More info and large images of Shadow Spark Optimus Prime and MPM-3 Bumblebee Revealed

Transformers News: More info and large images of Shadow Spark Optimus Prime and MPM-3 Bumblebee Revealed

Tuesday, January 10th, 2017 10:39AM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: william-james88   Views: 28,805

Hasbro just sent us a message confirming what we saw this morning and giving us more detail. As it turns out, that is indeed a new Movie Masterpiece Bumblebee, numbered at MPM-3. It is done to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the first film. More linked to the new film, The Last Knight, is the Leader Optimus Redeco with new weapons. Both seem to be Asian editions so it is currently unkown if they will be sold in the west at big box retail. Below is all the info we have from Hasbro, including the prices and official stock images.

Transformers: The Last Knight Premier Edition Leader Shadow Spark Optimus Prime

(Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $69.99/Available: April 2017)

The explosive Transformers saga continues with Transformers: The Last Knight, and this Asia-Edition Premier Edition Leader Class Shadow Spark Optimus Prime figure allows fans to bring the action home with them. The large-scale figure features incredibly intricate space deco and purple eyes inspired by the movie and converts between robot and truck mode in 20 steps. This 9-inch Optimus Prime figure also comes equipped with two space weapons.

Transformers News: More info and large images of Shadow Spark Optimus Prime and MPM-3 Bumblebee Revealed

Transformers News: More info and large images of Shadow Spark Optimus Prime and MPM-3 Bumblebee Revealed

Transformers News: More info and large images of Shadow Spark Optimus Prime and MPM-3 Bumblebee Revealed


Masterpiece Movie Series Bumblebee MPM-3 Figure

(Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $79.99/Available: July 2017)

This premium movie Bumblebee MPM-3 figure from the Transformers Masterpiece series brings the 10th anniversary of the 1st Transformers movie to life with this film-version of the iconic Autobot scout. This figure includes stunning intricate detailing and 33 steps of articulation, as well as a flip-down battle mask and Chevrolet Camaro design. Whether he’s cruising the highway as a slick Chevrolet Camaro or facing Decepticons in battle, Bumblebee is one of the bravest bots in the universe.

Transformers News: More info and large images of Shadow Spark Optimus Prime and MPM-3 Bumblebee Revealed

Transformers News: More info and large images of Shadow Spark Optimus Prime and MPM-3 Bumblebee Revealed
Credit(s): Hasbro
Re: More info and large images of Shadow Spark Optimus Prime and MPM-3 Bumblebee Revealed (1851560)
Posted by Overcracker on January 10th, 2017 @ 10:41am CST
It may just be me, but it totally looks like the Leader Class Age of Extinction Prime with a few changes. Like the chest piece (though it may just be the paint), head, and a few other bits.

The back of the figure is near identical. Same backpack, transformation panels, legs etc... all the same. Even the same sword.

I'm calling a slight retool at best:








Re: More info and large images of Shadow Spark Optimus Prime and MPM-3 Bumblebee Revealed (1851562)
Posted by william-james88 on January 10th, 2017 @ 10:46am CST
Overcracker wrote:It may just be me, but it totally looks like the Leader Class Age of Extinction Prime with a few changes. Like the chest piece (though it may just be the paint), head, and a few other bits.

Its just a redeco, we wrote as such in the news post.

http://www.seibertron.com/transformers/ ... ece/37095/
Re: More info and large images of Shadow Spark Optimus Prime and MPM-3 Bumblebee Revealed (1851564)
Posted by Overcracker on January 10th, 2017 @ 10:48am CST
william-james88 wrote:
Overcracker wrote:It may just be me, but it totally looks like the Leader Class Age of Extinction Prime with a few changes. Like the chest piece (though it may just be the paint), head, and a few other bits.

Its just a redeco, we wrote as such in the news post.

http://www.seibertron.com/transformers/ ... ece/37095/


Missed the news post. Just went for the thread here.
Re: More info and large images of Shadow Spark Optimus Prime and MPM-3 Bumblebee Revealed (1851566)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 10th, 2017 @ 10:53am CST
It is baffling that they went to such lengths to make that neat looking deco and didn't use the retooled Armor Knight version that is more movie-accurate than Hasbro's original version that was instead based more on earlier AOE concept art.
Re: More info and large images of Shadow Spark Optimus Prime and MPM-3 Bumblebee Revealed (1851578)
Posted by Seibertron on January 10th, 2017 @ 11:42am CST
I'm fairly certain that Bumblebee is either a new mold or, at the very least, it's not the Battle Ops Bumblebee/MPM-2 Bumblebee mold.
Re: More info and large images of Shadow Spark Optimus Prime and MPM-3 Bumblebee Revealed (1851580)
Posted by Nik Hero on January 10th, 2017 @ 11:48am CST
Let's hope these wave are quick and are done quickly.
Re: More info and large images of Shadow Spark Optimus Prime and MPM-3 Bumblebee Revealed (1851587)
Posted by Overcracker on January 10th, 2017 @ 12:14pm CST
william-james88 wrote:










The fully lit stock pictures make the color scheme look quite a bit more bland than the original reveal pics did.

Those arms look super bare. And the rust on the chest looks very much out of place with the shiny blue plastic around.
Re: More info and large images of Shadow Spark Optimus Prime and MPM-3 Bumblebee Revealed (1851593)
Posted by Bumblebee21 on January 10th, 2017 @ 12:31pm CST
Seibertron wrote:I'm fairly certain that Bumblebee is either a new mold or, at the very least, it's not the Battle Ops Bumblebee/MPM-2 Bumblebee mold.

im pretty sure its a retooled dotm version
Re: More info and large images of Shadow Spark Optimus Prime and MPM-3 Bumblebee Revealed (1851594)
Posted by RAR on January 10th, 2017 @ 12:39pm CST
The amusing thing is that someone like Wei Jiang can easily copy the "Nemesis" Optimus Prime deco onto their superior Mould and it would look a lot better too - there is a very premium light up one they keep showing - I do wonder if they just use that for promotional displays or plan to release it.

I think Optimus is going to be 3 different colours in this Movie - initially he will be iced up but look like he did in AOE then he will be this darker muted banged up look with purple eyes (suggestive of Nemesis Prime) and then he might get the Silver Knight Optimus deco they crapped out on from the last Movie - as I've seen a fair bit of promotional stuff for The Last Knight showing the silver deco - so there must be a reason for that.
Re: More info and large images of Shadow Spark Optimus Prime and MPM-3 Bumblebee Revealed (1851595)
Posted by MaverickPrime on January 10th, 2017 @ 12:48pm CST
Why does everyone asume Bumblebee is a retool? Look at the near perfect proportions, DOTM Bee looked quite clunky, this one looks fit, the wheels ARE the ankles instead of being at the side, the front of the car compresses, the hands are articulated (and I'm pretty sure the wrists can swivel) AND THEY FINALLY GAVE HIM THE LITTLE WINGS!!!(upside down, but meeeeh)
Re: More info and large images of Shadow Spark Optimus Prime and MPM-3 Bumblebee Revealed (1851598)
Posted by william-james88 on January 10th, 2017 @ 1:02pm CST
RAR wrote:I've seen a fair bit of promotional stuff for The Last Knight showing the silver deco - so there must be a reason for that.


yeah, the reason is early on in the development, back when the movie makers were giving the info to Hasbro to plan out the toyline, Optimus was supposed to become a silver knight at the end. However, the dropped the idea during production and his only change is his chest and forearms.

Poor Target, they went all in on that Silver Optimus concept.
Re: More info and large images of Shadow Spark Optimus Prime and MPM-3 Bumblebee Revealed (1851600)
Posted by Bumblebee21 on January 10th, 2017 @ 1:06pm CST
yep looking at it more that bee is definetly looking like a retool of the dotm leader version
Re: More info and large images of Shadow Spark Optimus Prime and MPM-3 Bumblebee Revealed (1851601)
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 10th, 2017 @ 1:16pm CST
Overcracker wrote:It may just be me, but it totally looks like the Leader Class Age of Extinction Prime with a few changes. Like the chest piece (though it may just be the paint), head, and a few other bits.

The back of the figure is near identical. Same backpack, transformation panels, legs etc... all the same. Even the same sword.

I'm calling a slight retool at best:











It seems to be! but seeing as this is the Dark Energon(or Shadow Spark as they are officially calling it) version....i guess they were going for a kind of Nemesis dark tone style of paint scheme.
Re: More info and large images of Shadow Spark Optimus Prime and MPM-3 Bumblebee Revealed (1851602)
Posted by william-james88 on January 10th, 2017 @ 1:17pm CST
Bumblebee21 wrote:yep looking at it more that bee is definetly looking like a retool of the dotm leader version

Do you think that retooling make it worth double what that figure's price was?
Re: More info and large images of Shadow Spark Optimus Prime and MPM-3 Bumblebee Revealed (1851604)
Posted by SlyTF1 on January 10th, 2017 @ 1:22pm CST
There's a Masterpiece movie line!? Ok, now I have to get a job.
Re: More info and large images of Shadow Spark Optimus Prime and MPM-3 Bumblebee Revealed (1851605)
Posted by william-james88 on January 10th, 2017 @ 1:26pm CST
SlyTF1 wrote:There's a Masterpiece movie line!? Ok, now I have to get a job.

But dont worry, until now the line was just toys in the mainline with different paint jobs. Like if you have Leader Starscream and Battle Ops Bumblebee then thats already the first 2. its just that Takara released those same toys in a nice box and called them masterpiece. And now, years later, they are continuing this line.
Re: More info and large images of Shadow Spark Optimus Prime and MPM-3 Bumblebee Revealed (1851610)
Posted by DeathReviews on January 10th, 2017 @ 2:22pm CST
Ah, joy - just what the world needs - MORE Bumblebee figures. Sadly, it doesn't look like the leader Optimus figure for this movie poses any better than the Movie4 leader did. Looks like TR Powermaster Optimus level leg inhibition....
Re: More info and large images of Shadow Spark Optimus Prime and MPM-3 Bumblebee Revealed (1851626)
Posted by steals_your_goats on January 10th, 2017 @ 3:16pm CST
DeathReviews wrote:Ah, joy - just what the world needs - MORE Bumblebee figures. Sadly, it doesn't look like the leader Optimus figure for this movie poses any better than the Movie4 leader did. Looks like TR Powermaster Optimus level leg inhibition....

That's because it's the same figure
Re: More info and large images of Shadow Spark Optimus Prime and MPM-3 Bumblebee Revealed (1851663)
Posted by cruizerdave on January 10th, 2017 @ 6:12pm CST
Oh crap. We're headed into another Bayformers movie year.

Wake me when it's over.

Thanks!
Re: More info and large images of Shadow Spark Optimus Prime and MPM-3 Bumblebee Revealed (1851676)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 10th, 2017 @ 7:41pm CST
cruizerdave wrote:Oh crap. We're headed into another Bayformers movie year.

Wake me when it's over.

Thanks!
Seeing how short-lived the last movie line was, we could be looking at another such short-lived movie line.

