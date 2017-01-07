New Images for Upcoming 2017 Robots in Disguise Toys with Hyper Flip Class, Blurr and More

Sunday, January 8th, 2017 10:27AM CST

I like the blue Cockpit on Windylass and the bi more dark tone overall helps her look - It would be nice to have the option to duel wield swords too with the purchase of this figure in addition to the previous one - likewise she can have a couple of hairfan blades too. I do wish this mould had hinged wings that could flow down like a cape it might help her look cooler and also help here stand better - as she falls over more often than any other single figure I own due to the tiny feet spikes and all the weigh being in the top of her body and the knees are weak too.



However I appreciate and support the idea of battle mask faces - I hope Hasbro do something with the other bumblebee mould & other Grimlock mould - though i'd likely rather have a G2 purple or Tigerstripe coloured Grimlock than another Green one with a battlemask head.



I guess we will have to call this 2017 Windblade or Combiner Force Windblade to distinguish her from the previous one.



I will admit though I'm puzzled why not make some Sandy deco RID already ? They have been like that in the show more than once and yet not a single toy - all I've seen is a couple of prototype Legions in sandy deco that never came out.



It is a shame that the RID 2017 toys are likely going to get buried in the build up to some rampant overstocking of the Last Knight toys in a few months time. as I certainly never see a sniff of Rescue Bots toys in the UK. They may as well be eBay exclusives to me.



I Have to hope that TRU doesn't fall asleep just yet on the new Titans Returns and RID 2017 (funny isn't it a line that only some seem to much like is one of the longest lasting kids lines now).



But the real joke is that most of that product is just Optimus/Strongarm/Bumblebee/Grimlock & Sideswipe over and over and over again. They didn't even think to make a 3 step Jazz or Groundpounder.