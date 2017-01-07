New Images of MPM 3 Bumblebee and Transformers the Last Knight Shadow Spark Prime
A few more points regarding Bumblebee. He has some die cast parts and several features, which can be seen in the images, like a battlemask and a transforming hand. He is roughly the size of a Human Alliance figure and MP carbot like Sidesqipe and Wheeljack.
Let us know what you think. And enjoy the new awesome images!
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 11th, 2017 @ 4:21pm CST
Posted by william-james88 on January 11th, 2017 @ 4:24pm CST
Posted by Overcracker on January 11th, 2017 @ 4:26pm CST
Its probably because its still a prototype in these images, but the plastic looks very "resin-y" . As in it doesn't quite look like plastic.
Anyway BB looks pretty cool overall. Wonder if Hasbro NA will release it on this side of the pond or if this will be an Asia Exclusive thing.
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 11th, 2017 @ 4:29pm CST
I'll buy it then
Posted by william-james88 on January 11th, 2017 @ 4:37pm CST
Posted by Kurona on January 11th, 2017 @ 4:39pm CST
Posted by Sabrblade on January 11th, 2017 @ 4:42pm CST
Kurona wrote:This is just making me wonder why the Beast Wars MPs didn't get their own distinct Masterpiece line when the Movie ones do. Is MPBW just too much of a mouthful?Maybe since the G1, Victory, and BW cartoons are all part of the same continuity in Japan, the main MP line can incorporate the BW characters, while the Movies are a different continuity (one that even uses the Hasbro names even in Japan) and so get their own distinct "MPM" line.
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 11th, 2017 @ 4:43pm CST
Kurona wrote:This is just making me wonder why the Beast Wars MPs didn't get their own distinct Masterpiece line when the Movie ones do. Is MPBW just too much of a mouthful?
I'm guessing because Beast Wars is still considered G1, whereas the Movie line is its own universe and style. Besides, I'd rather have everything streamlined rather than having so many sublines the logistics would be a nightmare
Posted by william-james88 on January 11th, 2017 @ 4:46pm CST
Kurona wrote:This is just making me wonder why the Beast Wars MPs didn't get their own distinct Masterpiece line when the Movie ones do. Is MPBW just too much of a mouthful?
I think its because the MPM line already existed and was made up of molds not original to the line. That is why the distcintion was made originally and I think they are keeping it distinct to keep form. Also it could be to distance themselves from Takara, which they are doing a good job at since we are currently not sure who exactly is responsible for this product.
Posted by Seibertron on January 11th, 2017 @ 4:47pm CST
Posted by SlyTF1 on January 11th, 2017 @ 4:53pm CST
Posted by Overcracker on January 11th, 2017 @ 4:58pm CST
True. But somehow $80 + Shipping seems a little steep for a Bumblebee in comparison to the awesome sauce that is MP Sideswipe, or even Hot Rod.
Even Tracks was not worth its full MSRP. Though I'm glad to have picked him up for $45 when the opportunity arose from BBTS.
Posted by william-james88 on January 11th, 2017 @ 5:01pm CST
I agree with all those points. I was just saying that anyone who would pay $80 for him at a retail store will still be able to get him for $80 online if he never shows up at retail.
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 11th, 2017 @ 5:16pm CST
Depending when he comes, I will need to pre-order him from TFsource and hope something else/some other things come along that allow me to get the free shipping. I have the Optimus "Masterpiece" and I really want this. Movies were my introduction, Bee was my first Autobot, and I do really love the look
Posted by Overcracker on January 11th, 2017 @ 5:40pm CST
Indeed. I was more hoping he would not be $80 at retail.
Posted by TulioDude on January 11th, 2017 @ 8:55pm CST
Optimus looks different.Are they trying to recreate the rusty version of him from the trailer?
Posted by Emerje on January 11th, 2017 @ 9:15pm CST
Overcracker wrote:Indeed. I was more hoping he would not be $80 at retail.
If this gets a Japanese retail release (is there any question that it will?) then he should be considerably cheaper there for us. Hasbro has been basically matching the Japanese retail price on MP cars at $1 to 100 JPY so Japanese retail will likely be 8,000 JPY, reduced to probably about 6,500 JPY or less after the usual Japanese discounts bringing it down to like USD$57 which means you can get it shipped for probably USD$63 at the current exchange rate.
Posted by Bumblebee21 on January 11th, 2017 @ 9:51pm CST
thats actually a retool of the hftd version not the dotm version
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 11th, 2017 @ 9:57pm CST
Bumblebee21 wrote:i feel stupid.
thats actually a retool of the hftd version not the dotm version
Looking at pictures in the galleries and on TFwiki, I'm not convinced this new Bumblebee is the HftD Version
Posted by Bumblebee21 on January 11th, 2017 @ 9:59pm CST
chest transforms the same way
it has the same look
same fatness
or "shared engineering" or "shared parts"