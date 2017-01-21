Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

More Transformers: The Last Knight Toy Images with One Step Barricade, More Beserker and Slash

Thursday, January 26th, 2017 9:56AM CST

Ready for another day of Transformers: The Last Knight Reveals? We have more images of Beserker, showing how his back looks like. If only we had images like this for that voyager Prime figure. We also have a look at a one step Barricade toy which seems to have the same engineering as the most recent RID one step toys.
We also have an image showing what the first wave of deluxes is made of: Bumblebee, Barricade, Beserker and Slash. Slash and Bumblebee are rereleases of Age of Extinction molds.

Now, for those who want to have some fun with this, we can then line up this wave with the preliminary names we already have for this wave:

Generations Deluxe Class:
Wave 1:
“Shooting Star”
“Gamma Ray”
“Mars”
“Gas Giant”

And now we can line that up with the MPM wave:

TF5 Movie Masterpiece Mars (Bumblebee) – $79.99
TF5 Movie Masterpiece Jupiter (Optimus Prime) – $99.99
TF5 Movie Masterpiece “Saturn” – $79.99

Mars is Bumblebee since he is in both the waves, but this means that Saturn is not Barricade and thus the third Masterpiece Movie figure will not be Barricade but someone else at the Bumblebee price point.

Fun note, this design is based on the character model of the Decepticon Enforcer in the Dark of the Moon video game:

Transformers News: More Transformers: The Last Knight Toy Images with One Step Barricade, More Beserker and Slash

Re: More Transformers: The Last Knight Toy Images with One Step Barricade, More Beserker and Slash (1854863)
Posted by Insurgent on January 26th, 2017 @ 10:28am CST
Shame they gave Beserker Crankcase's head. Ideal chance to release one of the other dreads in deluxe scale. The non Hatchet guy would have been perfect here. I bet more people would have got it then. I know I would. But alas, don't need another Crankcase.
Re: More Transformers: The Last Knight Toy Images with One Step Barricade, More Beserker and Slash (1854867)
Posted by Microraptor on January 26th, 2017 @ 10:54am CST
I like how they gave him those weird spike-things the Dreads used in 3.
Re: More Transformers: The Last Knight Toy Images with One Step Barricade, More Beserker and Slash (1854870)
Posted by Black Hat on January 26th, 2017 @ 11:47am CST
He looks really cool, and the spike grenades are awesome, but he needs a gun. Thank Primus for Fakebusker's spike-gun.

I'll definitely wait to see if Takara does a better deco first though, this one's paintjob is underwhelming, especially given the decent sculptwork.
Re: More Transformers: The Last Knight Toy Images with One Step Barricade, More Beserker and Slash (1854871)
Posted by thedistinctroom on January 26th, 2017 @ 11:47am CST
Oh wow! Bumblebee has so many paint apps. I'm spellbound. In 5 years time from now, I'll bet that there will be absolutely no paint apps at all! Yay! Way to go, :HASBRO: . ;)^
Re: More Transformers: The Last Knight Toy Images with One Step Barricade, More Beserker and Slash (1854873)
Posted by Heckfire on January 26th, 2017 @ 11:58am CST
...Barricade has "brass knuckles" on his fists that say "Serve" and "Protect."

DAMMIT, WHY DIDN'T I EVER THINK OF THAT?!
Re: More Transformers: The Last Knight Toy Images with One Step Barricade, More Beserker and Slash (1854880)
Posted by william-james88 on January 26th, 2017 @ 12:24pm CST
Thanks to doctor prime and the snakas blog we have some leaked deco sheets of 2 upcoming Last Knight figures. These are two one steps, called Turbo Change this time around and one is Barricade (whos finished toy we already saw in these images) and the other is Hound sporting a new alt mode. These deco sheets reveal flames on the hood, which can be seen with UV light, with large faction symbols in the center.



Re: More Transformers: The Last Knight Toy Images with One Step Barricade, More Beserker and Slash (1854882)
Posted by Microraptor on January 26th, 2017 @ 12:37pm CST
thedistinctroom wrote:Oh wow! Bumblebee has so many paint apps. I'm spellbound. In 5 years time from now, I'll bet that there will be absolutely no paint apps at all! Yay! Way to go, :HASBRO: . ;)^


The problem is that Bee has many parts made of translucent plastic, on several parts of his body. Note how Berserker, who doesn't have translucent plastic, and Barricade, who has it all on a couple of pieces, have substantially more paint apps and color variance. Not to mention the detail-swallowing nature of that yellow plastic.
Re: More Transformers: The Last Knight Toy Images with One Step Barricade, More Beserker and Slash (1854883)
Posted by william-james88 on January 26th, 2017 @ 12:45pm CST
Microraptor wrote:
thedistinctroom wrote:Oh wow! Bumblebee has so many paint apps. I'm spellbound. In 5 years time from now, I'll bet that there will be absolutely no paint apps at all! Yay! Way to go, :HASBRO: . ;)^


The problem is that Bee has many parts made of translucent plastic, on several parts of his body. Note how Berserker, who doesn't have translucent plastic, and Barricade, who has it all on a couple of pieces, have substantially more paint apps and color variance. Not to mention the detail-swallowing nature of that yellow plastic.

Speaking of which, I have no problem with the paint apps found on Beserker.

