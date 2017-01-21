Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

More Images of Transformers Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (Supreme Commander Version)

Transformers News: More Images of Transformers Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (Supreme Commander Version)

Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 5:12PM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: Va'al   Views: 10,797

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

We have some additional images of the upcoming redeco of the first Beast Wars Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece, in his movie colours as Supreme Commander Beast Convoy! The photos are part of the Figure King magazine collage, courtesy of a scan by Loopaza Mega Store on Facebook - check them out mirrored below, as you notice that the only actual new image is number 4, showing off how to store the mutant mask and other accessories on his back, with the blue tab seen in images previously.

Transformers News: More Images of Transformers Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (Supreme Commander Version)
Credit(s): Loopaza Mega Store
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: More Images of Transformers Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (Supreme Commander Version) (1854312)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 24th, 2017 @ 6:51pm CST
Notice how these pics show how to store the accessories on the Weapon Rack that attaches to his back.
Re: More Images of Transformers Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (Supreme Commander Version) (1854315)
Posted by Va'al on January 24th, 2017 @ 7:05pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:Notice how these pics show how to store the accessories on the Weapon Rack that attaches to his back.


I noticed.

[quote]the only actual new image is number 4, showing off how to store the mutant mask and other accessories on his back, with the blue tab seen in images previously.[/quote]

Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers Collectors Club exclusive BREAKDOWN Deluxe boxed CHUG Classics - Time Remaining: 11 days 8 hours 42 minutes 7 seconds
Transformers TFCC CLUB SUBSCRIPTION TFSS CARZAP AUTOBOT FOWARD PATROL FIGURE - Time Remaining: 13 days 38 minutes 48 seconds
Transformers 2012 Subscription Figure Circuit by Hasbro - Time Remaining: 13 days 6 hours 47 minutes 42 seconds
Transformers 2012 Subscription Figure Scourge by Hasbro - Time Remaining: 14 days 1 hour 4 minutes 58 seconds
2016 Transformers TFCC Subscription Service 4.0 Pretender Bludgeon - Time Remaining: 15 days 2 hours 54 minutes 25 seconds
10421 Transformers Collector Club TFCC 2013 Botcon exclusive Breakdown - Time Remaining: 16 days 9 hours 51 minutes 40 seconds
Bludgeon Transformers TFCC subscription service 4.0 2016 - Time Remaining: 17 days 6 hours 48 minutes 51 seconds
Transformers Timelines Scourge Collectors Club Mail - Time Remaining: 20 days 3 hours 5 minutes 34 seconds
Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #164 - Getaway Was Right
Twincast / Podcast #164:
"Getaway Was Right"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 21st, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

8,748 pages were recently viewed by 866 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.02427 seconds and was viewed 10 times on Wednesday, January 25th 2017 3:50pm CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.