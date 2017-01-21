More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys

Wednesday, January 25th, 2017 5:00PM CST

18,403

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

I like Barry's Speedstars/RPM Toy car dark blue deco as a novelty - I expect the normal version or a later boxed set will be basic black though.



Head looks zip like Barry though.



---



The 3rd dread is unexpected but makes a crazy kind of sense.



The shoulder spines seem to suggest he's the short haired one that isn't the doggie like Hatchet or the long hair Crankcase.



But going backwards like this is a very favourable sign to me as it might me toys of the loads of characters who never got them done at all or if they did they were something like a PVC or a static figure.



So yeah a Thumbs up for Berzerker. I wonder if they plan to do a Doggie Hatchet - with a SUV vehicle mode too ?







Fingers crossed for a new mould 1970's Bee. Though I'd have liked that in the brand hayday of 2010 not now when Hasbro make cheap tat a lot of the time than I'd like.



But this isn't a million miles away from DOTM deluxe quality so I'm not going to scream the house down over the averageness of them.



Besides they may not even come out in the UK at all. But aside from the lazy Bee repaint - I'm pleased to see ANY Decepticons.