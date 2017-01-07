New Images for Upcoming 2017 Robots in Disguise Toys with Hyper Flip Class, Blurr and More
Combiner Force Legion Wave 2 – Blurr, Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and Bisk
Combiner Force One-Step Changers Wave 2 – Blurr, a new version of Sideswipe, Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and Drift
Combiner Force Hyper Flip Wave 1 – Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Grimlock, and Thunderhoof
Combiner Force Crash Combiners Wave 2 – Skyhammer and Stormsledge, Primestrong and Beeside.
Combiner Force Warrior Wave 2 – Blurr, Soundwave, Skywarp, Grimlock and Windblade.
chuckdawg1999 wrote:I guess the window has passed on the Weaponizer Minicons. I'd love to know what happened.
They were never found in the US?
On the flipside, you guys got the weapon minicon 4 pack, Canada never got it.
We have video reviews of both coming from Chefatron who found them at Toysrus in the Phillipines.
Enjoy and let us know what you think!
Well, yes and no. It was released but I don't think it made it into all stores, the same thing with that other 4 pack with the weaponized Slipstream.
Erm....didn't Bumblebee21 already post these
Emerje
My fault, I misread her post as meaning they're only tops or bottoms, not both and thought RAR was replying to something else since Will had already just mentioned the bot modes.
Anyway, there's still people finding wave 1 Minicons in stores? I really haven't seen too many Minicons of any type lately. What I have seen is pegs full of Windblade and nothing else. Kids aren't being fooled by the bad paint job I guess.
Emerje
I still see them, but they've been mostly plucked dry after Christmas. Thank Goodness. Right now Walmart has them on Rollback... as "Weaponizer Minicon Asst." We never got past wave 2!
https://www.allspark.com/forums/topic/99399-post-pictures-of-your-fan-modes/page-1186#entry3415671
https://www.allspark.com/forums/topic/99399-post-pictures-of-your-fan-modes/page-1187#entry3415881
She ain't messing around. Kind of want to pick her up now!
If they were going to give Windblade a new head anyway, why not just make her Maxima?
However I appreciate and support the idea of battle mask faces - I hope Hasbro do something with the other bumblebee mould & other Grimlock mould - though i'd likely rather have a G2 purple or Tigerstripe coloured Grimlock than another Green one with a battlemask head.
I guess we will have to call this 2017 Windblade or Combiner Force Windblade to distinguish her from the previous one.
I will admit though I'm puzzled why not make some Sandy deco RID already ? They have been like that in the show more than once and yet not a single toy - all I've seen is a couple of prototype Legions in sandy deco that never came out.
It is a shame that the RID 2017 toys are likely going to get buried in the build up to some rampant overstocking of the Last Knight toys in a few months time. as I certainly never see a sniff of Rescue Bots toys in the UK. They may as well be eBay exclusives to me.
I Have to hope that TRU doesn't fall asleep just yet on the new Titans Returns and RID 2017 (funny isn't it a line that only some seem to much like is one of the longest lasting kids lines now).
But the real joke is that most of that product is just Optimus/Strongarm/Bumblebee/Grimlock & Sideswipe over and over and over again. They didn't even think to make a 3 step Jazz or Groundpounder.
It took forever to get Legends Groundpounder. I'd love to see something bigger. Maybe one of these new Activator type figures.
It does make me feel better that other people weren't able to find those Weaponized Minicons. Really surprised Hasbro dropped the ball that bad.
I think it's just the stores not feeling the need to order more stock. The first two waves just didn't sell...
Only Weaponizers I saw were two of the 4-packs, only then they were only at Target. I almost got one just for Autobot Dragonus.
Well it seems kinda strange that his Titans Return post made front page news & this one didn't! but i guess that's up to Bumblebee21 to argue that point....if he chooses to do so....or not
yeah i was first. i dont really care as long as people know the reviews are up.
