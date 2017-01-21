Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

More Robots in Disguise Combiner Toy Sets Are Coming and Price Point Revealed

Transformers News: More Robots in Disguise Combiner Toy Sets Are Coming and Price Point Revealed

Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 6:54AM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: william-james88   Views: 6,455

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

The Robots in Disguise Combiner team toys are coming! We know the next season will have some four member combiners with the likes of Menasor and a team Bee combiner and we were hoping we would get toys too. Well, a combiner set was found on a Toysrus database, which can be seen below, under the name TF-RID Team Combiner Ast (assortment). It gives us a few clues, the biggest being the price point of $50 in Canadian dollars, which is around the $35-$40 USD price point, which is midway between Powersurge Optimus Prime and the other big Power Surge figures but nowhere near the price point of a combining team done in a deluxe scale. So what we can expect is either a simplified combiner, like ROTF Devastator (done smaller) or a smaller scale combiner, made up of figures the size of the ones found in the battlepacks. Or one deluxe and 4 legends figures. Let us know what you think! This image was given to us by fellow Seibertronian Megazarak.

Transformers News: More Robots in Disguise Combiner Toy Sets Are Coming and Price Point Revealed
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: More Robots in Disguise Combiner Toy Sets Are Coming and Price Point Revealed (1854174)
Posted by Kurona on January 24th, 2017 @ 8:57am CST
It's also totally possible that this is a smaller, legends-scale Combiner with it coming in a larger scale and hence larger price later - much like ROTF Devastator.
Re: More Robots in Disguise Combiner Toy Sets Are Coming and Price Point Revealed (1854176)
Posted by william-james88 on January 24th, 2017 @ 9:14am CST
Kurona wrote:It's also totally possible that this is a smaller, legends-scale Combiner with it coming in a larger scale and hence larger price later - much like ROTF Devastator.

Then again its not far from the price point of 3 legends and a deluxe as a box set. I do foresee this being simlified in some way since I cant think of anything at that price point in RID that wasnt simplified.
Re: More Robots in Disguise Combiner Toy Sets Are Coming and Price Point Revealed (1854177)
Posted by Kurona on January 24th, 2017 @ 9:16am CST
william-james88 wrote:
Kurona wrote:It's also totally possible that this is a smaller, legends-scale Combiner with it coming in a larger scale and hence larger price later - much like ROTF Devastator.

Then again its not far from the price point of 3 legends and a deluxe as a box set. I do foresee this being simlified in some way since I cant think of anything at that price point in RID that wasnt simplified.

I agree. I do see this as a sort of experiment to see if they can do combiners consistently again after the success of CW.
Re: More Robots in Disguise Combiner Toy Sets Are Coming and Price Point Revealed (1854184)
Posted by RAR on January 24th, 2017 @ 9:41am CST
william-james88 wrote:The Robots in Disguise Combiner team toys are coming!


I can't seem to find it but last week I was looking at a site which contained the wave and assortment info for 2017 in the UK (it mentions Trypticon by name for release in the UK) for example and it had that combiner Force boxed set on the list too - I think it was pretty cheap like £30 or £35.00 if I recall.

I thought I mentioned it at the time.
Re: More Robots in Disguise Combiner Toy Sets Are Coming and Price Point Revealed (1854185)
Posted by william-james88 on January 24th, 2017 @ 9:45am CST
RAR wrote:
william-james88 wrote:The Robots in Disguise Combiner team toys are coming!


I can't seem to find it but last week I was looking at a site which contained the wave and assortment info for 2017 in the UK (it mentions Trypticon by name for release in the UK) for example and it had that combiner Force boxed set on the list too - I think it was pretty cheap like £30 or £35.00 if I recall.

I thought I mentioned it at the time.

You didnt, and that would have been some fun info to have. Please find it again for us. £35.00 makes sense since this could easily be a $35 toy in the US and the UK usually matches that by putting a pound sign over the same number.
Re: More Robots in Disguise Combiner Toy Sets Are Coming and Price Point Revealed (1854186)
Posted by RAR on January 24th, 2017 @ 9:47am CST
Found part of it :

http://www.transformertoys.co.uk/transf ... dule/12882

Well one of them anyway - there was another one I found with the prices on it too somewhere.
Re: More Robots in Disguise Combiner Toy Sets Are Coming and Price Point Revealed (1854187)
Posted by william-james88 on January 24th, 2017 @ 9:51am CST
RAR wrote:Found part of it :

http://www.transformertoys.co.uk/transf ... dule/12882

Well one of them anyway - there was another one I found with the prices on it too somewhere.

yeah if you can find the one with the prices that would be ideal

Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers TFCC Club Exclusive Scourge 2013 TFSS MIB Unused - Time Remaining: 10 days 3 hours 4 minutes 36 seconds
HASBRO--TRANSFORMERS TIMELINES--CIRCUIT FIGURE (LOOK) CLUB EXCLUSIVE - Time Remaining: 10 days 5 hours 30 minutes 59 seconds
Transformers Collectors Club exclusive BREAKDOWN Deluxe boxed CHUG Classics - Time Remaining: 11 days 8 hours 42 minutes 7 seconds
Transformers TFCC CLUB SUBSCRIPTION TFSS CARZAP AUTOBOT FOWARD PATROL FIGURE - Time Remaining: 13 days 38 minutes 48 seconds
Transformers 2012 Subscription Figure Circuit by Hasbro - Time Remaining: 13 days 6 hours 47 minutes 42 seconds
Transformers 2012 Subscription Figure Scourge by Hasbro - Time Remaining: 14 days 1 hour 4 minutes 58 seconds
2016 Transformers TFCC Subscription Service 4.0 Pretender Bludgeon - Time Remaining: 15 days 2 hours 54 minutes 25 seconds
10421 Transformers Collector Club TFCC 2013 Botcon exclusive Breakdown - Time Remaining: 16 days 9 hours 51 minutes 40 seconds
Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #164 - Getaway Was Right
Twincast / Podcast #164:
"Getaway Was Right"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 21st, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

9,608 pages were recently viewed by 746 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.03236 seconds and was viewed 81 times on Tuesday, January 24th 2017 1:30pm CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.