Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys

Transformers News: More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys

Wednesday, January 25th, 2017 5:00PM CST

Categories: Live Action Movie News, Toy News
Posted by: Va'al   Views: 18,403

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

We have an update to the previous two Transformers: The Last Knight toy news stories, featuring Barricade, Berserker, and Bumblebee, thanks to the same Italian fan and via Vietnamese Facebook user Danh Le - the original source of all the images seen so far, at last! - a whole new load of photos, showing off the figures next to each other out of package, confirming their sizes. Check them out mirrored below.

Transformers News: More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys

Transformers News: More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys

Transformers News: More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys

Transformers News: More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys

Transformers News: More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys

Transformers News: More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys

Transformers News: More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys
Credit(s): Danh Le
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!

Most Popular Transformers News

First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade
35,313 views
List of all Transformers Toy Assortments to be Released in the First 2 Quarters of 2017: Movie, RID, Trypticon and More
28,250 views
More Leaks of Transformers: The Last Knight Toys: Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Box
26,758 views
Takara 10th Anniversary 'Movie The Best' Shockwave Packaging Revealed
26,527 views
Upcoming Netflix Documentary The Toys That Made Us Featuring Transformers
24,301 views
Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Skyhammer Review
22,798 views
Connecting all the Titans Return Bases So Far
21,532 views
Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured
20,646 views

Most Recent Transformers News

Leaked Designs for Transformers: The Last Knight Turbo Change Hound and Barricade
Posted 47 minutes ago
More Transformers: The Last Knight Toy Images with One Step Barricade, More Beserker and Slash
Posted 3 hours ago
Takara Legends Titan Masters Set Available for Preorder Online
Posted 4 hours ago
New Images of Hasbro 3A Transformers Generation 1 Optimus Prime Statue
Posted 10 hours ago
Transformers: Earth Wars Update - Countdown to Combination: Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Spotlight
Posted 20 hours ago
More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys
Posted 20 hours ago
BBTS Sponsor News: Harley Quinn, Wolverine, Star Wars, Aliens, TMNT, BTTF, Dragon Ball & More!
Posted 21 hours ago
More Leaks of Transformers: The Last Knight Toys: Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Box
Posted 1 day ago
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys (1854657)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 25th, 2017 @ 5:02pm CST
william-james88 wrote:Have the TT movie toys actually been better in the past? I am talking about the ones that mirror the mainline. Looking at AOE, can anyone really tell me if one is better than the other for snarl below?


Transformers Age of Extinction: Generations Snarl Gallery


In Snarl's case, not really. Only one minor part tree has been switched from green to black, but it does make him resembled his stock image more.
Re: More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys (1854661)
Posted by Kurona on January 25th, 2017 @ 5:08pm CST
william-james88 wrote:Have the TT movie toys actually been better in the past? I am talking about the ones that mirror the mainline. Looking at AOE, can anyone really tell me if one is better than the other for snarl below?


Transformers Age of Extinction: Generations Snarl Gallery

The added grey does help, but it's not dealbreaker.
Re: More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys (1854664)
Posted by Black Hat on January 25th, 2017 @ 5:13pm CST
So the backpack DOES fold up...or is this a different toy?
Re: More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys (1854666)
Posted by Spazonator17 on January 25th, 2017 @ 5:22pm CST
Black Hat wrote:So the backpack DOES fold up...or is this a different toy?


Given how the backpack looks in the other pictures and the style of his other accessories, I assume it's detachable as a riot shield.
Re: More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys (1854669)
Posted by Zeedust on January 25th, 2017 @ 5:28pm CST
DeathReviews wrote:Every time I see cool spiky bits on a transformer figure now, I have to shake my head and remind myself: 'soft rubber'.


Way back during Cybertron, I broke the spikes on both the Ultra and Legends version of Scourge somehow. I can live with the rubber.
Re: More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys (1854671)
Posted by It Is Him on January 25th, 2017 @ 5:29pm CST
Yikes. Hopefully we get something better than these. They do not inspire confidence.
Re: More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys (1854681)
Posted by RAR on January 25th, 2017 @ 5:40pm CST
I like Barry's Speedstars/RPM Toy car dark blue deco as a novelty - I expect the normal version or a later boxed set will be basic black though.

Head looks zip like Barry though.

---

The 3rd dread is unexpected but makes a crazy kind of sense.

The shoulder spines seem to suggest he's the short haired one that isn't the doggie like Hatchet or the long hair Crankcase.

But going backwards like this is a very favourable sign to me as it might me toys of the loads of characters who never got them done at all or if they did they were something like a PVC or a static figure.

So yeah a Thumbs up for Berzerker. I wonder if they plan to do a Doggie Hatchet - with a SUV vehicle mode too ?



Fingers crossed for a new mould 1970's Bee. Though I'd have liked that in the brand hayday of 2010 not now when Hasbro make cheap tat a lot of the time than I'd like.

But this isn't a million miles away from DOTM deluxe quality so I'm not going to scream the house down over the averageness of them.

Besides they may not even come out in the UK at all. But aside from the lazy Bee repaint - I'm pleased to see ANY Decepticons.
Re: More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys (1854685)
Posted by Deadput on January 25th, 2017 @ 5:46pm CST
Hellscream9999 wrote:So these are the 'Premier Edition' figures, guess tf's are officially trash now, looks like I got a job just in time to start buying stuff from TT, thanks hasblow >:oP


Hellscream9999 wrote: thanks hasblow >:oP


:-x

Are we still at the stage where the fandom is praising the oh so perfect Takara master race?

Might as well as close Hasbro and just let Japan handle everything because everyone hates everything the movies suck the tv shows suck the hasbro toys suck why are Hasbro making plastic toys for kids still eh I'm sure they can ignore the budget their allowed to have magically to give premium hand painted masterpiece quality figures for $10.00 don't see how that could fail or bankrupt them.


When it comes to movie toys Takara hardly makes a bigger difference with their paint.
Re: More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys (1854686)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 25th, 2017 @ 5:47pm CST
Ok, so.

Dangit Barricade, why did you need to be one of those special edition figures? I really like you.

Bee: What the hell is up with the colors. that looks bad.

Beserker: looks like a new mold dread. Doesn't look overly good with the colors, but the molding itself looks really cool. Now will he be in the movie?
Re: More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys (1854690)
Posted by Black Hat on January 25th, 2017 @ 5:59pm CST
Deadput wrote:
Hellscream9999 wrote:So these are the 'Premier Edition' figures, guess tf's are officially trash now, looks like I got a job just in time to start buying stuff from TT, thanks hasblow >:oP


Hellscream9999 wrote: thanks hasblow >:oP


:-x

Are we still at the stage where the fandom is praising the oh so perfect Takara master race?

Considering that most of their output is categorically superior, yes. Look at TR Blurr vs Legends Blurr.

[quote]Might as well as close Hasbro and just let Japan handle everything because everyone hates everything the movies suck the tv shows suck the hasbro toys suck[/quote]
That might be the only sensible thing you've ever said.
[quote]why are Hasbro making plastic toys for kids still eh[/quote]
The real question is "Why are they making plastic toys for kids that are so much worse than they used to be".
[quote]I'm sure they can ignore the budget their allowed to have magically to give premium hand painted masterpiece quality figures for $10.00 don't see how that could fail or bankrupt them.[/quote]
Yes, we get it, Hasbro shill. You think we should all just suck up whatever gets thrown at us, no matter how terrible. But thank you for #CorrectingTheRecord either way! :HEADHURTS:

[quote]When it comes to movie toys Takara hardly makes a bigger difference with their paint.[/quote]
Get your eyes checked, mate.

Seriously though. You've said before you don't buy the toys. Why do you even still post here?
Re: More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys (1854691)
Posted by Hellscream9999 on January 25th, 2017 @ 6:11pm CST
Black Hat wrote:
Deadput wrote:
Hellscream9999 wrote:So these are the 'Premier Edition' figures, guess tf's are officially trash now, looks like I got a job just in time to start buying stuff from TT, thanks hasblow >:oP


Hellscream9999 wrote: thanks hasblow >:oP


:-x

Are we still at the stage where the fandom is praising the oh so perfect Takara master race?

Considering that most of their output is categorically superior, yes. Look at TR Blurr vs Legends Blurr.

To be entirely transparent I didn't mean this explicitly towards movie toys, more along the lines of 'the straw that broke the camels back', I've had enough of crappy hasbro figures with crappy non-deco's. My second silverbolt's cockpit has already split from the strain of holding a screw in place, and now whole 'premier' lines without paint apps, and the advent of these crappy new stickers in lieu of paint apps , yeah, eff tf's >:oP
Re: More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys (1854699)
Posted by Deadput on January 25th, 2017 @ 6:38pm CST
Black Hat wrote:
Considering that most of their output is categorically superior, yes. Look at TR Blurr vs Legends Blurr.[quote]

Hasbro Blurr is fine if your not looking for Cartoon accurate colors.

Black Hat wrote:
That might be the only sensible thing you've ever said.
[quote]

I'm being sarcastic dude I like the movies and shows why would I defend them otherwise think about eh?

Black Hat wrote:
The real question is "Why are they making plastic toys for kids that are so much worse than they used to be". [quote]
Do you know how much less plastic and materiel's they have compared to years ago right?

Do you even get how they make toys?

Do you realize that we are not supposed to even be buying them?

Black Hat wrote:

Yes, we get it, Hasbro shill. You think we should all just suck up whatever gets thrown at us, no matter how terrible. But thank you for #CorrectingTheRecord either way! :HEADHURTS:
[quote]

Did you just call me a goddamn shill for being sick of the fanatics whining about stupid paint on plastic figures?

You don't have to like it your opinions are your own but calling something Has-Blow is immature and the consent whining that all Hasbro figures suck because it aint their golden child hood days anymore is annoying.


Black Hat wrote:
Get your eyes checked, mate.

Seriously though. You've said before you don't buy the toys. Why do you even still post here?
[/quote][/quote][/quote][/quote]

Ignoring your insults this time

For most movie toys they don't Will showed an example of that a few posts ago.

And when did I say I don't buy the toys eh? I buy them when I get money which in the past wasn't often but now I've been buying a whole lot figures in the last few months then I have the rest of my life.
Re: More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys (1854703)
Posted by chuckdawg1999 on January 25th, 2017 @ 6:47pm CST
Normal legs? Recognizable hands? limbs that are in proper proportion? I must be sitting in a beam of light, this is a miracle. Bumblebee looks the same as the AOE figure, but I'd like to get my hands on Barricade.
Re: More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys (1854706)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 25th, 2017 @ 6:59pm CST
chuckdawg1999 wrote:Normal legs? Recognizable hands? limbs that are in proper proportion?


Not so for the Dread, he may be digitigrade judging from how the foot is positioned:




Cluck, cluck :lol:

[quote]Bumblebee looks the same as the AOE figure, but I'd like to get my hands on Barricade.[/quote]

Bumblebee is a straight redeco, just warning you. And they're all Deluxes.
Re: More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys (1854708)
Posted by Hellscream9999 on January 25th, 2017 @ 7:01pm CST
The dread looks pretty cool, be nice to see TT's version, or a hasbro one with a coherent deco.

Barricade just looks weird without his pointy face, and those brass knuckles are just laughably weird.
Re: More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys (1854709)
Posted by Deadput on January 25th, 2017 @ 7:03pm CST
Hellscream9999 wrote:The dread looks pretty cool, be nice to see TT's version, or a hasbro one with a coherent deco.

Barricade just looks weird without his pointy face, and those brass knuckles are just laughably weird.



I thought we hated the bug faces because it wasn't anything like the old stuff but now that it is we suddenly want it the other way again.


Funny how that works.
Re: More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys (1854710)
Posted by Hellscream9999 on January 25th, 2017 @ 7:05pm CST
Deadput wrote:
Hellscream9999 wrote:The dread looks pretty cool, be nice to see TT's version, or a hasbro one with a coherent deco.

Barricade just looks weird without his pointy face, and those brass knuckles are just laughably weird.



I thought we hated the bug faces because it wasn't anything like the old stuff but now that it is we suddenly want it the other way again.


Funny how that works.

Clearly you don't know anything about me, but, if it was a joke/sarcasm, I appreciate the attempt. I actually love the movie designs (1-3) bug faces and everything, even the weirdest rotf designs [-(
Re: More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys (1854712)
Posted by Deadput on January 25th, 2017 @ 7:11pm CST
Hellscream9999 wrote:
Clearly you don't know anything about me, but, if it was a joke/sarcasm, I appreciate the attempt. I actually love the movie designs (1-3) bug faces and everything, even the weirdest rotf designs [-(


Don't worry it's a cynical joke based on irony that some people wanted something one way but now different people want it the other way.

I guess I should use more emotes eh?


I personally love the movie designs that try to be something new and inventive for Transformers did any G1 character have wheel feet and wrist blades and be something besides a blocky metal human?
Re: More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys (1854714)
Posted by Hellscream9999 on January 25th, 2017 @ 7:19pm CST
Deadput wrote:
Hellscream9999 wrote:
Clearly you don't know anything about me, but, if it was a joke/sarcasm, I appreciate the attempt. I actually love the movie designs (1-3) bug faces and everything, even the weirdest rotf designs [-(


Don't worry it's a cynical joke based on irony that some people wanted something one way but now different people want it the other way.

I guess I should use more emotes eh?


I personally love the movie designs that try to be something new and inventive for Transformers did any G1 character have wheel feet and wrist blades and be something besides a blocky metal human?

Yeah, rotf demolisher is one of my favorite designs, just wish his figure was way more poseable
Re: More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys (1854724)
Posted by Emerje on January 25th, 2017 @ 8:25pm CST
JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:His art shows something interesting: his knuckle busters have reversed letters on them. Looks to be an 8 letter word ending in "ERVE".


Going from the new images they say "PROTECT" and "SERVE" which is a really strange thing for a Decepticon to have on his knuckles. Wold make more sense to say "PUNISH" and "ENSLAVE" right?

Anyway, I like the new molds so far. Paint could be a lot better, but the sculpting is really nice. Calling the new Dread "Berserker" does make sense as it does fit the knight theme of the movie.

Emerje

Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers TFCC CLUB SUBSCRIPTION TFSS CARZAP AUTOBOT FOWARD PATROL FIGURE - Time Remaining: 13 days 38 minutes 48 seconds
Transformers 2012 Subscription Figure Circuit by Hasbro - Time Remaining: 13 days 6 hours 47 minutes 42 seconds
Transformers 2012 Subscription Figure Scourge by Hasbro - Time Remaining: 14 days 1 hour 4 minutes 58 seconds
2016 Transformers TFCC Subscription Service 4.0 Pretender Bludgeon - Time Remaining: 15 days 2 hours 54 minutes 25 seconds
10421 Transformers Collector Club TFCC 2013 Botcon exclusive Breakdown - Time Remaining: 16 days 9 hours 51 minutes 40 seconds
Bludgeon Transformers TFCC subscription service 4.0 2016 - Time Remaining: 17 days 6 hours 48 minutes 51 seconds
Transformers Timelines Scourge Collectors Club Mail - Time Remaining: 20 days 3 hours 5 minutes 34 seconds
TFSS FISITRON (Ironfist); Transformers Subscription Service Collectors Club MISB - Time Remaining: 21 days 8 hours 55 minutes 42 seconds
Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #164 - Getaway Was Right
Twincast / Podcast #164:
"Getaway Was Right"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 21st, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

9,375 pages were recently viewed by 933 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.04813 seconds and was viewed 91 times on Thursday, January 26th 2017 1:12pm CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.