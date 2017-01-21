New Images of Hasbro 3A Transformers Generation 1 Optimus Prime Statue

Hasbro and licensee 3A proudly present the first release in the epic Transformers Generation One (TFG1) Premium Scale Collectible Series: the heroic Leader of the Autobots, OPTIMUS PRIME! Taking direct inspiration from the 1980s toy and animated series character model, Ashley Wood and the development team at ThreeA have taken a remixed approach that blends their uniquely stylized aesthetics while retaining Optimus Prime’s original iconic look.



Optimus Prime Classic Edition stands approximately 16” (40.64cm) tall and bears a stylized brawler-esque physique. The Classic Edition features a hefty 30% die-cast body, heavily weathered metallic paint, LED illuminated detailing, and an incredible range of articulation – including opening Matrix Chamber. The tankards and wheel wells are removable for a more streamlined animation style appearance. TFG1 Optimus Prime figure comes complete with interchangeable Energon Axe and his iconic Blaster Rifle.



Hasbro x ThreeA

Transformers Generation One

OPTIMUS PRIME CLASSIC EDITION

Premium Scale Collectible Series



Materials: Zinc Alloy, ABS, PVC, POM, PC and Magnet



Features:



Officially Licensed by Hasbro

Approximately 16inches Tall (40.64cm)

59 points of Articulation

LED Illuminated Optics, Autobot Badge, Blaster Rifle, and Matrix Chamber

(Battery Required 8x AG-13, Not included)

30% Die-cast Metal Detailing



Includes:



Matrix of Leadership

Interchangeable Energon Ax

Blaster Rifle

Removable Tankard Grenades

Magnetically Removable Tire Wells