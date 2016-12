New Clip of Transformers Robots in Disguise Soundwave

Tuesday, December 27th, 2016 6:00AM CST

Credit(s): Transformers Facebook

Via the official Transformers Facebook page , we have another clip (first one was here ) of the upcoming warrior class Robots in Disguise Soundwave - and it looks like it's an activator, thank to the accompanying Mini-Con! Designer Sean Carmen Isabella explains more in the clip, and we get to see the transformation and gimmick too - check it out below.