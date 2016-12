Million Publishing Exlusive Shouki G1 Bio Card at Super Festival 73

Wednesday, December 28th, 2016 10:18AM CST

391

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Credit(s): X-Hero

Remember the 2014 Million Publishing exclusive Shouki with Daniel Witwicky? We have our gallery here for a refresher, but the news we receive today via the X-Hero Twitter account that the Tokyo Super Festival 73 this January will include a limited run of G1-styled bio card as part of the Generations book initiative (Shouki being from Vol.1, in 2014, and now getting ready for 2017). Check it out below!