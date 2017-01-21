More Robots in Disguise Combiner Toy Sets Are Coming and Price Point Revealed

william-james88 wrote: The Robots in Disguise Combiner team toys are coming!

I can't seem to find it but last week I was looking at a site which contained the wave and assortment info for 2017 in the UK (it mentions Trypticon by name for release in the UK) for example and it had that combiner Force boxed set on the list too - I think it was pretty cheap like £30 or £35.00 if I recall.I thought I mentioned it at the time.