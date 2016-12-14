Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Chicago Cubs World Series 2016 8-Disc Collector's Edition Set from Shout! Factory

New Clip of Transformers Robots in Disguise Soundwave

New Clip of Transformers Robots in Disguise Soundwave

Tuesday, December 27th, 2016 6:00AM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: Dr Va'al   Views: 290

Via the official Transformers Facebook page, we have another clip (first one was here) of the upcoming warrior class Robots in Disguise Soundwave - and it looks like it's an activator, thank to the accompanying Mini-Con! Designer Sean Carmen Isabella explains more in the clip, and we get to see the transformation and gimmick too - check it out below.

Credit(s): Transformers Facebook
