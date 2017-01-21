More Robots in Disguise Combiner Toy Sets Are Coming and Price Point Revealed
Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 6:54AM CSTCategory: Toy News
Posted by: william-james88 Views: 6,455
Posted by Kurona on January 24th, 2017 @ 8:57am CST
Posted by william-james88 on January 24th, 2017 @ 9:14am CST
Then again its not far from the price point of 3 legends and a deluxe as a box set. I do foresee this being simlified in some way since I cant think of anything at that price point in RID that wasnt simplified.
Posted by Kurona on January 24th, 2017 @ 9:16am CST
I agree. I do see this as a sort of experiment to see if they can do combiners consistently again after the success of CW.
Posted by RAR on January 24th, 2017 @ 9:41am CST
I can't seem to find it but last week I was looking at a site which contained the wave and assortment info for 2017 in the UK (it mentions Trypticon by name for release in the UK) for example and it had that combiner Force boxed set on the list too - I think it was pretty cheap like £30 or £35.00 if I recall.
I thought I mentioned it at the time.
Posted by william-james88 on January 24th, 2017 @ 9:45am CST
You didnt, and that would have been some fun info to have. Please find it again for us. £35.00 makes sense since this could easily be a $35 toy in the US and the UK usually matches that by putting a pound sign over the same number.
Posted by RAR on January 24th, 2017 @ 9:47am CST
http://www.transformertoys.co.uk/transf ... dule/12882
Well one of them anyway - there was another one I found with the prices on it too somewhere.
Posted by william-james88 on January 24th, 2017 @ 9:51am CST
yeah if you can find the one with the prices that would be ideal