Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge New Stock Images

Tuesday, December 20th, 2016 7:10AM CST

12,414

Credit(s): Takara Tomy Mall, Premium Collectables

Thanks to Seibertroniansandwe have new images of the upcoming Conehead Seeker Masterpiece, Dirge! Dirge is the last of the 3 Coneheads needed for collections, and while he maintains the retooling done for the sake of the Conehead's look, he does features some new tooling and weapons, along with a little clear plastic pilot that can sit in his cockpit. These images come to us courtesy of TakaraTomy Mall , which has his release date set as May of 2017.Seibertronian Fourm Adminalso dropped in to let us know that Premium Collectables has their pre-order up as well, with a price of $115.98.Take a look at the pictures below, and let us know what you think in the comments section below! And make sure to get your pre-order in for the final of the original 6 cartoon seekers!