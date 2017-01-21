Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Listings for First Wave of Takara Transformers: The Last Knight toys discovered

Listings for First Wave of Takara Transformers: The Last Knight toys discovered

Friday, January 27th, 2017 3:17AM CST

Posted by: Bronzewolf   Views: 3,333

Ooh, Last Knight toy news seems to just be boiling over by now, doesn't it? Well, we've got another piece to add to the pile, but this time it's from the other side of the transformers spectrum, TakaraTomy. And while we've all been oogling the newly-leaked Hasbro Barricade, Bumblebee, and Beserker, this is actually one of the first times we've heard anything regarding TLK from Taktom.

Coming from the Asian hobby store Loopaza, we have a near-complete rundown of the first Last Knight wave we'll be getting, as well as when we'll be getting it. They also reference a "Speed Changer" subline, which is expected to be Takara's version of the "Turbo Change" Hasbro line (Part of which was also leaked recently) Check out their full statement and the image they provided from one of their wholesale contacts.

Transformers News: Re: Transformers: The Last Knight Toys Discussion Thread

Transformers News: Re: Transformers: The Last Knight Toys Discussion Thread
Credit(s): Loopaza
Re: Listings for First Wave of Takara Transformers: The Last Knight toys discovered (1855054)
Posted by PlasmaShot360 on January 27th, 2017 @ 3:47am CST
I wish I could read Japanese/Chinese. :shock: :shock: :shock: :shock: :shock: :shock:
Re: Listings for First Wave of Takara Transformers: The Last Knight toys discovered (1855055)
Posted by PlasmaShot360 on January 27th, 2017 @ 3:50am CST
Berserker:50/50 chance of being bought
Bumblebee:NO WAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Barricade:90% chance of me buying him.
Re: Listings for First Wave of Takara Transformers: The Last Knight toys discovered (1855058)
Posted by -Kanrabat- on January 27th, 2017 @ 4:18am CST
I want to kmow why DLK-005DX is priced at 4500Y instead of 2800Y? :-?

It's "DX" for "deluxe", right?
Re: Listings for First Wave of Takara Transformers: The Last Knight toys discovered (1855062)
Posted by Deadput on January 27th, 2017 @ 5:09am CST
PlasmaShot360 wrote:I wish I could read Japanese/Chinese. :shock: :shock: :shock: :shock: :shock: :shock:


I'm pretty sure there are no names on that list because most of the time until official photos are released they don't list character names just product and a number afterwards like #17

