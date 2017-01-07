Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

New Images Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge

Transformers News: New Images Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge

Tuesday, January 17th, 2017 8:39AM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime   Views: 20,155

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Takara has released a pair of new images for their upcoming Masterpiece Dirge figure. The new figure is still based on the original MP-11 seeker mold with new wings and a new head, and can be seen below lined up with the other 2 members of the conehead/1985 seeker gang. Check out the images below, and let us know what you think in the comments section below!

Transformers News: New Images Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge

Transformers News: New Images Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge
Credit(s): TakaraTomy
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: New Images Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge (1852837)
Posted by Bumblebee21 on January 17th, 2017 @ 9:36am CST
you never got the first pics of dirge

hes soo fat like the others
Re: New Images Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge (1853009)
Posted by Va'al on January 18th, 2017 @ 4:08am CST
Via the official Takara Tomy Twitter account, we have another couple of images for their Transformers Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge - and they show off the complete Decepticon Conehead set! Check him out in both robot and jet mode in the images below, along with Thrust and Ramjet.



Re: New Images Masterpiece MP-11ND Dirge (1853035)
Posted by Dagon on January 18th, 2017 @ 10:29am CST
That group shot looks great. I can't wait to get Dirge.

Ending Soon On eBay

transformers collectors club fisitron - Time Remaining: 5 days 4 hours 50 minutes 26 seconds
TRANSFORMERS COLLECTORS CLUB Jackpot TFCC Timelines Sealed Autobot Decepticon - Time Remaining: 6 days 5 hours 29 minutes 36 seconds
Transformers Collectors Club TFCC 1.0 Scourge Nemesis Prime MIB UNUSED - Time Remaining: 6 days 6 hours 9 minutes 54 seconds
Transformers Timelines TCC TFSS 2.0 Rewind Eject - Time Remaining: 9 days 1 hour 12 minutes 54 seconds
HASBRO--TRANSFORMERS TIMELINES--FISITRON FIGURE (LOOK) CLUB EXCLUSIVE - Time Remaining: 9 days 7 hours 20 minutes 53 seconds
Transformers TFCC Club Exclusive Scourge 2013 TFSS MIB Unused - Time Remaining: 10 days 3 hours 4 minutes 36 seconds
HASBRO--TRANSFORMERS TIMELINES--CIRCUIT FIGURE (LOOK) CLUB EXCLUSIVE - Time Remaining: 10 days 5 hours 30 minutes 59 seconds
Transformers Collectors Club exclusive BREAKDOWN Deluxe boxed CHUG Classics - Time Remaining: 11 days 8 hours 42 minutes 7 seconds
Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #163 - Through The Space Hole
Twincast / Podcast #163:
"Through The Space Hole"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 7th, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

19,898 pages were recently viewed by 612 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.02724 seconds and was viewed 12 times on Thursday, January 19th 2017 10:34am CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.