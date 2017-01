More Images of Transformers Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (Supreme Commander Version)

Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 5:12PM CST

10,797

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Credit(s): Loopaza Mega Store

We have some additional images of the upcoming redeco of the first Beast Wars Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece, in his movie colours as Supreme Commander Beast Convoy! The photos are part of the Figure King magazine collage, courtesy of a scan by Loopaza Mega Store on Facebook - check them out mirrored below, as you notice that the only actual new image is number 4, showing off how to store the mutant mask and other accessories on his back, with the blue tab seen in images previously