New Images of Hasbro 3A Transformers Generation 1 Optimus Prime Statue
Thursday, January 26th, 2017 3:22AM CSTCategory: Collectables
Posted by: Va'al Views: 5,204
Hasbro and licensee 3A proudly present the first release in the epic Transformers Generation One (TFG1) Premium Scale Collectible Series: the heroic Leader of the Autobots, OPTIMUS PRIME! Taking direct inspiration from the 1980s toy and animated series character model, Ashley Wood and the development team at ThreeA have taken a remixed approach that blends their uniquely stylized aesthetics while retaining Optimus Prime’s original iconic look.
Optimus Prime Classic Edition stands approximately 16” (40.64cm) tall and bears a stylized brawler-esque physique. The Classic Edition features a hefty 30% die-cast body, heavily weathered metallic paint, LED illuminated detailing, and an incredible range of articulation – including opening Matrix Chamber. The tankards and wheel wells are removable for a more streamlined animation style appearance. TFG1 Optimus Prime figure comes complete with interchangeable Energon Axe and his iconic Blaster Rifle.
Hasbro x ThreeA
Transformers Generation One
OPTIMUS PRIME CLASSIC EDITION
Premium Scale Collectible Series
Materials: Zinc Alloy, ABS, PVC, POM, PC and Magnet
Features:
Officially Licensed by Hasbro
Approximately 16inches Tall (40.64cm)
59 points of Articulation
LED Illuminated Optics, Autobot Badge, Blaster Rifle, and Matrix Chamber
(Battery Required 8x AG-13, Not included)
30% Die-cast Metal Detailing
Includes:
Matrix of Leadership
Interchangeable Energon Ax
Blaster Rifle
Removable Tankard Grenades
Magnetically Removable Tire Wells
