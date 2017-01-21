More Transformers: The Last Knight Toy Images with One Step Barricade, More Beserker and Slash

Thursday, January 26th, 2017 9:56AM CST

Ready for another day of Transformers: The Last Knight Reveals? We have more images of Beserker, showing how his back looks like. If only we had images like this for that voyager Prime figure. We also have a look at a one step Barricade toy which seems to have the same engineering as the most recent RID one step toys.We also have an image showing what the first wave of deluxes is made of: Bumblebee, Barricade, Beserker and Slash. Slash and Bumblebee are rereleases of Age of Extinction molds.Now, for those who want to have some fun with this, we can then line up this wave with the preliminary names we already have for this wave:Generations Deluxe Class:Wave 1:“Shooting Star”“Gamma Ray”“Mars”“Gas Giant”And now we can line that up with the MPM wave:TF5 Movie Masterpiece Mars (Bumblebee) – $79.99TF5 Movie Masterpiece Jupiter (Optimus Prime) – $99.99TF5 Movie Masterpiece “Saturn” – $79.99Mars is Bumblebee since he is in both the waves, but this means that Saturn is not Barricade and thus the third Masterpiece Movie figure will not be Barricade but someone else at the Bumblebee price point.Fun note, this design is based on the character model of the Decepticon Enforcer in the Dark of the Moon video game: