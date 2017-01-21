More Transformers: The Last Knight Toy Images with One Step Barricade, More Beserker and Slash
Thursday, January 26th, 2017 9:56AM CSTCategory: Toy News
Posted by: william-james88 Views: 5,046
Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply
We also have an image showing what the first wave of deluxes is made of: Bumblebee, Barricade, Beserker and Slash. Slash and Bumblebee are rereleases of Age of Extinction molds.
Now, for those who want to have some fun with this, we can then line up this wave with the preliminary names we already have for this wave:
Generations Deluxe Class:
Wave 1:
“Shooting Star”
“Gamma Ray”
“Mars”
“Gas Giant”
And now we can line that up with the MPM wave:
TF5 Movie Masterpiece Mars (Bumblebee) – $79.99
TF5 Movie Masterpiece Jupiter (Optimus Prime) – $99.99
TF5 Movie Masterpiece “Saturn” – $79.99
Mars is Bumblebee since he is in both the waves, but this means that Saturn is not Barricade and thus the third Masterpiece Movie figure will not be Barricade but someone else at the Bumblebee price point.
Fun note, this design is based on the character model of the Decepticon Enforcer in the Dark of the Moon video game:
Most Popular Transformers News
List of all Transformers Toy Assortments to be Released in the First 2 Quarters of 2017: Movie, RID, Trypticon and More28,250 views
Most Recent Transformers News
Leaked Designs for Transformers: The Last Knight Turbo Change Hound and BarricadePosted 47 minutes ago
More Transformers: The Last Knight Toy Images with One Step Barricade, More Beserker and SlashPosted 3 hours ago
Transformers: Earth Wars Update - Countdown to Combination: Bruticus and Optimus Maximus SpotlightPosted 20 hours ago
More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade ToysPosted 20 hours ago
BBTS Sponsor News: Harley Quinn, Wolverine, Star Wars, Aliens, TMNT, BTTF, Dragon Ball & More!Posted 21 hours ago
Posted by Insurgent on January 26th, 2017 @ 10:28am CST
Posted by Microraptor on January 26th, 2017 @ 10:54am CST
Posted by Black Hat on January 26th, 2017 @ 11:47am CST
I'll definitely wait to see if Takara does a better deco first though, this one's paintjob is underwhelming, especially given the decent sculptwork.
Posted by thedistinctroom on January 26th, 2017 @ 11:47am CST
Posted by Heckfire on January 26th, 2017 @ 11:58am CST
DAMMIT, WHY DIDN'T I EVER THINK OF THAT?!
Posted by william-james88 on January 26th, 2017 @ 12:24pm CST
Posted by Microraptor on January 26th, 2017 @ 12:37pm CST
thedistinctroom wrote:Oh wow! Bumblebee has so many paint apps. I'm spellbound. In 5 years time from now, I'll bet that there will be absolutely no paint apps at all! Yay! Way to go, .
The problem is that Bee has many parts made of translucent plastic, on several parts of his body. Note how Berserker, who doesn't have translucent plastic, and Barricade, who has it all on a couple of pieces, have substantially more paint apps and color variance. Not to mention the detail-swallowing nature of that yellow plastic.
Posted by william-james88 on January 26th, 2017 @ 12:45pm CST
Microraptor wrote:thedistinctroom wrote:Oh wow! Bumblebee has so many paint apps. I'm spellbound. In 5 years time from now, I'll bet that there will be absolutely no paint apps at all! Yay! Way to go, .
The problem is that Bee has many parts made of translucent plastic, on several parts of his body. Note how Berserker, who doesn't have translucent plastic, and Barricade, who has it all on a couple of pieces, have substantially more paint apps and color variance. Not to mention the detail-swallowing nature of that yellow plastic.
Speaking of which, I have no problem with the paint apps found on Beserker.