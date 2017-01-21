Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

More Leaks of Transformers: The Last Knight Toys: Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Box

Wednesday, January 25th, 2017 12:55PM CST

A fellow Transformers fan has notified us that, in the comments on the Planet Iacon Facebook page, there are some further potential reveals from the The Last Knight toyline, in terms of deluxe and probably Legend class figures. Thanks to Vietnamese photographers, we have a shot of the box for Barricade from earlier today, also a Premier Edition, and very similar to Voyagers; we have a new Bumblebee, very close to his Age of Extinction design and possibly a Legend or VERY simplified deluxe; we also have - supposedly - Berserker, a new mold that borrows heavily from Dread Crankcase from Dark of the Moon. Check them out below, and let us know what you think in the Energon Pub!

Credit(s): Planet Iacon
Re: More Leaks of Transformers: The Last Knight Toys: Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Box (1854559)
Posted by GalvatronG1 on January 25th, 2017 @ 1:05pm CST
I hope berserker is a prototype or a gimmick figure...if not, holy scrap the toyline looks like slag
Doesnt look like he can move the neck at all,
Bumblebee looks like his deluxe right down to transformation and i am not convinced he isnt that mold.

So the barricade means that is the best we will get on that mold outside of japan
Re: More Leaks of Transformers: The Last Knight Toys: Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Box (1854560)
Posted by Microraptor on January 25th, 2017 @ 1:05pm CST
Berserker looks great, that's the last movie Bee mold.
Re: More Leaks of Transformers: The Last Knight Toys: Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Box (1854562)
Posted by cloudballoon on January 25th, 2017 @ 1:11pm CST
Once I get this new Barricade in hand I'll probably toss the old DOTM DLX into the trash! Actually, I'll probably keep the old toy in its gorgeous alt-mode.

About the back kibble, I can probably modify it into a riot shield.
Re: More Leaks of Transformers: The Last Knight Toys: Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Box (1854563)
Posted by EvasionModeBumblebee on January 25th, 2017 @ 1:21pm CST
Wha. . . That's just a crummy repaint of the AOE Deluxe Bumblebee! This better not be the mainline deluxe. . .











Wha. . . That's just a crummy repaint of the AOE Deluxe Bumblebee! This better not be the mainline deluxe. . .
Re: More Leaks of Transformers: The Last Knight Toys: Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Box (1854564)
Posted by SureShot18 on January 25th, 2017 @ 1:29pm CST
I can now say with absolute certainty that if I get any of these figures they'll be the Takara versions. The "premiere" Barricade barely looks like it should be any more than a normal release and Bumblebee and the dread lack so many paint apps.
Re: More Leaks of Transformers: The Last Knight Toys: Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Box (1854567)
Posted by PeterPrime on January 25th, 2017 @ 1:38pm CST
Was there confirmation on the size of the new Crankcase?
Re: More Leaks of Transformers: The Last Knight Toys: Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Box (1854569)
Posted by Megatron Wolf on January 25th, 2017 @ 1:44pm CST
Thats AoE deluxe bumblebee with less paint and a brighter yellow plasti. But damn if these are the premiere figures i dread to see what the main lines going to be. Sad part is people are going to buy this crap because they are blinded by their obsession, its only going to get worse i guarantee it.
Re: More Leaks of Transformers: The Last Knight Toys: Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Box (1854573)
Posted by william-james88 on January 25th, 2017 @ 1:51pm CST
Whats weird is that Bumblebee doesnt even look like that in this movie, something is really off here.
Re: More Leaks of Transformers: The Last Knight Toys: Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Box (1854577)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 25th, 2017 @ 1:56pm CST
Ok, done catching up, my observation:

- Bumblebee is a redeco of his AoE Deluxe figure. I took the time to compare the molds and they match to a tee. Can't say I'm surprised, really, but that would mean we'll be getting yet another Bumblebee toy to match the current Camaro model used in the movie. :BANG_HEAD:
- Barricade may look Voyager Class because of the box, but the clear hook on top indicates he'll be put on pegs, like Deluxes! When was the last time Deluxes were put in boxes instead of on cards? His art shows something interesting: his knuckle busters have reversed letters on them. Looks to be an 8 letter word ending in "ERVE".
- I keep wanting to call the Dread "Crankcase" for some reason. Judging from the size of the rivets I'd say he's a Deluxe like the rest.
Re: More Leaks of Transformers: The Last Knight Toys: Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Box (1854580)
Posted by EvasionModeBumblebee on January 25th, 2017 @ 2:00pm CST
I think the berserker would've looked better as a crankcase repaint, but Barricade is still ok. Bumblebee just infuriates me. Optimus doesn't change designs and gets a new voyager, but Bumblebee has a great new design and gets a crappy repaint. They didn't even base it off the right body, his new TF5 mode is his DOTM look with a new chest. I actually would've liked a remold of the DOTM figure, but I guess I'm going to wait and see if he gets a proper figure.

At least there's that MPM-3 Bumblebee coming out that looks beautiful.
Re: More Leaks of Transformers: The Last Knight Toys: Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Box (1854585)
Posted by DeathReviews on January 25th, 2017 @ 2:12pm CST
Every time I see cool spiky bits on a transformer figure now, I have to shake my head and remind myself: 'soft rubber'.
Re: More Leaks of Transformers: The Last Knight Toys: Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Box (1854594)
Posted by Rodimus Knight on January 25th, 2017 @ 2:38pm CST
I do love when Transformers toys come out that I don't need to get. IT saves my wallet a lot of pain.
Re: More Leaks of Transformers: The Last Knight Toys: Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Box (1854597)
Posted by Black Hat on January 25th, 2017 @ 2:59pm CST
Bumblebee looks like absolute cack. Pass.

Berserker though...hmm. The lack of paint kinda sucks, but at least we'll most likely get the mold done justice by Takara. He looks pretty good- he's obviously mistransformed/badly posed (those look like digitigrade/"raptor" legs) and the actual sculpt looks good. I might get the best version of him and a DOTM Crankcase- I love the concept of the Dreads, even if they did frak all in the movies, and seeing as Crankcase and Crowbar looked mostly the same anyway, this will be a good way of having them.
Re: More Leaks of Transformers: The Last Knight Toys: Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Box (1854603)
Posted by Decepticon Stryker on January 25th, 2017 @ 3:20pm CST
Beserker's Dreadlocks look rubbery, which might mean his head could move. I still want that Barricade though.
Re: More Leaks of Transformers: The Last Knight Toys: Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Box (1854609)
Posted by Lunatic Prime on January 25th, 2017 @ 3:29pm CST
Bumblebee is definitely the exact same mold as the Deluxe Concept Camaro one from AoE.
Re: More Leaks of Transformers: The Last Knight Toys: Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Box (1854620)
Posted by dragons on January 25th, 2017 @ 3:50pm CST
GalvatronG1 wrote:I hope berserker is a prototype or a gimmick figure...if not, holy scrap the toyline looks like slag
Doesnt look like he can move the neck at all,
Bumblebee looks like his deluxe right down to transformation and i am not convinced he isnt that mold.

So the barricade means that is the best we will get on that mold outside of japan


Bumblebee figure is skinny in waist section another repaint of same Figure from age of extinction movie movie figure we get but will never see in movie I like those characters in age of extinction would have like to see them last longer in movie toy figures are ok I don't see any one buying more of figures if they have original figures from previous movie

