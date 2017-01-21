Listings for First Wave of Takara Transformers: The Last Knight toys discovered
Friday, January 27th, 2017
Posted by: Bronzewolf Views: 3,333
Coming from the Asian hobby store Loopaza, we have a near-complete rundown of the first Last Knight wave we'll be getting, as well as when we'll be getting it. They also reference a "Speed Changer" subline, which is expected to be Takara's version of the "Turbo Change" Hasbro line (Part of which was also leaked recently) Check out their full statement and the image they provided from one of their wholesale contacts.
Posted by PlasmaShot360 on January 27th, 2017 @ 3:47am CST
Posted by PlasmaShot360 on January 27th, 2017 @ 3:50am CST
Bumblebee:NO WAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Barricade:90% chance of me buying him.
Posted by -Kanrabat- on January 27th, 2017 @ 4:18am CST
It's "DX" for "deluxe", right?
Posted by Deadput on January 27th, 2017 @ 5:09am CST
PlasmaShot360 wrote:I wish I could read Japanese/Chinese.
I'm pretty sure there are no names on that list because most of the time until official photos are released they don't list character names just product and a number afterwards like #17