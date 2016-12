More Images of e-HOBBY Magna Convoy Exclusive

Tuesday, December 27th, 2016 11:30AM CST

Credit(s): eHobby

Via the Twitter account for the e-Hobby shop, we have some more images of their upcoming exclusive Magna Convoy, shown off in a diorama with characters from the comic accompanying the series, next to Convobat, and posing. Check them out below!