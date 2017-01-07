na na na na na Bat-Prime! Seibertron User Review - E-Hobby LG-EX Convobat

Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Saturday, January 14th, 2017 9:36PM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: shajaki   Views: 11,738

Happy Saturday Seibertron, and welcome to another Seibertron User Review! Today we're focusing on the most recent E-Hobby release: Convobat! This fella brilliantly uses Mindwipe and Infinitus (Sentinel Primes Headmaster) from the Titans Return line to give us an update to a long lost Beast Wars relic, the bat Optimus Primal. So lets have a look at him, his extras, mold mates, and more!

Transformers News: na na na na na Bat-Prime! Seibertron User Review - E-Hobby LE-EX Convobat

First let's have a look at him with the other bats he stole his body from: Hasbro Titans Return and Takara Legends (LG-34) Mindwipe. Technically, there's zero remolding between the Mindwipe's and Convobat as all his unique pieces are merely stolen from other figures. Namely his head is actually Infinitus (as mentioned above), Alligator Megatron Head from TR Galvatron's Headmaster Nucleon, and the swords come from Transformers Prime Wheeljack.

The robot mode isn't perfect, but it's pretty good. Good posability in the arms, and while they legs and feet are ok, they can sometimes be challenging. Big ups to the transformation though, the wings to legs is cool and more solid than I had expected.

Transformers News: na na na na na Bat-Prime! Seibertron User Review - E-Hobby LE-EX Convobat
*Takara left, Hasbro right*

Transformers News: na na na na na Bat-Prime! Seibertron User Review - E-Hobby LE-EX Convobat

The bat mode is somewhat limited. I really wish the bat head could move, like, at all. But his mouth opens! And I know I'm not transforming the legs right, but the way I do it gives me more mobility. And the wings are segmented enough (for the transformation) to do some neat poses. I actually really like the clear blood red window on Legends Mindwipe too.

Transformers News: na na na na na Bat-Prime! Seibertron User Review - E-Hobby LE-EX Convobat

Transformers News: na na na na na Bat-Prime! Seibertron User Review - E-Hobby LE-EX Convobat

Transformers News: na na na na na Bat-Prime! Seibertron User Review - E-Hobby LE-EX Convobat

The two Mindwipe heads are unique, but as mentioned above the others are redeco's of TR's first Voyagers Galvatron (Nucleon) amd Sentinel Prime (Infinitus).

Transformers News: na na na na na Bat-Prime! Seibertron User Review - E-Hobby LE-EX Convobat

Transformers News: na na na na na Bat-Prime! Seibertron User Review - E-Hobby LE-EX Convobat

Another borrowed piece from this set is ApeXarms, a redeco of Titan Master Apeface inspired by Beast Wars Optimal Optimus. Legends LG-30 Weirdwolf also comes with one of these apes, named Rarigo.

Transformers News: na na na na na Bat-Prime! Seibertron User Review - E-Hobby LE-EX Convobat

Transformers News: na na na na na Bat-Prime! Seibertron User Review - E-Hobby LE-EX Convobat

Transformers News: na na na na na Bat-Prime! Seibertron User Review - E-Hobby LE-EX Convobat

The set also comes with a solitary Alligator Megatron Headmaster meant to be partnered with Skullcruncher (Skullsmasher/Skull). It's kind of a cop-out, but I honestly feel it works out pretty well. You just gotta get Grax outta the way.

Transformers News: na na na na na Bat-Prime! Seibertron User Review - E-Hobby LE-EX Convobat

Transformers News: na na na na na Bat-Prime! Seibertron User Review - E-Hobby LE-EX Convobat

Transformers News: na na na na na Bat-Prime! Seibertron User Review - E-Hobby LE-EX Convobat

Transformers News: na na na na na Bat-Prime! Seibertron User Review - E-Hobby LE-EX Convobat
*Hasbro left, Takara right*

These two look really great together. And while I said it can be difficult to pose, you can pull off some pretty killer poses.

Transformers News: na na na na na Bat-Prime! Seibertron User Review - E-Hobby LE-EX Convobat

Transformers News: na na na na na Bat-Prime! Seibertron User Review - E-Hobby LE-EX Convobat

Transformers News: na na na na na Bat-Prime! Seibertron User Review - E-Hobby LE-EX Convobat

Transformers News: na na na na na Bat-Prime! Seibertron User Review - E-Hobby LE-EX Convobat

Transformers News: na na na na na Bat-Prime! Seibertron User Review - E-Hobby LE-EX Convobat

Transformers News: na na na na na Bat-Prime! Seibertron User Review - E-Hobby LE-EX Convobat

Transformers News: na na na na na Bat-Prime! Seibertron User Review - E-Hobby LE-EX Convobat

All in all, I think this is an incredibly ingenious and original set. It would have been nice if it were a two piece with a properly deco'd Megaligator sure, but I'm still satisfied. I highly recommend it, so if you're on the fence then get off! What do you think of these figures, exclusive or non? Sign in and let us know, and stay tuned to Seibertron.com: home for the best Galleries and Conversation around!
Credit(s): shajaki@Seibertron
