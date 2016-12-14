MP 34 Masterpiece Beast Wars Cheetor Delayed and New Images

Friday, December 23rd, 2016 2:44PM CST

9,875

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Credit(s): dengeki hobby

We have some new images of MP Cheetor fom Dengeki Hobby for MP 34 Masterpiece Cheetor. The article also states that the release date has been pushed to February. One really interesting factoid we lean from these images is that the beast mode's eyes can be turned.