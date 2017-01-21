Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

New Images of XM Studios Premium Collectibles Optimus Prime Statue

Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 4:44AM CST

Back in October we first saw images of the upcoming, officially licensed by Hasbro, XM Studios Optimus Prime statue - and now, thanks to the group's Facebook page, we have another batch of images to share, showing off the sheer amount of detail and size on this thing! Check them out mirrored below, and let us know what you think this addition to the evergrowing series of Transformers statues, all in the Energon Pub.

Thanks to Dreambox 3Dteam for the XM Optimus Prime Print. We are still going to work on the detailing cuz we are crazy. Great work Hery!

Clarification on XM Transformers G1 line Availability. Our license covers the following countries, Hong Kong & Macau, China, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Korea and Australia. Please note we are not permitted to sell or ship to other countries not mentioned above.


Transformers News: New Images of XM Studios Premium Collectibles Optimus Prime Statue

Transformers News: New Images of XM Studios Premium Collectibles Optimus Prime Statue

Transformers News: New Images of XM Studios Premium Collectibles Optimus Prime Statue

Transformers News: New Images of XM Studios Premium Collectibles Optimus Prime Statue

Transformers News: New Images of XM Studios Premium Collectibles Optimus Prime Statue

Transformers News: New Images of XM Studios Premium Collectibles Optimus Prime Statue

Transformers News: New Images of XM Studios Premium Collectibles Optimus Prime Statue
Credit(s): XM Studios
Re: New Images of XM Studios Premium Collectibles Optimus Prime Statue (1854129)
Posted by Emerje on January 24th, 2017 @ 5:08am CST

"Let's see... 'Gripping the handles on each side with both hands pull steadily until the Matrix opens completely. Matrix may give off blinding light, this is normal. Use of the Matrix may result in fits of madness, rage, and/or death. If you experience these symptoms discontinue use of the Matrix and contact your maker immediately.' Sounds easy enough, thanks Google."

Emerje
Re: New Images of XM Studios Premium Collectibles Optimus Prime Statue (1854133)
Posted by Burn on January 24th, 2017 @ 5:53am CST
I think they just gave us the definition of TOO MUCH detail.
Re: New Images of XM Studios Premium Collectibles Optimus Prime Statue (1854147)
Posted by griftimus prime on January 24th, 2017 @ 7:28am CST
cant wait to see it painted. love the size for a statue. would look great in a case on my coffee table. cant wait to see it painted. probably too much detail around the head.
Re: New Images of XM Studios Premium Collectibles Optimus Prime Statue (1854157)
Posted by dragons on January 24th, 2017 @ 8:09am CST
looks little weird maybe be better in painted version

