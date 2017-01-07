Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

New Image of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain

Transformers News: New Image of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain

Wednesday, January 11th, 2017 5:12AM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: Va'al   Views: 16,553

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

The official Takara Tomy Twitter account for Transformers has just shared a new image from their Legends line, featuring a new triple-changing Headmaster: LG-40 Astrotrain! Check out the robot mode, packaging, and tweaked deco (now with purplier purple) in the image below.

Transformers News: New Image of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain
Credit(s): TF_pr
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: New Image of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain (1851769)
Posted by Emerje on January 11th, 2017 @ 7:44am CST
See, Takara Tomy can do dark purple when they want to, they just don't always want to.

Emerje
Re: New Image of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain (1851807)
Posted by william-james88 on January 11th, 2017 @ 10:14am CST
Emerje wrote:See, Takara Tomy can do dark purple when they want to, they just don't always want to.

Emerje

They only do it when its show accurate :lol:
Re: New Image of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain (1851808)
Posted by grimdragon2001 on January 11th, 2017 @ 10:17am CST
He does look real good, makes me wish I could afford to go all in for Takara's stuff over Hasbro's.
Re: New Image of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain (1851814)
Posted by william-james88 on January 11th, 2017 @ 11:03am CST
Amiami restocked their Ginrais but are selling them at full MSRP, so its 90$ + import costs http://www.amiami.com/top/detail/detail ... agecnt%3D1
Re: New Image of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain (1851821)
Posted by Overcracker on January 11th, 2017 @ 11:55am CST
william-james88 wrote:Amiami restocked their Ginrais but are selling them at full MSRP, so its 90$ + import costs http://www.amiami.com/top/detail/detail ... agecnt%3D1


Wow, so glad I pre-ordered him for $51.52 several months ago at Anime-Export.
Re: New Image of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain (1851836)
Posted by william-james88 on January 11th, 2017 @ 1:22pm CST
Yeah sold out everywhere else. I think the reveal of the apex armour guy relly upped the demand. Right now, the best way to get this guy is though japanese auction sites. At that point, everyone might as well be speaking japanese to me.
Re: New Image of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain (1851838)
Posted by Cyberpath on January 11th, 2017 @ 1:26pm CST
LG39 Brainstorm -- Takara's final Autobot Headmaster of the original group. Shipped one month after the last batch and arrived almost at the same time.

Brainstorm looks fantastic! The proportion of the body; the contrast of the colours--!




I've already had a Brainstorm that I liked (LG09) but ordered this one too just because of scale & compatibility; I wasn't enthusiastic about it but it turned out great!




The face sculpt is really well done -- detailed and crisp. But he doesn't look like the Brainstorm that I know as he's got a mouth. There's space between his jaw and "helmet" so I might try to somehow fashion a faceplate for him that would tab there.

Hey this kind of works, no? :))




Yet another Autobot Headmaster that's supposed to have twin-guns but doesn't. Instead he was packed with the generic gun that Chromedome came with. He can however wield LG09's guns! The colour is not exactly the same, but it works.









I was glad to find out that you can transform him without removing the nosecone, but you can remove it if you want a less prominent back.







The articulation is very good, he's even got waist rotation that's not related to transformation; so far only the Decepticons have had it.




He's got the exact same thighs as Chromedome and the shin-transformation is similar.

The transformation is cool and impressive, love the fin storage, the way the back-rest changes into his abs; the windshield, it's all pretty great for a deluxe.




And the jet mode is just as nice as the robot! Though I'm surprised there is no peg hole for a stand.










Brainstorm's drone buddy is a little more interesting than Chromedome's. And it's got this motorbike type mode.







Didn't think I'd have a Headmaster, much less all of them (and two Brainstorms!) but here we are..






Now I "need" only Cerebros, Apeface & Snapdragon. ;)
Re: New Image of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain (1851842)
Posted by Kurona on January 11th, 2017 @ 1:50pm CST
Is that FAB 1 for Arcee.

That's just beautiful.
Re: New Image of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain (1851844)
Posted by Relic0037 on January 11th, 2017 @ 2:14pm CST
grimdragon2001 wrote:He does look real good, makes me wish I could afford to go all in for Takara's stuff over Hasbro's.


You could always start selling organs. No one needs two kidneys, am I right? :lol:
Re: New Image of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain (1851851)
Posted by william-james88 on January 11th, 2017 @ 2:42pm CST
Fellow Seibertronian Cyberpath has a splendid pictorial review for us of the recently released Takara Transformers Legends LG39 Brainstorm. He compares it to the previous Takara Brainstorm release and we see here how giving the old one's guns to new Brainstorm works out. Enjoy!


LG39 Brainstorm -- Takara's final Autobot Headmaster of the original group. Shipped one month after the last batch and arrived almost at the same time.

Brainstorm looks fantastic! The proportion of the body; the contrast of the colours--!




I've already had a Brainstorm that I liked (LG09) but ordered this one too just because of scale & compatibility; I wasn't enthusiastic about it but it turned out great!




The face sculpt is really well done -- detailed and crisp. But he doesn't look like the Brainstorm that I know as he's got a mouth. There's space between his jaw and "helmet" so I might try to somehow fashion a faceplate for him that would tab there.

Hey this kind of works, no? :))




Yet another Autobot Headmaster that's supposed to have twin-guns but doesn't. Instead he was packed with the generic gun that Chromedome came with. He can however wield LG09's guns! The colour is not exactly the same, but it works.









I was glad to find out that you can transform him without removing the nosecone, but you can remove it if you want a less prominent back.







The articulation is very good, he's even got waist rotation that's not related to transformation; so far only the Decepticons have had it.




He's got the exact same thighs as Chromedome and the shin-transformation is similar.

The transformation is cool and impressive, love the fin storage, the way the back-rest changes into his abs; the windshield, it's all pretty great for a deluxe.




And the jet mode is just as nice as the robot! Though I'm surprised there is no peg hole for a stand.










Brainstorm's drone buddy is a little more interesting than Chromedome's. And it's got this motorbike type mode.







Didn't think I'd have a Headmaster, much less all of them (and two Brainstorms!) but here we are..




Re: New Image of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain (1851852)
Posted by carytheone on January 11th, 2017 @ 2:47pm CST
Cyberpath wrote:
Arcee :lol: that's great ;)^
Re: New Image of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain (1851912)
Posted by Seibertron on January 11th, 2017 @ 4:51pm CST
Cyberpath wrote:LG39 Brainstorm -- Takara's final Autobot Headmaster of the original group. Shipped one month after the last batch and arrived almost at the same time.

Brainstorm looks fantastic! The proportion of the body; the contrast of the colours--!



Any chance you could provide an extreme closeup (Seibertron.com style) of his face? The first one I bought had a paint flaw on his nose, and the 2nd and 3rd ones that I bought also have paint flaws on the nose or face, but in different places. I'm kind of OCD about facial paint flaws more than anything because of all of the close-up shots I do of their heads and upper torso/body. I just want to know if all Brainstorms have paint flaws on their face paint or I've just got 3 that do. Admittedly, they are small paint flaws, but they are paint flaws nonetheless. I'm extremely picky about their face paint.
Re: New Image of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain (1851930)
Posted by ScottyP on January 11th, 2017 @ 6:14pm CST
fenrir72 wrote:

Those at HLJ were delayed batches. Not actual re-releases like MP-IH, TL Legends.There are instance when MP Exhaust got a re-release at Amiami but zilch at HLJ.
They're called second (or third, or nth) production runs, not delayed batches, and the only difference between those and what we'd call a "reissue" is marketing. LG-9 Brainstorm got one back in September, and several of the LG releases have those on the way (Scourge, Blurr, etc.) On the TAV front, I think only TAV-21 (and maybe 33?) has gotten any sort of second run so far.
Re: New Image of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain (1851940)
Posted by fenrir72 on January 11th, 2017 @ 7:11pm CST
ScottyP wrote:
fenrir72 wrote:

Those at HLJ were delayed batches. Not actual re-releases like MP-IH, TL Legends.There are instance when MP Exhaust got a re-release at Amiami but zilch at HLJ.
They're called second (or third, or nth) production runs, not delayed batches, and the only difference between those and what we'd call a "reissue" is marketing. LG-9 Brainstorm got one back in September, and several of the LG releases have those on the way (Scourge, Blurr, etc.) On the TAV front, I think only TAV-21 (and maybe 33?) has gotten any sort of second run so far.


Yeah. The taller Brainstorm also got a second printing. Though with this anime accurate one being released, seams like too little too late.
Re: New Image of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain (1852022)
Posted by Cyberpath on January 12th, 2017 @ 3:14am CST
Thanks, Will!


Kurona wrote:Is that FAB 1 for Arcee.

That's just beautiful.
Thanks! Not sure; it was in a Kinder Surprise egg ages ago and I've always kept it because it reminded me of Arcee.


carytheone wrote:
Cyberpath wrote:
Arcee :lol: that's great ;)^
Thanks. ;)


Seibertron -- sure. Are these okay? (click to enlarge.)







Re: New Image of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain (1852028)
Posted by Kurona on January 12th, 2017 @ 5:40am CST
Oh my god that facesculpt is beautiful.
Re: New Image of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain (1852037)
Posted by Cyberpath on January 12th, 2017 @ 6:56am CST
Seeing him in this scale was something else, I must say.

Re: New Image of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain (1852057)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 12th, 2017 @ 8:44am CST
Good gravy, the sculpting on those cheeks, lips, chin, nose, everything below the eyes is GORGEOUS!

How could anyone wanna cover up such a beautiful face? =P~
Re: New Image of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain (1852061)
Posted by Cobotron on January 12th, 2017 @ 8:49am CST

This November, vote Brainstorm
For a better future for Cybertron





#Braingate


:-P Great pic CP!
Re: New Image of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG40 Astrotrain (1852063)
Posted by william-james88 on January 12th, 2017 @ 8:52am CST
Cobotron wrote:

This November, vote Brainstorm
For a better future for Cybertron



via Imgflip Meme Generator

Items Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #163 - Through The Space Hole
Twincast / Podcast #163:
"Through The Space Hole"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 7th, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

6,986 pages were recently viewed by 696 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.04152 seconds and was viewed 3 times on Friday, January 13th 2017 3:04pm CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.