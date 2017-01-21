Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

New Images of Hasbro 3A Transformers Generation 1 Optimus Prime Statue

Transformers News: New Images of Hasbro 3A Transformers Generation 1 Optimus Prime Statue

Thursday, January 26th, 2017 3:22AM CST

Category: Collectables
Posted by: Va'al   Views: 5,204

Officially licensed statue creators 3A have released a set of photos on their Facebook page showing off their Generation 1 line Optimus Prime statue, with die-cast, articulation, changeable features, lights and sound and accessories. Check them out mirrored below, along with more info on the figure!

Hasbro and licensee 3A proudly present the first release in the epic Transformers Generation One (TFG1) Premium Scale Collectible Series: the heroic Leader of the Autobots, OPTIMUS PRIME! Taking direct inspiration from the 1980s toy and animated series character model, Ashley Wood and the development team at ThreeA have taken a remixed approach that blends their uniquely stylized aesthetics while retaining Optimus Prime’s original iconic look.

Optimus Prime Classic Edition stands approximately 16” (40.64cm) tall and bears a stylized brawler-esque physique. The Classic Edition features a hefty 30% die-cast body, heavily weathered metallic paint, LED illuminated detailing, and an incredible range of articulation – including opening Matrix Chamber. The tankards and wheel wells are removable for a more streamlined animation style appearance. TFG1 Optimus Prime figure comes complete with interchangeable Energon Axe and his iconic Blaster Rifle.

Hasbro x ThreeA
Transformers Generation One
OPTIMUS PRIME CLASSIC EDITION
Premium Scale Collectible Series

Materials: Zinc Alloy, ABS, PVC, POM, PC and Magnet

Features:

Officially Licensed by Hasbro
Approximately 16inches Tall (40.64cm)
59 points of Articulation
LED Illuminated Optics, Autobot Badge, Blaster Rifle, and Matrix Chamber
(Battery Required 8x AG-13, Not included)
30% Die-cast Metal Detailing

Includes:

Matrix of Leadership
Interchangeable Energon Ax
Blaster Rifle
Removable Tankard Grenades
Magnetically Removable Tire Wells


Transformers News: New Images of Hasbro 3A Transformers Generation 1 Optimus Prime Statue

Transformers News: New Images of Hasbro 3A Transformers Generation 1 Optimus Prime Statue

Transformers News: New Images of Hasbro 3A Transformers Generation 1 Optimus Prime Statue

Transformers News: New Images of Hasbro 3A Transformers Generation 1 Optimus Prime Statue

Transformers News: New Images of Hasbro 3A Transformers Generation 1 Optimus Prime Statue

Transformers News: New Images of Hasbro 3A Transformers Generation 1 Optimus Prime Statue

Transformers News: New Images of Hasbro 3A Transformers Generation 1 Optimus Prime Statue

Transformers News: New Images of Hasbro 3A Transformers Generation 1 Optimus Prime Statue
Credit(s): 3A
Re: New Images of Hasbro 3A Transformers Generation 1 Optimus Prime Statue (1854813)
Posted by MegaDump on January 26th, 2017 @ 7:32am CST
From some angles his chest looks like a crushed soda can. Dunno where they got the idea for that weirdly angled breast-section if their motivation was cartoon accuracy... I think the proportions on MP-10 are more aesthetically pleasing than this heap. & for the sake of completeness, I'll add the usual critique, namely: if it doesn't transform, it's not a Transformer.
Re: New Images of Hasbro 3A Transformers Generation 1 Optimus Prime Statue (1854828)
Posted by Kyleor on January 26th, 2017 @ 8:54am CST
Doesn't articulation make it not a statue? The chest looks very War For/Fall of Cybertron style, not G1.

I really like the idea of non-transforming, highly show/comic/game accurate, highly detailed, properly accessorized, highly articulate/pose-able figures (for either robot or alt-mode, or both), but I don't see them taking off.
Re: New Images of Hasbro 3A Transformers Generation 1 Optimus Prime Statue (1854836)
Posted by Glarryg on January 26th, 2017 @ 9:09am CST
If you call it a "statue," you can charge more for it. 8-}

Glarryg
Re: New Images of Hasbro 3A Transformers Generation 1 Optimus Prime Statue (1854886)
Posted by Vi3t-BaDBoY on January 26th, 2017 @ 1:06pm CST
Where can I pre-order this? ;)^

