More info and large images of Shadow Spark Optimus Prime and MPM-3 Bumblebee Revealed
Tuesday, January 10th, 2017 10:39AM CSTCategory: Toy News
Posted by: william-james88 Views: 28,805
Transformers: The Last Knight Premier Edition Leader Shadow Spark Optimus Prime
(Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $69.99/Available: April 2017)
The explosive Transformers saga continues with Transformers: The Last Knight, and this Asia-Edition Premier Edition Leader Class Shadow Spark Optimus Prime figure allows fans to bring the action home with them. The large-scale figure features incredibly intricate space deco and purple eyes inspired by the movie and converts between robot and truck mode in 20 steps. This 9-inch Optimus Prime figure also comes equipped with two space weapons.
Masterpiece Movie Series Bumblebee MPM-3 Figure
(Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $79.99/Available: July 2017)
This premium movie Bumblebee MPM-3 figure from the Transformers Masterpiece series brings the 10th anniversary of the 1st Transformers movie to life with this film-version of the iconic Autobot scout. This figure includes stunning intricate detailing and 33 steps of articulation, as well as a flip-down battle mask and Chevrolet Camaro design. Whether he’s cruising the highway as a slick Chevrolet Camaro or facing Decepticons in battle, Bumblebee is one of the bravest bots in the universe.
Posted by Overcracker on January 10th, 2017 @ 10:41am CST
The back of the figure is near identical. Same backpack, transformation panels, legs etc... all the same. Even the same sword.
I'm calling a slight retool at best:
Posted by william-james88 on January 10th, 2017 @ 10:46am CST
Overcracker wrote:It may just be me, but it totally looks like the Leader Class Age of Extinction Prime with a few changes. Like the chest piece (though it may just be the paint), head, and a few other bits.
Its just a redeco, we wrote as such in the news post.
http://www.seibertron.com/transformers/ ... ece/37095/
Posted by Overcracker on January 10th, 2017 @ 10:48am CST
Missed the news post. Just went for the thread here.
Posted by Sabrblade on January 10th, 2017 @ 10:53am CST
Posted by Seibertron on January 10th, 2017 @ 11:42am CST
Posted by Nik Hero on January 10th, 2017 @ 11:48am CST
Posted by Overcracker on January 10th, 2017 @ 12:14pm CST
Posted by Bumblebee21 on January 10th, 2017 @ 12:31pm CST
Seibertron wrote:I'm fairly certain that Bumblebee is either a new mold or, at the very least, it's not the Battle Ops Bumblebee/MPM-2 Bumblebee mold.
im pretty sure its a retooled dotm version
Posted by RAR on January 10th, 2017 @ 12:39pm CST
I think Optimus is going to be 3 different colours in this Movie - initially he will be iced up but look like he did in AOE then he will be this darker muted banged up look with purple eyes (suggestive of Nemesis Prime) and then he might get the Silver Knight Optimus deco they crapped out on from the last Movie - as I've seen a fair bit of promotional stuff for The Last Knight showing the silver deco - so there must be a reason for that.
Posted by MaverickPrime on January 10th, 2017 @ 12:48pm CST
Posted by william-james88 on January 10th, 2017 @ 1:02pm CST
RAR wrote:I've seen a fair bit of promotional stuff for The Last Knight showing the silver deco - so there must be a reason for that.
yeah, the reason is early on in the development, back when the movie makers were giving the info to Hasbro to plan out the toyline, Optimus was supposed to become a silver knight at the end. However, the dropped the idea during production and his only change is his chest and forearms.
Poor Target, they went all in on that Silver Optimus concept.
Posted by Bumblebee21 on January 10th, 2017 @ 1:06pm CST
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 10th, 2017 @ 1:16pm CST
It seems to be! but seeing as this is the Dark Energon(or Shadow Spark as they are officially calling it) version....i guess they were going for a kind of Nemesis dark tone style of paint scheme.
Posted by william-james88 on January 10th, 2017 @ 1:17pm CST
Bumblebee21 wrote:yep looking at it more that bee is definetly looking like a retool of the dotm leader version
Do you think that retooling make it worth double what that figure's price was?
Posted by SlyTF1 on January 10th, 2017 @ 1:22pm CST
Posted by william-james88 on January 10th, 2017 @ 1:26pm CST
SlyTF1 wrote:There's a Masterpiece movie line!? Ok, now I have to get a job.
But dont worry, until now the line was just toys in the mainline with different paint jobs. Like if you have Leader Starscream and Battle Ops Bumblebee then thats already the first 2. its just that Takara released those same toys in a nice box and called them masterpiece. And now, years later, they are continuing this line.
Posted by DeathReviews on January 10th, 2017 @ 2:22pm CST
Posted by steals_your_goats on January 10th, 2017 @ 3:16pm CST
DeathReviews wrote:Ah, joy - just what the world needs - MORE Bumblebee figures. Sadly, it doesn't look like the leader Optimus figure for this movie poses any better than the Movie4 leader did. Looks like TR Powermaster Optimus level leg inhibition....
That's because it's the same figure
Posted by cruizerdave on January 10th, 2017 @ 6:12pm CST
Wake me when it's over.
Thanks!
Posted by Sabrblade on January 10th, 2017 @ 7:41pm CST
cruizerdave wrote:Oh crap. We're headed into another Bayformers movie year.Seeing how short-lived the last movie line was, we could be looking at another such short-lived movie line.
Wake me when it's over.
Thanks!