted by dragons on January 24th, 2017 @ 10:53am CST
Maybe transformers Rubik's cube will be promising for me to buy I was disappointed with previuos versions I passed on them
Re: List of all Transformers Toy Assortments to be Released in the First 2 Quarters of 2017: Movie, RID, Trypticon and More (1854203)
Posted by william-james88 on January 24th, 2017 @ 10:53am CST
RodimusConvoy13 wrote:This is more of a list of Toy categories than a list of toys to be released. The headline is a little misleading.

How do you find it now?
Re: List of all Transformers Toy Assortments to be Released in the First 2 Quarters of 2017: Movie, RID, Trypticon and More (1854207)
Posted by RodimusConvoy13 on January 24th, 2017 @ 10:59am CST
william-james88 wrote:
RodimusConvoy13 wrote:This is more of a list of Toy categories than a list of toys to be released. The headline is a little misleading.

How do you find it now?

Better. thanks!
Re: List of all Transformers Toy Assortments to be Released in the First 2 Quarters of 2017: Movie, RID, Trypticon and More (1854218)
Posted by leokearon on January 24th, 2017 @ 12:11pm CST
Unless I wasn't looking hard enough, I don't see any obvious kiddies range/collectors range split like what happened with AOE
Re: List of all Transformers Toy Assortments to be Released in the First 2 Quarters of 2017: Movie, RID, Trypticon and More (1854219)
Posted by YoungPrime on January 24th, 2017 @ 12:33pm CST
They're still dragging their feet at retail with the release of Generations TR Wave 3. So lord knows when we'll see wave 4 in the US.

This breakdown of the 1st 2 quarter isn't all that inspiring. Trypticon has me hyped at least but I'm hoping Hastak doesn't screw him up by making his height too small. During NYCC that picture of his leg wasn't much taller than a Leader Class Sixshot while the average CW doesn't even come past Ft Maxx or Metroplex's knee joint.

So Hasbro if you want the inevitable $150+ you'll be charging for this figure, he d@mn well better be worth it!
Re: List of all Transformers Toy Assortments to be Released in the First 2 Quarters of 2017: Movie, RID, Trypticon and More (1854223)
Posted by Kurona on January 24th, 2017 @ 12:51pm CST
So basically everything takes a break in April for the movie aside from a random Rescue Bots Bumblebee figure?
Re: List of all Transformers Toy Assortments to be Released in the First 2 Quarters of 2017: Movie, RID, Trypticon and More (1854225)
Posted by TF-fan kev777 on January 24th, 2017 @ 12:56pm CST
YoungPrime wrote:They're still dragging their feet at retail with the release of Generations TR Wave 3. So lord knows when we'll see wave 4 in the US.

This breakdown of the 1st 2 quarter isn't all that inspiring. Trypticon has me hyped at least but I'm hoping Hastak doesn't screw him up by making his height too small. During NYCC that picture of his leg wasn't much taller than a Leader Class Sixshot while the average CW doesn't even come past Ft Maxx or Metroplex's knee joint.

So Hasbro if you want the inevitable $150+ you'll be charging for this figure, he d@mn well better be worth it!


It isn't Hasbro dragging their feet, it is the retailers and their messed up distribution. Everything left Hasbro during the normal timeframe. Rogue One may also be partly to blame as those toys took up a lot of space on the shelves in the lead up to Christmas.

Also, the leg height for "Trypticon" shown last year may not have the effect you are fearing. Keep in mind his "robot" form is a dinosaur, not a humanoid. The torso should be longer than Metroplex/Fort Max, and the legs should attach lower as well.
Re: List of all Transformers Toy Assortments to be Released in the First 2 Quarters of 2017: Movie, RID, Trypticon and More (1854226)
Posted by RodimusConvoy13 on January 24th, 2017 @ 12:57pm CST
Kurona wrote:So basically everything takes a break in April for the movie aside from a random Rescue Bots Bumblebee figure?


You're surprised by this? The movie crap is where all the money is. :michaelbay:



*edit* didn't realize I couldn't swear on the boards. :BANG_HEAD:
Re: List of all Transformers Toy Assortments to be Released in the First 2 Quarters of 2017: Movie, RID, Trypticon and More (1854229)
Posted by william-james88 on January 24th, 2017 @ 1:09pm CST
leokearon wrote:Unless I wasn't looking hard enough, I don't see any obvious kiddies range/collectors range split like what happened with AOE

The Turbo stuff is the entire kiddie range and there is a ton of it.

