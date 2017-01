New Images for Upcoming 2017 Robots in Disguise Toys with Hyper Flip Class, Blurr and More

Sunday, January 8th, 2017 10:27AM CST

From Cybertron Philipines , we have in package images for the upcoming second assortment of the Robots in Disguise Combiner Force toys. While many toys repeat, we do get the new warrior Decepticons like Soundwave and Skywarp, and Blurr gets 3 toys through different classes. You also get a new class replacing the 3 step changers called Hyper Flip. These seem to be new molds but they are very reminiscent of the 3 step changers. Also, the repacked Windblade seems to have different paint apps. Let us know what you think. Here is the breakdown:Combiner Force Legion Wave 2 – Blurr, Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and BiskCombiner Force One-Step Changers Wave 2 – Blurr, a new version of Sideswipe, Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and DriftCombiner Force Hyper Flip Wave 1 – Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Grimlock, and ThunderhoofCombiner Force Crash Combiners Wave 2 – Skyhammer and Stormsledge, Primestrong and Beeside.Combiner Force Warrior Wave 2 – Blurr, Soundwave, Skywarp, Grimlock and Windblade.

I like the blue Cockpit on Windylass and the bi more dark tone overall helps her look - It would be nice to have the option to duel wield swords too with the purchase of this figure in addition to the previous one - likewise she can have a couple of hairfan blades too. I do wish this mould had hinged wings that could flow down like a cape it might help her look cooler and also help here stand better - as she falls over more often than any other single figure I own due to the tiny feet spikes and all the weigh being in the top of her body and the knees are weak too.



However I appreciate and support the idea of battle mask faces - I hope Hasbro do something with the other bumblebee mould & other Grimlock mould - though i'd likely rather have a G2 purple or Tigerstripe coloured Grimlock than another Green one with a battlemask head.



I guess we will have to call this 2017 Windblade or Combiner Force Windblade to distinguish her from the previous one.



I will admit though I'm puzzled why not make some Sandy deco RID already ? They have been like that in the show more than once and yet not a single toy - all I've seen is a couple of prototype Legions in sandy deco that never came out.



It is a shame that the RID 2017 toys are likely going to get buried in the build up to some rampant overstocking of the Last Knight toys in a few months time. as I certainly never see a sniff of Rescue Bots toys in the UK. They may as well be eBay exclusives to me.



I Have to hope that TRU doesn't fall asleep just yet on the new Titans Returns and RID 2017 (funny isn't it a line that only some seem to much like is one of the longest lasting kids lines now).



But the real joke is that most of that product is just Optimus/Strongarm/Bumblebee/Grimlock & Sideswipe over and over and over again. They didn't even think to make a 3 step Jazz or Groundpounder.

