Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

New Images of MPM 3 Bumblebee and Transformers the Last Knight Shadow Spark Prime

Transformers News: New Images of MPM 3 Bumblebee and Transformers the Last Knight Shadow Spark Prime

Wednesday, January 11th, 2017 4:19PM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: william-james88   Views: 17,622

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Tag Hobby has some new images of the recently unveiled movie figures. They have a new image of the Age of Extinction Leader Prime redeco in his windowed box but more importantly, they have many promotional images of the new Movie Masterpiece MPM 3 Bumblebee. These pictures look more along the lines of what we would get from Takara and the source being Japanese site tag Hobby, along with them keeping the Japanese line's numbering hints that this Masterpeice Bumblebee could simply be a Takara product distributed by Hasbro Asia. Remember, Masterpiece Dirge was also shown first at a Hong Kong show by Hasbro. This could be the same thing.
A few more points regarding Bumblebee. He has some die cast parts and several features, which can be seen in the images, like a battlemask and a transforming hand. He is roughly the size of a Human Alliance figure and MP carbot like Sidesqipe and Wheeljack.
Let us know what you think. And enjoy the new awesome images!

Transformers News: New Images of MPM 3 Bumblebee and Transformers the Last Knight Shadow Spark Prime

Transformers News: New Images of MPM 3 Bumblebee and Transformers the Last Knight Shadow Spark Prime

Transformers News: New Images of MPM 3 Bumblebee and Transformers the Last Knight Shadow Spark Prime

Transformers News: New Images of MPM 3 Bumblebee and Transformers the Last Knight Shadow Spark Prime

Transformers News: New Images of MPM 3 Bumblebee and Transformers the Last Knight Shadow Spark Prime

Transformers News: New Images of MPM 3 Bumblebee and Transformers the Last Knight Shadow Spark Prime

Transformers News: New Images of MPM 3 Bumblebee and Transformers the Last Knight Shadow Spark Prime

Transformers News: New Images of MPM 3 Bumblebee and Transformers the Last Knight Shadow Spark Prime

Transformers News: New Images of MPM 3 Bumblebee and Transformers the Last Knight Shadow Spark Prime

Transformers News: New Images of MPM 3 Bumblebee and Transformers the Last Knight Shadow Spark Prime

Transformers News: New Images of MPM 3 Bumblebee and Transformers the Last Knight Shadow Spark Prime

Transformers News: New Images of MPM 3 Bumblebee and Transformers the Last Knight Shadow Spark Prime
Credit(s): Tag Hobby
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: New Images of MPM 3 Bumblebee and Transformers the Last Knight Shadow Spark Prime (1851891)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 11th, 2017 @ 4:21pm CST
I really want that Bumblebee now... *please don't be super expensive please don't be nearly unaffordable*
Re: New Images of MPM 3 Bumblebee and Transformers the Last Knight Shadow Spark Prime (1851893)
Posted by william-james88 on January 11th, 2017 @ 4:24pm CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:I really want that Bumblebee now... *please don't be super expensive please don't be nearly unaffordable*

The price was revealed: $80 USD MSRP
Re: New Images of MPM 3 Bumblebee and Transformers the Last Knight Shadow Spark Prime (1851894)
Posted by Overcracker on January 11th, 2017 @ 4:26pm CST
Looks like a swappable arm canon rather than a transforming arm.

Its probably because its still a prototype in these images, but the plastic looks very "resin-y" . As in it doesn't quite look like plastic.

Anyway BB looks pretty cool overall. Wonder if Hasbro NA will release it on this side of the pond or if this will be an Asia Exclusive thing.
Re: New Images of MPM 3 Bumblebee and Transformers the Last Knight Shadow Spark Prime (1851897)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 11th, 2017 @ 4:29pm CST
william-james88 wrote:
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:I really want that Bumblebee now... *please don't be super expensive please don't be nearly unaffordable*

The price was revealed: $80 USD MSRP

I'll buy it then
Re: New Images of MPM 3 Bumblebee and Transformers the Last Knight Shadow Spark Prime (1851901)
Posted by william-james88 on January 11th, 2017 @ 4:37pm CST
Overcracker wrote:
Anyway BB looks pretty cool overall. Wonder if Hasbro NA will release it on this side of the pond or if this will be an Asia Exclusive thing.

In any case, all of us collectors could still get him from online stores. I am sure all of them will carry him regardless and for that same price point.
Re: New Images of MPM 3 Bumblebee and Transformers the Last Knight Shadow Spark Prime (1851903)
Posted by Kurona on January 11th, 2017 @ 4:39pm CST
This is just making me wonder why the Beast Wars MPs didn't get their own distinct Masterpiece line when the Movie ones do. Is MPBW just too much of a mouthful?
Re: New Images of MPM 3 Bumblebee and Transformers the Last Knight Shadow Spark Prime (1851904)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 11th, 2017 @ 4:42pm CST
Kurona wrote:This is just making me wonder why the Beast Wars MPs didn't get their own distinct Masterpiece line when the Movie ones do. Is MPBW just too much of a mouthful?
Maybe since the G1, Victory, and BW cartoons are all part of the same continuity in Japan, the main MP line can incorporate the BW characters, while the Movies are a different continuity (one that even uses the Hasbro names even in Japan) and so get their own distinct "MPM" line.
Re: New Images of MPM 3 Bumblebee and Transformers the Last Knight Shadow Spark Prime (1851907)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 11th, 2017 @ 4:43pm CST
Kurona wrote:This is just making me wonder why the Beast Wars MPs didn't get their own distinct Masterpiece line when the Movie ones do. Is MPBW just too much of a mouthful?


I'm guessing because Beast Wars is still considered G1, whereas the Movie line is its own universe and style. Besides, I'd rather have everything streamlined rather than having so many sublines the logistics would be a nightmare :shock:
Re: New Images of MPM 3 Bumblebee and Transformers the Last Knight Shadow Spark Prime (1851909)
Posted by william-james88 on January 11th, 2017 @ 4:46pm CST
Kurona wrote:This is just making me wonder why the Beast Wars MPs didn't get their own distinct Masterpiece line when the Movie ones do. Is MPBW just too much of a mouthful?

I think its because the MPM line already existed and was made up of molds not original to the line. That is why the distcintion was made originally and I think they are keeping it distinct to keep form. Also it could be to distance themselves from Takara, which they are doing a good job at since we are currently not sure who exactly is responsible for this product.
Re: New Images of MPM 3 Bumblebee and Transformers the Last Knight Shadow Spark Prime (1851910)
Posted by Seibertron on January 11th, 2017 @ 4:47pm CST
I would have preferred a separate designation for the Masterpiece Beast Wars figures as well. MPBW-01 would have been perfect to me.
Re: New Images of MPM 3 Bumblebee and Transformers the Last Knight Shadow Spark Prime (1851913)
Posted by SlyTF1 on January 11th, 2017 @ 4:53pm CST
I spent time trying to decipher those Cybertronian letters on the inside of the flap on that Shadow Spark Optimus box, thinking it might be saying something profound or hinting at something from the movie, only to find out that it just says "Transformers," and that I was doing it backwards the whole time.
Re: New Images of MPM 3 Bumblebee and Transformers the Last Knight Shadow Spark Prime (1851914)
Posted by Overcracker on January 11th, 2017 @ 4:58pm CST
william-james88 wrote:
Overcracker wrote:
Anyway BB looks pretty cool overall. Wonder if Hasbro NA will release it on this side of the pond or if this will be an Asia Exclusive thing.

In any case, all of us collectors could still get him from online stores. I am sure all of them will carry him regardless and for that same price point.



True. But somehow $80 + Shipping seems a little steep for a Bumblebee in comparison to the awesome sauce that is MP Sideswipe, or even Hot Rod.

Even Tracks was not worth its full MSRP. Though I'm glad to have picked him up for $45 when the opportunity arose from BBTS.
Re: New Images of MPM 3 Bumblebee and Transformers the Last Knight Shadow Spark Prime (1851916)
Posted by william-james88 on January 11th, 2017 @ 5:01pm CST
Overcracker wrote:
william-james88 wrote:
Overcracker wrote:
Anyway BB looks pretty cool overall. Wonder if Hasbro NA will release it on this side of the pond or if this will be an Asia Exclusive thing.

In any case, all of us collectors could still get him from online stores. I am sure all of them will carry him regardless and for that same price point.



True. But somehow $80 + Shipping seems a little steep for a Bumblebee in comparison to the awesome sauce that is MP Sideswipe, or even Hot Rod.

Even Tracks was not worth its full MSRP. Though I'm glad to have picked him up for $45 when the opportunity arose from BBTS.



I agree with all those points. I was just saying that anyone who would pay $80 for him at a retail store will still be able to get him for $80 online if he never shows up at retail.
Re: New Images of MPM 3 Bumblebee and Transformers the Last Knight Shadow Spark Prime (1851918)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 11th, 2017 @ 5:16pm CST
william-james88 wrote:
Overcracker wrote:
william-james88 wrote:
Overcracker wrote:
Anyway BB looks pretty cool overall. Wonder if Hasbro NA will release it on this side of the pond or if this will be an Asia Exclusive thing.

In any case, all of us collectors could still get him from online stores. I am sure all of them will carry him regardless and for that same price point.
True. But somehow $80 + Shipping seems a little steep for a Bumblebee in comparison to the awesome sauce that is MP Sideswipe, or even Hot Rod.

Even Tracks was not worth its full MSRP. Though I'm glad to have picked him up for $45 when the opportunity arose from BBTS.
I agree with all those points. I was just saying that anyone who would pay $80 for him at a retail store will still be able to get him for $80 online if he never shows up at retail.

Depending when he comes, I will need to pre-order him from TFsource and hope something else/some other things come along that allow me to get the free shipping. I have the Optimus "Masterpiece" and I really want this. Movies were my introduction, Bee was my first Autobot, and I do really love the look
Re: New Images of MPM 3 Bumblebee and Transformers the Last Knight Shadow Spark Prime (1851925)
Posted by Overcracker on January 11th, 2017 @ 5:40pm CST
william-james88 wrote:
Overcracker wrote:
william-james88 wrote:
Overcracker wrote:
Anyway BB looks pretty cool overall. Wonder if Hasbro NA will release it on this side of the pond or if this will be an Asia Exclusive thing.

In any case, all of us collectors could still get him from online stores. I am sure all of them will carry him regardless and for that same price point.



True. But somehow $80 + Shipping seems a little steep for a Bumblebee in comparison to the awesome sauce that is MP Sideswipe, or even Hot Rod.

Even Tracks was not worth its full MSRP. Though I'm glad to have picked him up for $45 when the opportunity arose from BBTS.



I agree with all those points. I was just saying that anyone who would pay $80 for him at a retail store will still be able to get him for $80 online if he never shows up at retail.


Indeed. I was more hoping he would not be $80 at retail.
Re: New Images of MPM 3 Bumblebee and Transformers the Last Knight Shadow Spark Prime (1851960)
Posted by TulioDude on January 11th, 2017 @ 8:55pm CST
Wow,that Bumblebee looks pretty sweet!

Optimus looks different.Are they trying to recreate the rusty version of him from the trailer?
Re: New Images of MPM 3 Bumblebee and Transformers the Last Knight Shadow Spark Prime (1851964)
Posted by Emerje on January 11th, 2017 @ 9:15pm CST
Overcracker wrote:Indeed. I was more hoping he would not be $80 at retail.


If this gets a Japanese retail release (is there any question that it will?) then he should be considerably cheaper there for us. Hasbro has been basically matching the Japanese retail price on MP cars at $1 to 100 JPY so Japanese retail will likely be 8,000 JPY, reduced to probably about 6,500 JPY or less after the usual Japanese discounts bringing it down to like USD$57 which means you can get it shipped for probably USD$63 at the current exchange rate.

Emerje
Re: New Images of MPM 3 Bumblebee and Transformers the Last Knight Shadow Spark Prime (1851965)
Posted by Bumblebee21 on January 11th, 2017 @ 9:51pm CST
i feel stupid.
thats actually a retool of the hftd version not the dotm version
Re: New Images of MPM 3 Bumblebee and Transformers the Last Knight Shadow Spark Prime (1851968)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 11th, 2017 @ 9:57pm CST
Bumblebee21 wrote:i feel stupid.
thats actually a retool of the hftd version not the dotm version

Looking at pictures in the galleries and on TFwiki, I'm not convinced this new Bumblebee is the HftD Version
Re: New Images of MPM 3 Bumblebee and Transformers the Last Knight Shadow Spark Prime (1851970)
Posted by Bumblebee21 on January 11th, 2017 @ 9:59pm CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:
Bumblebee21 wrote:i feel stupid.
thats actually a retool of the hftd version not the dotm version

Looking at pictures in the galleries and on TFwiki, I'm not convinced this new Bumblebee is the HftD Version

chest transforms the same way
it has the same look
same fatness
or "shared engineering" or "shared parts"

Items Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #163 - Through The Space Hole
Twincast / Podcast #163:
"Through The Space Hole"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 7th, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

6,986 pages were recently viewed by 696 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.03858 seconds and was viewed 11 times on Friday, January 13th 2017 3:04pm CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.