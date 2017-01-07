New Images of MPM 3 Bumblebee and Transformers the Last Knight Shadow Spark Prime

Overcracker wrote: Indeed. I was more hoping he would not be $80 at retail.

If this gets a Japanese retail release (is there any question that it will?) then he should be considerably cheaper there for us. Hasbro has been basically matching the Japanese retail price on MP cars at $1 to 100 JPY so Japanese retail will likely be 8,000 JPY, reduced to probably about 6,500 JPY or less after the usual Japanese discounts bringing it down to like USD$57 which means you can get it shipped for probably USD$63 at the current exchange rate.Emerje