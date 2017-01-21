Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Marvel Transformers Writer Bob Budiansky to Attend TFNation 2017

Friday, January 27th, 2017 12:09PM CST

Another announcement from TFNation 2017's headquarters, and it's a big chunk of comics one for Transformers fans - as Bob Budiansky is announced as guest for the summer event in Birmingham, UK! Check out more info below, and keep an eye out for more updates as they roll in.

Transmission_Initiated
Transmission ID: 00007
TFNation_2017
Operation: Bob Budiansky to attend TFNation 2017

We are honoured to announce that Bob Budiansky, the man who started the Transformer mythos and gave us so many of the iconic characters we enjoy today, will be joining us for his first UK Transformer event, at TFNation 2017.

Bob’s history goes back to the early 1970’s after his reintroduction to the world of comic books. A passion he would late turn into a lifelong career.

As an editor, illustrator, and writer, mostly for Marvel, Bob witnessed, first hand, some of the most defining years in the industry. He edited titles like Spider-Man, Daredevil and the Fantastic Four and contributed many covers to other titles across the Marvel universe. His involvement on Ghost Rider (with Dave Simons and Roger Stern) spans a period many fans considered as a defining era in the character's history and he created and wrote his own series, Sleepwalker.

And then, there are the Transformers…

Approached by Hasbro in 1983 to create a story line around a series of transforming toy robots, Marvel’s initial material was rejected before Bob stepped in, renaming most of the characters and revising personalities for the likes of Megatron, the Dinobots, Wheeljack, and countless others. He edited the very first Transformers mini-series in 1984 and scripted most of the next 50-plus issues of the US run. He also named and created the character profiles for over 250 of the Transformer toys (yes, the original tech specs) during the first six years of the brand’s existence, developing new story treatments as Hasbro introduced new lines of Transformers. On top of all this, he occasionally even pencilled a Transformers comic book cover or two. Bob’s work on Transformers doesn’t just end there though as he returned to the franchise to write IDW’s Transformers The Movie 20th Anniversary miniseries.
Bob Budiansky will be meeting fans, signing autographs and taking part in panels during our convention, which will run from Friday 11th and Sunday 13th August 2017.

Further transmissions to follow, including an update on 28/01 on the latest ticket and hotel details.
TFNation

Where all are one
Transmission_Terminated


Credit(s): TFNation
