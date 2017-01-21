More In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Wave 4, Feat. Brawn, Krok, Broadside, Black Shadow

Sunday, January 29th, 2017

Credit(s): tagoal

While we have seen a fair number of these already, fellow Seibertronians Deadput has taken the time to link them all and we've decided to share them with the rest of the community - check out below new in-hand images, via toy blogger tagoal on Twitter, for the Titans Return wave 4 legends, deluxes, voyager and leader classes, featuring Roadburn, Brawn, Perceptor, Quake, Krok, Kup, Topspin, Broadside and Black Shadow!

Kurona wrote: Stuartmaximus wrote: Kurona wrote: I understand Broadside given he's portrayed as extraordinarily large in a majority of his fictional appearances, but why would they make Blitzwing leader class? He's almost consistently shown to be around the same size of Megatron, Soundwave, Astrotrain, the Seekers etc. I can't recall a single time he was Jetfire or Magnus sized; it's not even like his original toy was particularly big.



Oh god...you really can't argue scale size when it comes to toys! coz it's all over the place & a logistical nightmare, going by your defenition....Fort Max & Metroplex toy would have to be human sized(a REAL human that is) in terms of scale! & the Unicron toy we got would have to be the size of a house or even bigger. nah! toy scale sizes are sods law pal

I mean, the way things are now is pretty close to correct. Ignoring vehicle mode scale because that will never be right, I'm just going by how the robot modes look in most fictional depictions. And in most fictional depictions; I'd say Voyager is pretty perfect for Blitzwing. Besides, we just got a near-perfect Leader Megatron, it's nice to get a good version of him in another size class.

Scale isn't as huge a problem as people always handwave it as. CHUG's had a pretty good run of accurate robot mode sizes outside of stuff like Leader Seekers which actually ended up making their own fun little scale with Leader Megatron and Leader Soundwave. In terms of robot modes, scale has rarely been an issue in CHUG so I'm not sure why you're just saying "nah we'll never have a correct scale so who cares".

And you still haven't said why you want Blitzwing and his Megatron pretool to be leader. You want them to cost more when they achieve everything they need to - very well, if I might add - at the Voyager price point and size?



No i never said that i WANTED a Leader Class, i stipulated that i dunno why THEY(meaning HASBRO) haven't made this a leader class? coz as you stated...we got a near perfect Leader Megs previously.



No i never said that i WANTED a Leader Class, i stipulated that i dunno why THEY(meaning HASBRO) haven't made this a leader class? coz as you stated...we got a near perfect Leader Megs previously.

& speaking of things costing more...look at EmirateXaaron's post....he wants Broadside to be Titan Class! which would cost even more than a leader class figure

Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 29th, 2017 @ 2:52pm CST

... oh, man, that Brawn is really pretty actually. I was gonna happily pass because even though he looked good I don't really have a need for the character anymore but... oh my god that paint is really beautiful, especially for a legend.



Krok looks incredible too in a different way. His colours just scream G1 to me, and I'm not just saying that because he is of course a G1 character and those are his colours; just... something about those exact shades and how they're applied really makes it feel like the late 80s toy that inspired him. In a good way.

Posted by Kurona on January 29th, 2017 @ 2:52pm CST

I'm still not happy with that back of the jet mode Broadside, it just looks like a trainwreck, on the other hand..the other 2 modes look reasonable enough



I still think that base mode of Sky Shadow looks too much like a fan mode, although i do love his robot mode, the jet sitting atop the tank mode...meh...i'm not too interested in.

Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 29th, 2017 @ 3:02pm CST

Man all of these look so good it's going to be really hard to pass up on any of them even if I have to spend carefully.



The base mode for Sky Shadow looks pretty nice actually the most convincing base mode among the leader figures so far it reminds me of a movie like Tron or something I can't remember.



Also it feels great to contribute to the news here gives me that warm "you did something good" feeling.

Posted by Deadput on January 29th, 2017 @ 3:03pm CST

Good luck getting Keil or Quake at a decent price. They are both shortpacked 1 per case

Posted by Neurie on January 29th, 2017 @ 3:11pm CST

Is Kup a collector's club exclusive?

Posted by Maximal Rainmaker on January 29th, 2017 @ 3:24pm CST

Maximal Rainmaker wrote: Is Kup a collector's club exclusive?





Posted by Kurona on January 29th, 2017 @ 3:32pm CST

Maximal Rainmaker wrote: Is Kup a collector's club exclusive?







Posted by Va'al on January 29th, 2017 @ 3:32pm CST

Ok, so catching up here:



1) the leader seekers were a terrible idea. 3 leader repaints in a line that had tons of repaints. It was awful. Skywarp is still clogging the walmart shelves around here, hence why in the past 2 weeks are the first times I've seen wave 1 leaders from TR, and one of the walmarts don't even have TR leaders yet. Now, I like my Thundercracker, but it was still a bad idea.



2) Roadburn, Brawn, Krok, Perceptor, and Sky Shadow are amazing. Broadsides plane mode is still shite. Kup still looks weird.



3) checked my walmarts today. they are out of TR stuff and mostly out of RiD stuff. When asked, they won't be receiving anything TF related for at least 3 weeks due to backorder. So yeah, Transformers on backorder here till at least the end of February.

Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 29th, 2017 @ 3:48pm CST

But...





HE CAAAAAAAAAAAN!



Awesome!



Also, do we believe that Topspin employs a similar rotating transformation mechanism as Trigger Happy?

So there was discussion way back about whether or not Perceptor could achieve his Microman hold over tank mode, and as far as officially (as per the instructions) he could not.

Posted by Cobotron on January 29th, 2017 @ 4:06pm CST

Cobotron wrote: So there was discussion way back about whether or not Perceptor could achieve his Microman hold over tank mode, and as far as officially (as per the instructions) he could not.



But...





HE CAAAAAAAAAAAN!



Awesome!



Also, do we believe that Topspin employs a similar rotating transformation mechanism as Trigger Happy?

Pretty glad to see that actually since Perceptor actually used this mode in Last Stand of the Wreckers - an incarnation of the character that this toy seems to specifically be referencing with it's sculpting details and gun mold.

Posted by Kurona on January 29th, 2017 @ 4:10pm CST

Cobotron wrote: So there was discussion way back about whether or not Perceptor could achieve his Microman hold over tank mode, and as far as officially (as per the instructions) he could not.



But...





HE CAAAAAAAAAAAN!



Awesome!



Also, do we believe that Topspin employs a similar rotating transformation mechanism as Trigger Happy?







The official pictures for Perceptor already had this mode as well as robot and microscope mode so it's old news.





Posted by Deadput on January 29th, 2017 @ 4:17pm CST

Deadput wrote: The official pictures for Perceptor already had this mode as well as robot and microscope mode so it's old news.

WOOOOOO HOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!







WOOOOOO HOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!



Posted by Cobotron on January 29th, 2017 @ 4:19pm CST

Cobotron wrote: Also, do we believe that Topspin employs a similar rotating transformation mechanism as Trigger Happy?



Just in the legs, but he's not a pretool of him. However, I do suspect Topspin was conceived only to provide another use for this guy:





Transformers G1 1987 Misfire Gallery



Change a few minor parts, and there ya go.

Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 29th, 2017 @ 4:32pm CST

+ when we first saw pics a while ago of Perceptor in this secondary alt mode....was it not classed as a Science Station or Science lab at the time



Btw i'm sure there've been other Perceptor toys that have been able to achieve tank mode Cobtron's geeking out at a tank mode....ahh let him have his moment+ when we first saw pics a while ago of Perceptor in this secondary alt mode....was it not classed as a Science Station or Science lab at the timeBtw i'm sure there've been other Perceptor toys that have been able to achieve tank mode Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 29th, 2017 @ 4:43pm CST

Stuartmaximus wrote: Cobtron's geeking out at a tank mode....ahh let him have his moment



Btw i'm sure there've been other Perceptor toys that have been able to achieve tank mode

Out of all 2 of them?

Posted by Kurona on January 29th, 2017 @ 4:50pm CST

Kurona wrote: Stuartmaximus wrote: Cobtron's geeking out at a tank mode....ahh let him have his moment



Btw i'm sure there've been other Perceptor toys that have been able to achieve tank mode

Out of all 2 of them?

Out of all 2 of them?



- Microchange/G1: Yup, it even seats New Microman figures

- Generations: No, though he is a half-track.

- Classics: No, just a redeco of Cybertron Legends Red Alert. Still an army vehicle

Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 29th, 2017 @ 4:58pm CST

Kurona wrote: Stuartmaximus wrote: Cobtron's geeking out at a tank mode....ahh let him have his moment



Btw i'm sure there've been other Perceptor toys that have been able to achieve tank mode

Out of all 2 of them?

Out of all 2 of them?





Depends if you keep it licenced or not, there might have been a few 3p ones

Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 29th, 2017 @ 4:59pm CST

JelZe GoldRabbit wrote: Cobotron wrote: Also, do we believe that Topspin employs a similar rotating transformation mechanism as Trigger Happy?



Just in the legs, but he's not a pretool of him. However, I do suspect Topspin was conceived only to provide another use for this guy:





Transformers G1 1987 Misfire Gallery



Change a few minor parts, and there ya go.



I think Slugslinger is more likely for this mold, and Misfire with Triggerhappy.

Posted by SillySpringer on January 29th, 2017 @ 5:06pm CST