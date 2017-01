New Image of Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia and Baldigus

Friday, January 27th, 2017

6,873

Credit(s): TF_pr Another toy update today comes from the official Takara Tomy Transformers PR account on Twitter , and features the Unite Warriors line with Exclusive set Megatronia - shipping soon - and the Bruticus redeco Baldigus, also known as Ruination to some of us! Check the two in the image below, and join the discussion in the Energon Pub!

Re: New Image of Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia and Baldigus

Posted by

Still no clear reveal of the box art.....??. I mean we know what it looks like, but it'd be nice to see a nice big pic without a watermark.

Re: New Image of Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia and Baldigus

Posted by

Damn both look so good. Gotta fight the urge...must...not...spend tax return.





Damn both look so good. Gotta fight the urge...must...not...spend tax return.

Megatronia just doesn't look complete without a version of Rust Dust