Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Chicago Cubs World Series 2016 8-Disc Collector's Edition Set from Shout! Factory

Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge New Stock Images

Transformers News: Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge New Stock Images

Tuesday, December 20th, 2016 7:10AM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime   Views: 12,414

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Thanks to Seibertronians Scottyp and Cyberpath we have new images of the upcoming Conehead Seeker Masterpiece, Dirge! Dirge is the last of the 3 Coneheads needed for collections, and while he maintains the retooling done for the sake of the Conehead's look, he does features some new tooling and weapons, along with a little clear plastic pilot that can sit in his cockpit. These images come to us courtesy of TakaraTomy Mall, which has his release date set as May of 2017.

Seibertronian Fourm Admin Burn also dropped in to let us know that Premium Collectables has their pre-order up as well, with a price of $115.98.

Take a look at the pictures below, and let us know what you think in the comments section below! And make sure to get your pre-order in for the final of the original 6 cartoon seekers!

Transformers News: Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge New Stock Images

Transformers News: Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge New Stock Images

Transformers News: Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge New Stock Images

Transformers News: Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge New Stock Images

Transformers News: Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge New Stock Images

Transformers News: Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge New Stock Images

Transformers News: Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge New Stock Images

Transformers News: Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge New Stock Images

Transformers News: Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge New Stock Images

Transformers News: Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge New Stock Images

Transformers News: Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge New Stock Images
Credit(s): Takara Tomy Mall, Premium Collectables
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge New Stock Images (1848022)
Posted by MegaDump on December 20th, 2016 @ 7:29am CST
Those purple kneecaps look... Unusual.
Re: Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge New Stock Images (1848023)
Posted by mblase75 on December 20th, 2016 @ 7:29am CST
It looks like the tail/rudder/wingtip uprights can fold flat against the wing in robot mode. I'm not sure why they aren't in the photo.
Re: Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge New Stock Images (1848026)
Posted by Dagon on December 20th, 2016 @ 8:56am CST
Come on, preorders. I've been excited about MP Dirge since the first images surfaced.
Re: Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge New Stock Images (1848030)
Posted by Relic0037 on December 20th, 2016 @ 9:12am CST
I still need to get Thrust.
Re: Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge New Stock Images (1848035)
Posted by OptimalOptimus2 on December 20th, 2016 @ 9:19am CST
Dirge doesn't look bad at all in robot mode; He just needs the face swiping gimmick. In his jet mode, his wings have tiny Decepticon symbols, making him look awfully plain in his alt-mode.


I also noticed how dark Dirge's wings are in this photo. If the Masterpiece Dirge's wings were a little darker, then perhaps they would complement the rest of Dirge's body.
Re: Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge New Stock Images (1848038)
Posted by DecepticonFinishline on December 20th, 2016 @ 9:58am CST
Premium Collectibles appears to have sold out of pre-orders already.
Re: Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge New Stock Images (1848043)
Posted by Sabrblade on December 20th, 2016 @ 10:36am CST
MegaDump wrote:Those purple kneecaps look... Unusual.
They come from both the original 1985 toy and the cartoon model. All three Coneheads had them.
Re: Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge New Stock Images (1848151)
Posted by Cyberpath on December 20th, 2016 @ 4:58pm CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:



I would have expected the 2nd season jets to have less "kibble" because the nosecone would actually be used for something in bot mode.. but it's even more prominent.

That huge nosecone sticking between the legs... it's not great.

I still don't have any of the MP-11 toys so I'm not completely familiar with the transformation yet -- why didn't they use the actual jet piece for the head?

But otherwise he looks pretty cool.
Re: Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge New Stock Images (1848155)
Posted by Sabrblade on December 20th, 2016 @ 5:30pm CST
Cyberpath wrote:I still don't have any of the MP-11 toys so I'm not completely familiar with the transformation yet -- why didn't they use the actual jet piece for the head?
Probably because it would have made for a ginormous conehead. And if they'd shrunk it down to be more proportionate for the robot mode head, then the jet mode would have likely ended up with a humorously dinky nosecone that would have looked far too ridiculously small when compared to the rest of the realistic-looking jet body.
Re: Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge New Stock Images (1848165)
Posted by lowman_x on December 20th, 2016 @ 7:42pm CST
Cyberpath wrote:
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:



I would have expected the 2nd season jets to have less "kibble" because the nosecone would actually be used for something in bot mode.. but it's even more prominent.

That huge nosecone sticking between the legs... it's not great.



In the immortal words of Fat Bastard: "Ah've got a turtle head pokin' out! It's all soft and squidgy!"
Re: Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge New Stock Images (1848173)
Posted by william-james88 on December 20th, 2016 @ 8:51pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:
Cyberpath wrote:I still don't have any of the MP-11 toys so I'm not completely familiar with the transformation yet -- why didn't they use the actual jet piece for the head?
Probably because it would have made for a ginormous conehead. And if they'd shrunk it down to be more proportionate for the robot mode head, then the jet mode would have likely ended up with a humorously dinky nosecone that would have looked far too ridiculously small when compared to the rest of the realistic-looking jet body.


I will forever disagree. The classics toys did something simple but smart which the amsterpiece line could have ameliorated on:


Transformers Henkei Thrust Gallery

And if it had to be a fake head they could have done a new mold to make a cleaner transformation that hides the nosecone. But no, instead they reused the same scheme from 10 years ago and just stick the nosecone in the back.
Re: Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge New Stock Images (1848174)
Posted by Sabrblade on December 20th, 2016 @ 9:11pm CST
william-james88 wrote:
Sabrblade wrote:
Cyberpath wrote:I still don't have any of the MP-11 toys so I'm not completely familiar with the transformation yet -- why didn't they use the actual jet piece for the head?
Probably because it would have made for a ginormous conehead. And if they'd shrunk it down to be more proportionate for the robot mode head, then the jet mode would have likely ended up with a humorously dinky nosecone that would have looked far too ridiculously small when compared to the rest of the realistic-looking jet body.


I will forever disagree. The classics toys did something simple but smart which the amsterpiece line could have ameliorated on:


Transformers Henkei Thrust Gallery

And if it had to be a fake head they could have done a new mold to make a cleaner transformation that hides the nosecone. But no, instead they reused the same scheme from 10 years ago and just stick the nosecone in the back.
The nosecone of the Classics Seeker mold is built differently from the nosecone of the MP Seeker mold. The Classics Seeker mold built the robot mode head into the nosecone; the MP Seeker mold did not.
Re: Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge New Stock Images (1848201)
Posted by DetectiveFork on December 20th, 2016 @ 11:09pm CST
I just can't stand the gray patches on the fuselages of both Thrust and Dirge. Ruins the color schemes for me.
Re: Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge New Stock Images (1848348)
Posted by sol magnus on December 21st, 2016 @ 8:24pm CST
Come on, pre-orders! Looks like TFSource had a stealth preorder. ANNNND ordered!
Re: Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge New Stock Images (1848358)
Posted by Dagon on December 21st, 2016 @ 9:15pm CST
sol magnus wrote:Come on, pre-orders! Looks like TFSource had a stealth preorder. ANNNND ordered!



BBTS has it for the same price as TFSource. I put my preorder in at 9 this morning. So excited!

Ending Soon On eBay

PROWL Complete + Instructions~ Classics Generations Universe Chug Transformers - Time Remaining: 16 days 10 hours 11 minutes 20 seconds
TRANSFORMERS MIRAGE Robots in Disguise Action Figure Classics RID COMPLETE - Time Remaining: 16 days 5 hours 15 minutes 26 seconds
TRANSFORMERS DREADWING w/SMOKESCREEN Vintage G2 Action Figures COMPLETE 1994 - Time Remaining: 16 days 12 hours 6 minutes 57 seconds
Hasbro Transformers Generation 1 - Series 4 - Headmasters, Skullcruncher... - Time Remaining: 15 days 22 hours 24 minutes
TRANSFORMERS FLATTOP Vintage Micromaster G1 Action Figure COMPLETE 1989 - Time Remaining: 16 days 1 hour 9 minutes 36 seconds
TRANSFORMERS SILVERSTREAK Universe Action Figure COMPLETE - Time Remaining: 21 days 20 hours 41 minutes 59 seconds
Transformers Movie Deception Voyager Class STARSCREAM New 2006 F-22 Raptor - Time Remaining: 14 days 23 hours 15 minutes 55 seconds
Takara Transformers E-hobby Exclusive Transformers Legends DeadLock - Time Remaining: 17 days 16 hours 16 minutes 16 seconds
Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #162 - 2016 Year In Review
Twincast / Podcast #162:
"2016 Year In Review"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Wednesday, December 14th, 2016
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

8,875 pages were recently viewed by 570 unique visitors. This page loaded in 1.11086 seconds and was viewed 2 times on Thursday, December 22nd 2016 8:53am CST

© 2016 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.