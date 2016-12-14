Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge New Stock Images
Tuesday, December 20th, 2016 7:10AM CSTCategory: Toy News
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime Views: 12,414
Seibertronian Fourm Admin Burn also dropped in to let us know that Premium Collectables has their pre-order up as well, with a price of $115.98.
Take a look at the pictures below, and let us know what you think in the comments section below! And make sure to get your pre-order in for the final of the original 6 cartoon seekers!
Posted by MegaDump on December 20th, 2016 @ 7:29am CST
Posted by mblase75 on December 20th, 2016 @ 7:29am CST
Posted by Dagon on December 20th, 2016 @ 8:56am CST
Posted by Relic0037 on December 20th, 2016 @ 9:12am CST
Posted by OptimalOptimus2 on December 20th, 2016 @ 9:19am CST
I also noticed how dark Dirge's wings are in this photo. If the Masterpiece Dirge's wings were a little darker, then perhaps they would complement the rest of Dirge's body.
Posted by DecepticonFinishline on December 20th, 2016 @ 9:58am CST
Posted by Sabrblade on December 20th, 2016 @ 10:36am CST
MegaDump wrote:Those purple kneecaps look... Unusual.They come from both the original 1985 toy and the cartoon model. All three Coneheads had them.
Posted by Cyberpath on December 20th, 2016 @ 4:58pm CST
I would have expected the 2nd season jets to have less "kibble" because the nosecone would actually be used for something in bot mode.. but it's even more prominent.
That huge nosecone sticking between the legs... it's not great.
I still don't have any of the MP-11 toys so I'm not completely familiar with the transformation yet -- why didn't they use the actual jet piece for the head?
But otherwise he looks pretty cool.
Posted by Sabrblade on December 20th, 2016 @ 5:30pm CST
Cyberpath wrote:I still don't have any of the MP-11 toys so I'm not completely familiar with the transformation yet -- why didn't they use the actual jet piece for the head?Probably because it would have made for a ginormous conehead. And if they'd shrunk it down to be more proportionate for the robot mode head, then the jet mode would have likely ended up with a humorously dinky nosecone that would have looked far too ridiculously small when compared to the rest of the realistic-looking jet body.
Posted by lowman_x on December 20th, 2016 @ 7:42pm CST
I would have expected the 2nd season jets to have less "kibble" because the nosecone would actually be used for something in bot mode.. but it's even more prominent.
That huge nosecone sticking between the legs... it's not great.
In the immortal words of Fat Bastard: "Ah've got a turtle head pokin' out! It's all soft and squidgy!"
Posted by william-james88 on December 20th, 2016 @ 8:51pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:Cyberpath wrote:I still don't have any of the MP-11 toys so I'm not completely familiar with the transformation yet -- why didn't they use the actual jet piece for the head?Probably because it would have made for a ginormous conehead. And if they'd shrunk it down to be more proportionate for the robot mode head, then the jet mode would have likely ended up with a humorously dinky nosecone that would have looked far too ridiculously small when compared to the rest of the realistic-looking jet body.
I will forever disagree. The classics toys did something simple but smart which the amsterpiece line could have ameliorated on:
Transformers Henkei Thrust Gallery
And if it had to be a fake head they could have done a new mold to make a cleaner transformation that hides the nosecone. But no, instead they reused the same scheme from 10 years ago and just stick the nosecone in the back.
Posted by Sabrblade on December 20th, 2016 @ 9:11pm CST
william-james88 wrote:The nosecone of the Classics Seeker mold is built differently from the nosecone of the MP Seeker mold. The Classics Seeker mold built the robot mode head into the nosecone; the MP Seeker mold did not.Sabrblade wrote:Cyberpath wrote:I still don't have any of the MP-11 toys so I'm not completely familiar with the transformation yet -- why didn't they use the actual jet piece for the head?Probably because it would have made for a ginormous conehead. And if they'd shrunk it down to be more proportionate for the robot mode head, then the jet mode would have likely ended up with a humorously dinky nosecone that would have looked far too ridiculously small when compared to the rest of the realistic-looking jet body.
I will forever disagree. The classics toys did something simple but smart which the amsterpiece line could have ameliorated on:
Transformers Henkei Thrust Gallery
And if it had to be a fake head they could have done a new mold to make a cleaner transformation that hides the nosecone. But no, instead they reused the same scheme from 10 years ago and just stick the nosecone in the back.
Posted by DetectiveFork on December 20th, 2016 @ 11:09pm CST
Posted by sol magnus on December 21st, 2016 @ 8:24pm CST
Posted by Dagon on December 21st, 2016 @ 9:15pm CST
sol magnus wrote:Come on, pre-orders! Looks like TFSource had a stealth preorder. ANNNND ordered!
BBTS has it for the same price as TFSource. I put my preorder in at 9 this morning. So excited!