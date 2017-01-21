More Leaks of Transformers: The Last Knight Toys: Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Box
Wednesday, January 25th, 2017 12:55PM CSTCategories: Live Action Movie News, Toy News, Rumors
Posted by: Va'al Views: 8,530
Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply
Most Popular Transformers News
List of all Transformers Toy Assortments to be Released in the First 2 Quarters of 2017: Movie, RID, Trypticon and More25,247 views
Most Recent Transformers News
More Leaks of Transformers: The Last Knight Toys: Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade BoxPosted 3 hours ago
More Images of Transformers Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (Supreme Commander Version)Posted 23 hours ago
Posted by GalvatronG1 on January 25th, 2017 @ 1:05pm CST
Doesnt look like he can move the neck at all,
Bumblebee looks like his deluxe right down to transformation and i am not convinced he isnt that mold.
So the barricade means that is the best we will get on that mold outside of japan
Posted by Microraptor on January 25th, 2017 @ 1:05pm CST
Posted by cloudballoon on January 25th, 2017 @ 1:11pm CST
About the back kibble, I can probably modify it into a riot shield.
Posted by EvasionModeBumblebee on January 25th, 2017 @ 1:21pm CST
Va'al wrote:A fellow Transformers fan has notified us that, in the comments on the Planet Iacon Facebook page, there are some further potential reveals from the The Last Knight toyline, in terms of deluxe and probably Legend class figures. Thanks to Vietnamese photographers, we have a shot of the box for Barricade from earlier today, also a Premier Edition, and very similar to Voyagers; we have a new Bumblebee, very close to his Age of Extinction design and possibly a Legend or VERY simplified deluxe; we also have - supposedly - Berserker, a new mold that borrows heavily from Dread Crankcase from Dark of the Moon. Check them out below, and let us know what you think in the Energon Pub!
Wha. . . That's just a crummy repaint of the AOE Deluxe Bumblebee! This better not be the mainline deluxe. . .
Posted by SureShot18 on January 25th, 2017 @ 1:29pm CST
Posted by PeterPrime on January 25th, 2017 @ 1:38pm CST
Posted by Megatron Wolf on January 25th, 2017 @ 1:44pm CST
Posted by william-james88 on January 25th, 2017 @ 1:51pm CST
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 25th, 2017 @ 1:56pm CST
- Bumblebee is a redeco of his AoE Deluxe figure. I took the time to compare the molds and they match to a tee. Can't say I'm surprised, really, but that would mean we'll be getting yet another Bumblebee toy to match the current Camaro model used in the movie.
- Barricade may look Voyager Class because of the box, but the clear hook on top indicates he'll be put on pegs, like Deluxes! When was the last time Deluxes were put in boxes instead of on cards? His art shows something interesting: his knuckle busters have reversed letters on them. Looks to be an 8 letter word ending in "ERVE".
- I keep wanting to call the Dread "Crankcase" for some reason. Judging from the size of the rivets I'd say he's a Deluxe like the rest.
Posted by EvasionModeBumblebee on January 25th, 2017 @ 2:00pm CST
At least there's that MPM-3 Bumblebee coming out that looks beautiful.
Posted by DeathReviews on January 25th, 2017 @ 2:12pm CST
Posted by Rodimus Knight on January 25th, 2017 @ 2:38pm CST
Posted by Black Hat on January 25th, 2017 @ 2:59pm CST
Berserker though...hmm. The lack of paint kinda sucks, but at least we'll most likely get the mold done justice by Takara. He looks pretty good- he's obviously mistransformed/badly posed (those look like digitigrade/"raptor" legs) and the actual sculpt looks good. I might get the best version of him and a DOTM Crankcase- I love the concept of the Dreads, even if they did frak all in the movies, and seeing as Crankcase and Crowbar looked mostly the same anyway, this will be a good way of having them.
Posted by Decepticon Stryker on January 25th, 2017 @ 3:20pm CST
Posted by Lunatic Prime on January 25th, 2017 @ 3:29pm CST
Posted by dragons on January 25th, 2017 @ 3:50pm CST
GalvatronG1 wrote:I hope berserker is a prototype or a gimmick figure...if not, holy scrap the toyline looks like slag
Doesnt look like he can move the neck at all,
Bumblebee looks like his deluxe right down to transformation and i am not convinced he isnt that mold.
So the barricade means that is the best we will get on that mold outside of japan
Bumblebee figure is skinny in waist section another repaint of same Figure from age of extinction movie movie figure we get but will never see in movie I like those characters in age of extinction would have like to see them last longer in movie toy figures are ok I don't see any one buying more of figures if they have original figures from previous movie