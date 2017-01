More Robots in Disguise Combiner Toy Sets Are Coming and Price Point Revealed

Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 6:54AM CST

6,455

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

The Robots in Disguise Combiner team toys are coming! We know the next season will have some four member combiners with the likes of Menasor and a team Bee combiner and we were hoping we would get toys too. Well, a combiner set was found on a Toysrus database, which can be seen below, under the name TF-RID Team Combiner Ast (assortment). It gives us a few clues, the biggest being the price point of $50 in Canadian dollars, which is around the $35-$40 USD price point, which is midway between Powersurge Optimus Prime and the other big Power Surge figures but nowhere near the price point of a combining team done in a deluxe scale. So what we can expect is either a simplified combiner, like ROTF Devastator (done smaller) or a smaller scale combiner, made up of figures the size of the ones found in the battlepacks. Or one deluxe and 4 legends figures. Let us know what you think! This image was given to us by fellow Seibertronian Megazarak.