Listings for First Wave of Takara Transformers: The Last Knight toys discovered

Friday, January 27th, 2017 3:17AM CST

Credit(s): Loopaza

Ooh, Last Knight toy news seems to just be boiling over by now, doesn't it? Well, we've got another piece to add to the pile, but this time it's from the other side of the transformers spectrum, TakaraTomy. And while we've all been oogling the newly-leaked Hasbro Barricade, Bumblebee, and Beserker, this is actually one of the first times we've heard anything regarding TLK from Taktom.Coming from the Asian hobby store Loopaza , we have a near-complete rundown of the first Last Knight wave we'll be getting, as well as when we'll be getting it. They also reference a "Speed Changer" subline, which is expected to be Takara's version of the "Turbo Change" Hasbro line (Part of which was also leaked recently ) Check out their full statement and the image they provided from one of their wholesale contacts.