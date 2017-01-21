More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys
Wednesday, January 25th, 2017 5:00PM CSTCategories: Live Action Movie News, Toy News
Posted by: Va'al Views: 18,403
Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply
Most Popular Transformers News
List of all Transformers Toy Assortments to be Released in the First 2 Quarters of 2017: Movie, RID, Trypticon and More28,250 views
Most Recent Transformers News
Leaked Designs for Transformers: The Last Knight Turbo Change Hound and BarricadePosted 47 minutes ago
More Transformers: The Last Knight Toy Images with One Step Barricade, More Beserker and SlashPosted 3 hours ago
Transformers: Earth Wars Update - Countdown to Combination: Bruticus and Optimus Maximus SpotlightPosted 20 hours ago
More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade ToysPosted 20 hours ago
BBTS Sponsor News: Harley Quinn, Wolverine, Star Wars, Aliens, TMNT, BTTF, Dragon Ball & More!Posted 21 hours ago
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 25th, 2017 @ 5:02pm CST
william-james88 wrote:Have the TT movie toys actually been better in the past? I am talking about the ones that mirror the mainline. Looking at AOE, can anyone really tell me if one is better than the other for snarl below?
Transformers Age of Extinction: Generations Snarl Gallery
In Snarl's case, not really. Only one minor part tree has been switched from green to black, but it does make him resembled his stock image more.
Posted by Kurona on January 25th, 2017 @ 5:08pm CST
william-james88 wrote:Have the TT movie toys actually been better in the past? I am talking about the ones that mirror the mainline. Looking at AOE, can anyone really tell me if one is better than the other for snarl below?
Transformers Age of Extinction: Generations Snarl Gallery
The added grey does help, but it's not dealbreaker.
Posted by Black Hat on January 25th, 2017 @ 5:13pm CST
Posted by Spazonator17 on January 25th, 2017 @ 5:22pm CST
Black Hat wrote:So the backpack DOES fold up...or is this a different toy?
Given how the backpack looks in the other pictures and the style of his other accessories, I assume it's detachable as a riot shield.
Posted by Zeedust on January 25th, 2017 @ 5:28pm CST
DeathReviews wrote:Every time I see cool spiky bits on a transformer figure now, I have to shake my head and remind myself: 'soft rubber'.
Way back during Cybertron, I broke the spikes on both the Ultra and Legends version of Scourge somehow. I can live with the rubber.
Posted by It Is Him on January 25th, 2017 @ 5:29pm CST
Posted by RAR on January 25th, 2017 @ 5:40pm CST
Head looks zip like Barry though.
---
The 3rd dread is unexpected but makes a crazy kind of sense.
The shoulder spines seem to suggest he's the short haired one that isn't the doggie like Hatchet or the long hair Crankcase.
But going backwards like this is a very favourable sign to me as it might me toys of the loads of characters who never got them done at all or if they did they were something like a PVC or a static figure.
So yeah a Thumbs up for Berzerker. I wonder if they plan to do a Doggie Hatchet - with a SUV vehicle mode too ?
Fingers crossed for a new mould 1970's Bee. Though I'd have liked that in the brand hayday of 2010 not now when Hasbro make cheap tat a lot of the time than I'd like.
But this isn't a million miles away from DOTM deluxe quality so I'm not going to scream the house down over the averageness of them.
Besides they may not even come out in the UK at all. But aside from the lazy Bee repaint - I'm pleased to see ANY Decepticons.
Posted by Deadput on January 25th, 2017 @ 5:46pm CST
Hellscream9999 wrote:So these are the 'Premier Edition' figures, guess tf's are officially trash now, looks like I got a job just in time to start buying stuff from TT, thanks hasblow
Hellscream9999 wrote: thanks hasblow
Are we still at the stage where the fandom is praising the oh so perfect Takara master race?
Might as well as close Hasbro and just let Japan handle everything because everyone hates everything the movies suck the tv shows suck the hasbro toys suck why are Hasbro making plastic toys for kids still eh I'm sure they can ignore the budget their allowed to have magically to give premium hand painted masterpiece quality figures for $10.00 don't see how that could fail or bankrupt them.
When it comes to movie toys Takara hardly makes a bigger difference with their paint.
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 25th, 2017 @ 5:47pm CST
Dangit Barricade, why did you need to be one of those special edition figures? I really like you.
Bee: What the hell is up with the colors. that looks bad.
Beserker: looks like a new mold dread. Doesn't look overly good with the colors, but the molding itself looks really cool. Now will he be in the movie?
Posted by Black Hat on January 25th, 2017 @ 5:59pm CST
Deadput wrote:Hellscream9999 wrote:So these are the 'Premier Edition' figures, guess tf's are officially trash now, looks like I got a job just in time to start buying stuff from TT, thanks hasblow
Hellscream9999 wrote: thanks hasblow
Are we still at the stage where the fandom is praising the oh so perfect Takara master race?
Considering that most of their output is categorically superior, yes. Look at TR Blurr vs Legends Blurr.
[quote]Might as well as close Hasbro and just let Japan handle everything because everyone hates everything the movies suck the tv shows suck the hasbro toys suck[/quote]
That might be the only sensible thing you've ever said.
[quote]why are Hasbro making plastic toys for kids still eh[/quote]
The real question is "Why are they making plastic toys for kids that are so much worse than they used to be".
[quote]I'm sure they can ignore the budget their allowed to have magically to give premium hand painted masterpiece quality figures for $10.00 don't see how that could fail or bankrupt them.[/quote]
Yes, we get it, Hasbro shill. You think we should all just suck up whatever gets thrown at us, no matter how terrible. But thank you for #CorrectingTheRecord either way!
[quote]When it comes to movie toys Takara hardly makes a bigger difference with their paint.[/quote]
Get your eyes checked, mate.
Seriously though. You've said before you don't buy the toys. Why do you even still post here?
Posted by Hellscream9999 on January 25th, 2017 @ 6:11pm CST
Black Hat wrote:Deadput wrote:Hellscream9999 wrote:So these are the 'Premier Edition' figures, guess tf's are officially trash now, looks like I got a job just in time to start buying stuff from TT, thanks hasblow
Hellscream9999 wrote: thanks hasblow
Are we still at the stage where the fandom is praising the oh so perfect Takara master race?
Considering that most of their output is categorically superior, yes. Look at TR Blurr vs Legends Blurr.
To be entirely transparent I didn't mean this explicitly towards movie toys, more along the lines of 'the straw that broke the camels back', I've had enough of crappy hasbro figures with crappy non-deco's. My second silverbolt's cockpit has already split from the strain of holding a screw in place, and now whole 'premier' lines without paint apps, and the advent of these crappy new stickers in lieu of paint apps , yeah, eff tf's
Posted by Deadput on January 25th, 2017 @ 6:38pm CST
Black Hat wrote:[/quote][/quote][/quote][/quote]
Considering that most of their output is categorically superior, yes. Look at TR Blurr vs Legends Blurr.[quote]
Hasbro Blurr is fine if your not looking for Cartoon accurate colors.
Black Hat wrote:
That might be the only sensible thing you've ever said.
[quote]
I'm being sarcastic dude I like the movies and shows why would I defend them otherwise think about eh?
Black Hat wrote:
The real question is "Why are they making plastic toys for kids that are so much worse than they used to be". [quote]
Do you know how much less plastic and materiel's they have compared to years ago right?
Do you even get how they make toys?
Do you realize that we are not supposed to even be buying them?
Black Hat wrote:
Yes, we get it, Hasbro shill. You think we should all just suck up whatever gets thrown at us, no matter how terrible. But thank you for #CorrectingTheRecord either way!
[quote]
Did you just call me a goddamn shill for being sick of the fanatics whining about stupid paint on plastic figures?
You don't have to like it your opinions are your own but calling something Has-Blow is immature and the consent whining that all Hasbro figures suck because it aint their golden child hood days anymore is annoying.
Black Hat wrote:
Get your eyes checked, mate.
Seriously though. You've said before you don't buy the toys. Why do you even still post here?
Ignoring your insults this time
For most movie toys they don't Will showed an example of that a few posts ago.
And when did I say I don't buy the toys eh? I buy them when I get money which in the past wasn't often but now I've been buying a whole lot figures in the last few months then I have the rest of my life.
Posted by chuckdawg1999 on January 25th, 2017 @ 6:47pm CST
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 25th, 2017 @ 6:59pm CST
chuckdawg1999 wrote:Normal legs? Recognizable hands? limbs that are in proper proportion?
Not so for the Dread, he may be digitigrade judging from how the foot is positioned:
Cluck, cluck
[quote]Bumblebee looks the same as the AOE figure, but I'd like to get my hands on Barricade.[/quote]
Bumblebee is a straight redeco, just warning you. And they're all Deluxes.
Posted by Hellscream9999 on January 25th, 2017 @ 7:01pm CST
Barricade just looks weird without his pointy face, and those brass knuckles are just laughably weird.
Posted by Deadput on January 25th, 2017 @ 7:03pm CST
Hellscream9999 wrote:The dread looks pretty cool, be nice to see TT's version, or a hasbro one with a coherent deco.
Barricade just looks weird without his pointy face, and those brass knuckles are just laughably weird.
I thought we hated the bug faces because it wasn't anything like the old stuff but now that it is we suddenly want it the other way again.
Funny how that works.
Posted by Hellscream9999 on January 25th, 2017 @ 7:05pm CST
Deadput wrote:Hellscream9999 wrote:The dread looks pretty cool, be nice to see TT's version, or a hasbro one with a coherent deco.
Barricade just looks weird without his pointy face, and those brass knuckles are just laughably weird.
I thought we hated the bug faces because it wasn't anything like the old stuff but now that it is we suddenly want it the other way again.
Funny how that works.
Clearly you don't know anything about me, but, if it was a joke/sarcasm, I appreciate the attempt. I actually love the movie designs (1-3) bug faces and everything, even the weirdest rotf designs
Posted by Deadput on January 25th, 2017 @ 7:11pm CST
Hellscream9999 wrote:
Clearly you don't know anything about me, but, if it was a joke/sarcasm, I appreciate the attempt. I actually love the movie designs (1-3) bug faces and everything, even the weirdest rotf designs
Don't worry it's a cynical joke based on irony that some people wanted something one way but now different people want it the other way.
I guess I should use more emotes eh?
I personally love the movie designs that try to be something new and inventive for Transformers did any G1 character have wheel feet and wrist blades and be something besides a blocky metal human?
Posted by Hellscream9999 on January 25th, 2017 @ 7:19pm CST
Deadput wrote:Hellscream9999 wrote:
Clearly you don't know anything about me, but, if it was a joke/sarcasm, I appreciate the attempt. I actually love the movie designs (1-3) bug faces and everything, even the weirdest rotf designs
Don't worry it's a cynical joke based on irony that some people wanted something one way but now different people want it the other way.
I guess I should use more emotes eh?
I personally love the movie designs that try to be something new and inventive for Transformers did any G1 character have wheel feet and wrist blades and be something besides a blocky metal human?
Yeah, rotf demolisher is one of my favorite designs, just wish his figure was way more poseable
Posted by Emerje on January 25th, 2017 @ 8:25pm CST
JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:His art shows something interesting: his knuckle busters have reversed letters on them. Looks to be an 8 letter word ending in "ERVE".
Going from the new images they say "PROTECT" and "SERVE" which is a really strange thing for a Decepticon to have on his knuckles. Wold make more sense to say "PUNISH" and "ENSLAVE" right?
Anyway, I like the new molds so far. Paint could be a lot better, but the sculpting is really nice. Calling the new Dread "Berserker" does make sense as it does fit the knight theme of the movie.
Emerje